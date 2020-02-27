Northpointe Bank Review 2024
At a glance
Overview
Michigan-based Northpointe Bank is good for consumers seeking deposit account rates above national averages — some in the competitive range — while paying no monthly maintenance fees. The bank operates one branch, so it’s best for those who want to do most or all of their banking online.
Highlights
- ATM Fee Refunds
- No Monthly Fees
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Overall
Northpointe Bank is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank offering a full selection of deposit products, including both free and interest-bearing checking accounts. The bank doesn’t charge monthly service fees for its accounts, and it reimburses some ATM surcharges assessed by other banks. The savings and money market accounts pay competitive rates on some balance tiers, although significantly higher certificate of deposit (CD) yields can be found at other banks. Additionally, savings accounts with lower balance requirements to earn the top yield can be found elsewhere.
Pros
-
Rates are competitive for some balance tiers.
-
No monthly maintenance fees or overdraft fees are charged.
-
Northpointe reimburses ATM surcharges from other banks up to $15 a month.
Cons
-
Customer service call center hours are limited.
-
High minimum balances are required to earn the best rates on certain accounts.
Northpointe Bank banking products
FEATURES
Northpointe Bank savings overview
Also offered is a Kid's Savings account with tiered rates that are above national averages. The highest rate is earned on balances under $1,000, with the portion of a balance over $10,000 earning a significantly lower rate. A minimum of only $10 is required to open this account, and it carries no monthly maintenance fees.
The Ultimate Savings account charges a $5 fee if more than six withdrawals are made from that savings account during a month.
Pros
-
Some balance tiers earn competitive APYs.
-
The Ultimate Savings account can be opened with just $100.
-
There are no monthly service fees.
Cons
-
At least $25,000 is needed to earn the highest APY for the Ultimate Savings account.
-
Accounts closed within the first 120 days are subject to a $10 fee.
-
Balances under $100 don’t earn interest.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|None
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Monthly maintenance fee
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|None
|Excessive transaction fee
|$5
About Northpointe Bank
Established in 1999, Northpointe Bank is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based bank that offers competitive interest rates on some balance tiers for its deposit accounts, and it charges no monthly account maintenance fees.
Northpointe offers CDs, money market and savings accounts, as well as free and interest-bearing checking accounts. The bank maintains just one branch, so out-of-area customers can expect to do most banking online. Northpointe also offers a number of home loan products.
Bank experience
Customers looking for general help with accounts will find that phone support is only available weekdays 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, though some automated banking services are available 24/7.
Northpointe’s app has generally received positive ratings for iOS and decent ratings for Android.
How does Northpointe Bank compare to other banks?
Northpointe Bank vs. CIT Bank
Northpointe and CIT banks both offer a wide range of deposit products, including CDs as well as checking, money market and savings accounts. Generally, CIT Bank offers higher yields (with much lower balance requirements) on its deposit products.
Since Northpointe Bank has just one branch in Michigan, customers will need to be comfortable solely banking online (which is also the case for CIT Bank).
Northpointe Bank FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
