North American Savings Bank Review 2024
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
MMA
Overview
North American Savings Bank (NASB) is good for savers who want liquidity, higher yields and online account accessibility. Customers looking for branch access will need to be located in the Kansas City area; otherwise, banking online with NASB is a good option.
Highlights
- Highly Rated App
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 5/5
Overall
NASB is a mid-size Kansas City bank with brick-and-mortar branches, as well as online banking services, digital wallets and a mobile app. It offers above-average yields on some of its CDs, checking, savings and money market accounts. However, you often need to meet a certain balance requirement to get the highest rates. While many accounts can be opened from anywhere online, some can only be opened in one of the bank’s Kansas City branches.
The bank also has a “switch kit” that helps ease the transfer of funds from other banks.
Pros
-
The bank’s best yields on deposit accounts are competitive and beat the big traditional banks.
-
Customers have fee-free access to over 32,000 ATMs, including those in the MoneyPass network.
-
The bank offers a kit to make it easy for customers to transfer funds from another bank.
Cons
-
You can find banks that pay higher yields.
-
Some accounts — CDs in particular — must be opened at a branch, and branch locations are limited to the Kansas City, Missouri area.
North American Savings Bank banking products
FEATURES
North American Savings Bank savings overview
Other savings account options include an account for kids under age 18, a Super Saver account that pays a low APY on balances of $15,000 and up, a basic Statement Savings account and an assortment of other accounts with different features. All accounts excluding the High Rate Savings incur a $7.50 monthly maintenance fee if minimum balances are not maintained. Accounts can be opened online or in a branch and come with access to online and mobile banking.
Pros
-
The High Rate Savings yield is well above average.
-
The bank offers a variety of savings accounts for different needs.
-
The High Rate Savings account only requires $1 to open.
-
No monthly service fee is charged on the account.
Cons
-
The APY for most other savings account options is much lower than the High Rate Savings account APY.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.North American Savings BankAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$32
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|$32
|Monthly maintenance fee
|$7 for Advance Checking, waived for balances over $100
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$0
|Excessive transaction fee
|$0
Customer experience
Customer support
Branch availability: NASB maintains 10 branches, all of which are located in the Kansas City metropolitan area.
Customer service: NASB offers customer service phone support, although the hours aren’t listed on its website. There is a number that can be called on a 24/7 basis to report lost or stolen cards. Customers can schedule branch appointments on the bank’s website.
Digital experience
The NASB app comes highly rated by iOS and Android users. It allows for mobile check deposit, transferring of funds and recurring online bill payments. The app also offers personal finance management tools for organizing your budget and expenses. Users can also use the app to locate branches and ATMs. App users can also sign up to receive alerts via text or email when select account activity occurs.
About North American Savings Bank
North American Savings Bank, headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, is a full-service bank that offers checking, savings, money market and CD accounts, as well as mortgages, commercial loans and more. The bank was established in the early 1920s in Missouri. Today, it has 10 branches and three mortgage loan offices in Kansas City. It offers online and mobile banking, along with access to over 32,000 surcharge-free ATMs in the MoneyPass network.
How does North American Savings Bank compare to other banks?
North American Savings Bank vs. NBKC Bank
Both NASB and NBKC are banks that maintain branches in the Kansas City, Missouri area. Both banks’ offerings include interest-bearing checking accounts and a broad range of CD terms. NASB offers many savings account options while NBKC doesn’t offer any savings accounts.
Rate-wise, both banks offer some accounts with above-average yields, although higher rates can often be found elsewhere. Both banks belong to the nationwide MoneyPass ATM network.
North American Savings Bank FAQs
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
