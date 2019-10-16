banking Reviews
Read our Review of

Merrick Bank Review 2024

Written by
Marcos Cabello
Edited by
Brian Beers
Updated January 2, 2024
Bankrate logo

The Bankrate promise

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for .

On This Page

At a glance

2.4
Bankrate Score
Caret Down

CDs

About Bankrate Score

Overview

Consumers who have at least $25,000 and are looking to stash cash in a high-yield certificate of deposit (CD) may find that Merrick Bank is a good fit.

Highlights

  • Top CD Rates
Compare offers
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.50
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer:
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.60
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: No account fees & earn up to $300 w/ direct deposit. Terms apply.
Bank logo
Member FDIC
Savings Account
4.65
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
$0
Min. balance for APY
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: Plus, no monthly fees and unlimited free external transfers

Overall

Merrick Bank is an online bank that offers some of the best CD rates nationwide, but it doesn’t offer other deposit products. The bank also offers credit cards and loans.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Merrick's CD yields are highly competitive.

  • Checkmark

    Customers nationwide can access the bank's CD products.

Cons

  • The minimum deposit to open a CD is $25,000.

  • The bank offers no deposit products other than CDs.

Merrick Bank banking products

3.8
Bankrate Score
Compare top CD rates
Invest Rate
4.10% – 5.15% APY
Info
Loan
$25,000 minimum deposit to open
Calendar
3 months – 5 years

Merrick Bank CD overview

CDs are Merrick Bank's primary product offering for customers who want a place to store their cash. The bank offers nine CDs in terms ranging from three months to five years, and they all earn competitive yields.

Each CD requires a sizable minimum deposit of $25,000 to open. The bank doesn’t offer any specialty CDs, such as a no-penalty CD.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Merrick's CD yields are among the best available.

  • Checkmark

    The bank offers enough CD terms for customers to build a ladder.

Cons

  • The minimum deposit to open an account is $25,000.

  • No specialty CDs are offered.

  • See how rates for this account have changed over time. Select the CD term length from the dropdown and interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.

    Merrick Bank
    APY
    APY
    Info
    National average APY
    Caret Down
    How do we get this data?
    Info
Compare Offer
Info
Bank logo
Member FDIC
CD
5.00
%
APY
APY
Info
As of 1/17/2024
Info
$2500
Min. deposit
1 yr
Term
View offer Arrow Right
Promoted offer: Earn more - guaranteed returns & competitive rates. Member FDIC.
Compare more: Bankrate's best CD rates

Bank fees

CD Term Early withdrawal penalty
Less than one year 90 days’ interest
One year to four years 180 days’ interest
More than four years 270 days’ interest
Find out: Tips to avoid common bank fees

Customer experience

Customer support

Branch availability: Merrick Bank does not offer any branches. It does not own or operate ATMs; nor is it part of an ATM network.

Customer service: Customer service is available through a toll-free number, but the hours of availability aren’t posted on the bank’s website.

Digital experience

Merrick Bank’s mobile app gets favorable ratings from both Android and Apple iOS users. It allows customers to take care of the basics, such as reviewing recent transactions, scheduling payments and receiving account alerts.

About Merrick Bank

Merrick Bank is a credit card issuer and a provider of cards geared toward consumers seeking to build or rebuild their credit histories. The South Jordan, Utah-based financial institution was founded in 1997 and is a subsidiary of New York-based financial-services firm CardWorks. The only deposit product Merrick offers, however, is CDs.

How does Merrick Bank compare to other banks?

Merrick Bank vs. Credit One Bank

Both Merrick and Credit One offer a limited selection of deposit products. Each offers CDs with competitive yields, yet you’ll need a sizable minimum opening deposit of $25,000 with Merrick and $100,000 with Credit One. Credit One offers two bump-up CDs, while Merrick only offers standard CDs.

While CDs are Merrick’s only offerings, Credit One also offers a high-yield savings account (which also requires a $100,000 minimum deposit).

Neither bank offers a checking or money market account, so if you’re looking to consolidate your banking under one roof, these won’t likely be good choices for you.

Learn more: The best banks of 2024

Merrick Bank FAQs

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

Up next

Read more Banking Reviews

Ally Bank

4.9 Bankrate Score

Capital One

4.8 Bankrate Score

EverBank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Quontic Bank

4.8 Bankrate Score

Discover Bank

4.7 Bankrate Score

American Express Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

LendingClub Bank

4.6 Bankrate Score

Alliant Credit Union

4.6 Bankrate Score

Citibank

4.5 Bankrate Score

iGObanking

4.5 Bankrate Score