Arvest Bank Review 2024
At a glance
CDs
Checking
Savings
MMA
Overview
Arvest Bank is best for consumers in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri who like working with a smaller bank and having a local branch, but it doesn’t offer the best rates for most of its deposit products.
Highlights
- Highly Rated App
- Low Fees
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.9/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.9/5
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.7/5
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.4/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team.
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team.
Overall
Arvest Bank is a regional bank headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, that offers accounts to residents of Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri. With checking account options and CDs with competitive rates, this bank will appeal to a wide base of customers in the area. Given its local nature, you won’t find in-network ATMs outside of Arvest’s main operating area, and you’ll have to pay a fee to use out-of-network ATMs.
Pros
-
Reasonable minimum-deposit amounts mean most accounts are accessible to a broad range of consumers.
-
The bank provides a mobile app that earns positive reviews by iOS and Android users.
-
The bank’s overdraft fee is significantly lower than the average fee.
-
Arvest offers competitive APYs for its CDs.
Cons
-
Higher APYs can be found elsewhere.
-
Customer phone support isn't available Sundays.
-
There is a fee to use an out-of-network ATM.
-
Some accounts include monthly and overdraft fees.
Arvest Bank banking products
FEATURES
Arvest Bank savings overview
Arvest also has a savings account for children called Cool Blue Savings. A $50 deposit is required to open this account, but there’s no minimum balance requirement you must maintain or monthly fees.
Pros
-
The Arvest Bank Savings Account has a reasonable minimum deposit.
-
The children’s account has no minimum balance requirement or monthly fees.
Cons
-
Higher yields can be found elsewhere — especially at online banks.
-
A $2 monthly fee applies unless monthly minimum balance requirements are met.
-
See how rates for this account have changed over time. Interact with the trend lines to view APY by date.Arvest BankAPYAPYNational average APYHow do we get this data?
APY, or annual percentage yield, is the yearly return on a bank or investment account.
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.9/5
Bankrate Savings rating = 4.9/5
Bank fees
|Fee
|Charged?
|Overdraft fee
|$17
|Non-sufficient funds fee
|None
|Monthly maintenance fees
|$0 - $10
|Out-of-network ATM fee
|$2.50
|Excessive transaction fee
|$10
About Arvest Bank
Arvest Bank is a regional bank in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri that operates more than 200 branches. It provides money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit and checking accounts.
Customer experience
Physical presence. Arvest Bank is a Bentonville, Arkansas-based regional bank with more than 200 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Missouri.
Customer service. Customers can reach Arvest customer service by phone Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CT and Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. CT. There’s also a 24-hour account information line that’ll help you with basic account questions.
Digital experience. The bank’s ATM network isn’t extensive, but its website and app offer surprisingly good technology for a smaller bank. Arvest customers have access to highly rated apps for both Android and iOS, the option to use multiple mobile wallets and some useful budgeting tools.
Review methodology
We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.
