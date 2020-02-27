banking Reviews
Northpointe Bank Review 2024

Updated January 2, 2024
Overview

Michigan-based Northpointe Bank is good for consumers seeking deposit account rates above national averages — some in the competitive range — while paying no monthly maintenance fees. The bank operates one branch, so it’s best for those who want to do most or all of their banking online.

Highlights

  • ATM Fee Refunds
  • No Monthly Fees
Overall

Northpointe Bank is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank offering a full selection of deposit products, including both free and interest-bearing checking accounts. The bank doesn’t charge monthly service fees for its accounts, and it reimburses some ATM surcharges assessed by other banks. The savings and money market accounts pay competitive rates on some balance tiers, although significantly higher certificate of deposit (CD) yields can be found at other banks. Additionally, savings accounts with lower balance requirements to earn the top yield can be found elsewhere.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Rates are competitive for some balance tiers.

  • Checkmark

    No monthly maintenance fees or overdraft fees are charged.

  • Checkmark

    Northpointe reimburses ATM surcharges from other banks up to $15 a month.

Cons

  • Customer service call center hours are limited.

  • High minimum balances are required to earn the best rates on certain accounts.

Northpointe Bank banking products

4.0
Bankrate Score
  See how rates for this account have changed over time.

Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee None
Non-sufficient funds fee None
Monthly maintenance fee None
Out-of-network ATM fee None
Excessive transaction fee $5
About Northpointe Bank

About Northpointe Bank

Established in 1999, Northpointe Bank is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank that offers competitive interest rates on some balance tiers for its deposit accounts, and it charges no monthly account maintenance fees.

Northpointe offers CDs, money market and savings accounts, as well as free and interest-bearing checking accounts. The bank maintains just one branch, so out-of-area customers can expect to do most banking online. Northpointe also offers a number of home loan products.

Bank experience

Customers looking for general help with accounts will find that phone support is only available weekdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, though some automated banking services are available 24/7.

Northpointe’s app has generally received positive ratings for iOS and decent ratings for Android.

How does Northpointe Bank compare to other banks?

Northpointe Bank vs. CIT Bank

Northpointe and CIT banks both offer a wide range of deposit products, including CDs as well as checking, money market and savings accounts. Generally, CIT Bank offers higher yields (with much lower balance requirements) on its deposit products. 

Since Northpointe Bank has just one branch in Michigan, customers will need to be comfortable solely banking online (which is also the case for CIT Bank).

Learn more: The best banks of 2024

Northpointe Bank FAQs

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

