Glacier Bank Review 2024

Written by
Marcos Cabello
Edited by
Marc Wojno
Updated January 10, 2024
At a glance

3.8
Bankrate Score
CDs

Checking

Savings

MMA

Overview

Glacier Bank is best for customers in the Rocky Mountain states where most of Glacier Bank’s branches are located. It's part of the Allpoint ATM network, so even if you don’t live in those states, you’ll have access to your money via 55,000 ATMs worldwide.

Highlights

  • Low Min Deposit
Overall

With more than 200 branches and low minimum deposit requirements, Glacier Bank’s large range of deposit products are easy to open and will fit many customer needs. However, most of its accounts offer very low APYs, falling well short of the competition. The bank offers good rates on select products, but those are generally the exception to the rule.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    Opening deposit requirements are low.

  • Checkmark

    Accounts can be opened online.

Cons

  • Glacier Bank’s website isn’t transparent about its rates.

  • APYs are generally low across Glacier Bank’s deposit products.

  • Mobile app reviews are low.

  • The bank charges large overdraft and non-sufficient funds fees.

Glacier Bank banking products

2.7
Bankrate Score
Glacier Bank savings overview

Glacier Bank offers paltry APYs on its Personal Savings account, the account scored for this section. The APY is on par with big bank institutions that haven’t boosted their yields in years. While there isn’t a minimum deposit requirement to open the account, you’ll be charged a $2 monthly service fee if your balance falls below $100.

Withdrawals made by electronic transfer or check are limited to six per month; you’ll be charged a $1 fee for each withdrawal over that limit.

Pros

  • Checkmark

    There isn’t a minimum deposit requirement to open the account.

  • Checkmark

    You can link your savings account to your checking to avoid overdraft fees.

Cons

  • There's a $2 monthly service fee if you don’t maintain a balance of $100.

  • Certain types of withdrawals are limited to six per month; there’s a fee for each withdrawal over that limit.

  • The rate offered is very low.

Bank fees

Fee Charged?
Overdraft fee $30
Non-sufficient funds fee $30
Monthly maintenance fee $2 – $10
Out-of-network ATM fee $2
Excessive transaction fee $1

Customer experience

Customer service.  Customers can reach Glacier Bank representatives over the phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mountain time. On weekends and holidays, customers can call from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain time.

Digital experience. Glacier Bank offers an iOS and Android mobile app, but ratings from users are very low. Whether on Glacier Bank’s webpage or through its app, online banking lets you transfer your funds between accounts, pay your bills through Bill Pay and deposit your checks on your mobile device. Although there’s an app, you can’t connect your card to Apple or Google Pay, and Glacier Bank doesn’t support person-to-person transactions through popular apps like Zelle.

About Glacier Bank

Glacier Bank was established in 1955 in Kalispell, Montana, where the bank is still headquartered today. The bank offers financial products for consumers and businesses alike, offering savings and checking accounts, as well as lines of credit.

Glacier Bank’s physical presence is mostly kept to Rocky Mountain states, including Montana, Idaho, Colorado and Washington. However, customers can open accounts nationwide on Glacier Bank’s website, making their accounts easily accessible to everyone.

Review methodology

With so many financial institutions to choose from, it can be hard to know who to trust. Bankrate’s ever-growing list of bank and credit union reviews is updated regularly. Our editorial team analyzes and reviews each institution across deposit products such as savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and money market accounts (MMAs). Banks are rated by important factors such as offered interest rates, fees, minimum balance requirements, access to funds and more.

We assign a score to each type of account and its features, weigh them carefully based on importance to account holders and determine an overall score. Read our full review methodology.

