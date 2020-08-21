Golden 1 Credit Union Review 2024
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
MMA
Overview
Those who live or work in California and are looking for a reliable credit union with a solid branch footprint and low fees may find Golden 1 a good fit for their banking needs.
Highlights
- Free Checking
- No Monthly Fees
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Overall
Golden 1 Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the U.S. and offers members a wide selection of products and services. Membership is open to those who live or work in California. Most accounts require a small amount to open, and many also feature low or no monthly fees.
Pros
-
There are no monthly service fees for basic accounts such as Free Checking and Regular Savings.
-
Members can access more than 30,000 in-network ATMs and 70 Golden 1 branches, in addition to shared ATMs and branches in the CO-OP network.
-
Membership requirements are easy for those living or working in California.
Cons
-
Yields are not as attractive as at other top credit unions.
-
The money market account doesn’t include check-writing capabilities.
Golden 1 Credit Union banking products
FEATURES
Golden 1 Credit Union savings overview
Golden 1 also offers Youth Savings, FlexSavings, Santa Saver and Coverdell Education Savings accounts, all of which require low opening deposits.
Pros
-
The Regular Savings Account requires just $1 to open.
-
There’s no monthly maintenance fee with the Regular Savings Account.
Cons
-
You can find a higher APY at many online banks or other financial institutions.
-
At least $100,000 is required to earn the top rate, which is still below average.
-
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$20
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Account maintenance fees
|None
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$2
|Incoming wire transfers
|None
About Golden 1 Credit Union
Golden 1 Credit Union was founded in 1933 and has become one of the largest credit unions in the U.S., with more than 1 million members and over $20 billion in assets. Membership is open to those who live or work in California.
The credit union offers checking accounts, savings accounts, a money market account, CDs and other financial products. Golden 1 is headquartered in Sacramento and has a network of 70 branches.
Customer experience
Branch access. Golden 1 Credit Union has 70 branches in California, plus its members have free access to shared branches in the CO-OP network.
Customer service. Member representatives are available 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT, Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on weekends, to answer questions or help with member accounts. If members need extra assistance for navigating account-related problems, they can also contact a specialized Member Advocate Team via email and expect a response within 24 hours.
Highly rated app. The credit union’s mobile app is highly rated on iOS with a 4.7 rating and on Google Play with a 4.5 star rating.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
