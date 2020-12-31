BankPurely Review 2024
Overview
Consumers looking for a bank that supports environmental initiatives may find BankPurely a good choice. It offers a range of deposit products, many with competitive APYs and none featuring monthly maintenance fees.
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Overall
BankPurely is a financial institution created for environmentally conscious consumers offering a large range of deposit products, including a savings, checking and money market account along with two standard CDs.
Pros
-
BankPurely provides an eco-friendly banking option for environmentally conscious consumers.
-
All deposit products pay APYs above the national average or better.
-
Account holders have free access to thousands of ATMs.
-
Digital banking features are available, including access to Zelle and Bill Pay.
Cons
-
Only one CD term is offered.
-
A steep $25,000 deposit is needed to open the money market account and earn interest.
-
The savings and money market accounts are limited to six withdrawals per month.
-
There’s a $1,500 point-of-sale transaction limit for the checking account.
BankPurely banking products
APY as of 1/24/2024
BankPurely savings overview
Pros
-
BankPurely’s savings account requires only $100 to open.
-
There’s no monthly service fee.
Cons
-
The APY is above the national average, but you can find higher yields elsewhere.
-
Withdrawals are limited to six per month.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.BankPurelyAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|None
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Monthly maintenance fee
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|None
|Excessive transaction fee
|None
About BankPurely
BankPurely, a division of Flushing Bank, is a financial institution created for environmentally conscious consumers. The bank has no branches, helping to reduce its carbon footprint, and uses paperless bill pay and e-statements. BankPurely even says it will plant a tree for every account opened.
Customer experience
Customer service. Customer service representatives are available 24/7.
Digital experience. The bank offers online banking as well as a mobile app for iOS and Android devices, though reviews on either version of the app are scant. Customers can deposit checks through the app.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
