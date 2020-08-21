banking Reviews
Golden 1 Credit Union Review 2024

Written by
Karen Bennett
Edited by
Marc Wojno
Updated January 30, 2024
Overview

Those who live or work in California and are looking for a reliable credit union with a solid branch footprint and low fees may find Golden 1 a good fit for their banking needs.

  • Free Checking
  • No Monthly Fees
Overall

Golden 1 Credit Union is one of the largest credit unions in the U.S. and offers members a wide selection of products and services. Membership is open to those who live or work in California. Most accounts require a small amount to open, and many also feature low or no monthly fees.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    There are no monthly service fees for basic accounts such as Free Checking and Regular Savings.

  • Checkmark

    Members can access more than 30,000 in-network ATMs and 70 Golden 1 branches, in addition to shared ATMs and branches in the CO-OP network.

  • Checkmark

    Membership requirements are easy for those living or working in California.

Cons

  • Yields are not as attractive as at other top credit unions.

  • The money market account doesn’t include check-writing capabilities.

Golden 1 Credit Union banking products

Invest Rate
0.05% – 0.10% APY
Info
Loan
$1 minimum deposit to open

Golden 1 Credit Union savings overview

The Regular Savings Account establishes you as a member of Golden 1, and it requires only $1 to open and has no monthly maintenance fee. The account offers three balance tiers. The highest tier, for balances of $100,000 or more, pays the highest rate, although the rate is still below average.

Golden 1 also offers Youth Savings, FlexSavings, Santa Saver and Coverdell Education Savings accounts, all of which require low opening deposits.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    The Regular Savings Account requires just $1 to open.

  • Checkmark

    There’s no monthly maintenance fee with the Regular Savings Account.

Cons

  • You can find a higher APY at many online banks or other financial institutions.

  • At least $100,000 is required to earn the top rate, which is still below average.

  • See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

    Golden 1 Credit Union
    APY
    APY
    Info
    National average APY
    How do we get this data?
    Info
Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee $20
Non-sufficient funds fee None
Account maintenance fees None
Out-of-network ATM fee $2
Incoming wire transfers None

About Golden 1 Credit Union

Golden 1 Credit Union was founded in 1933 and has become one of the largest credit unions in the U.S., with more than 1 million members and over $20 billion in assets. Membership is open to those who live or work in California.

The credit union offers checking accounts, savings accounts, a money market account, CDs and other financial products. Golden 1 is headquartered in Sacramento and has a network of 70 branches.

Customer experience

Branch access. Golden 1 Credit Union has 70 branches in California, plus its members have free access to shared branches in the CO-OP network. 

Customer service. Member representatives are available 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT, Monday-Friday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on weekends, to answer questions or help with member accounts. If members need extra assistance for navigating account-related problems, they can also contact a specialized Member Advocate Team via email and expect a response within 24 hours. 

Highly rated app. The credit union’s mobile app is highly rated on iOS with a 4.7 rating and on Google Play with a 4.5 star rating.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

