Best business savings accounts for 2024
As a business owner, you probably have a business checking account you use to handle payroll or write company checks. A business savings account can come in handy as well, since it provides you with a place to store cash that’s easily accessible, while earning some interest on the funds.
Finding the right business savings account is important whether you’re setting aside money for business goals or want to have funds on hand for unexpected company expenses.
What is a business savings account?
A business savings account is a liquid deposit account in which you can set aside business funds for future use. Like a personal savings account, a business savings account typically earns a modest amount of interest, and its offerings may include an ATM card, a mobile banking app and the ability to transfer money to and from other accounts.
When shopping for a business savings account, factors to consider include the annual percentage yield (APY), minimum deposit and balance requirements, fees that are charged, and digital banking features. The best accounts earn some interest and don’t impose fees that would eat away at your savings.
Here we go over some of the best business savings accounts, including some money market options that offer tiered rates and come with debit cards.
Bankrate’s picks for the top business savings accounts
Live Oak Bank Business Savings: Best for earning a competitive APY
Axos Bank Business Premium Savings: Best for 24/7 customer service
Chase Business Total Savings account: Best for branch access
First Internet Bank of Indiana Money Market Savings account: Best for large balances
NBKC Bank Business Money Market Account: Best for no fees
A closer look at the top business savings accounts
Live Oak Bank, Business Savings account: Best for earning a competitive APY
Live Oak Bank is an online-only financial institution that offers high-yield deposit products. Its Business Savings account earns a competitive APY and doesn’t require a set minimum balance or opening deposit amount. You won’t be charged a monthly maintenance fee, and you can manage your accounts either online or through the mobile banking app.
Perks:
- Competitive APY
- No monthly maintenance fees
- No required minimum balance
What to watch out for:
- Live Oak doesn’t maintain branches, so those who prefer to bank in person should look elsewhere.
- A dormant account fee of $10 or the account balance, whichever is less, will be charged for accounts with no activity for 24 months and balances of less than $10.01.
- Account holders who make more than six transactions per statement cycle may be subject to fees. If the transaction limit is exceeded three times over 12 months, the account will be closed.
Axos Bank, Business Premium Savings account: Best for 24/7 customer service
Axos is an online-only bank that offers both consumer and business accounts. Customers can reach a customer service representative by phone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The Business Premium Savings account requires no average daily balance, although you’ll need a minimum opening deposit of $25,000, and balances of less than $24,000 don’t earn any interest. There’s no monthly maintenance fee.
Perks:
- 24/7 customer service
- No monthly maintenance fees
What to watch out for:
- A minimum opening deposit of $25,000 is required.
- You’ll need a balance of $24,000 or more to earn interest.
- New funds are required for this account, which are funds that did not originate from another Axos Bank or UFB Direct account.
Chase Business Total Savings account: Best for branch access
The Business Total Savings account from Chase could be a good fit for a business owner who prioritizes in-person banking. The bank offers a presence in nearly every state, with more than 4,700 branches nationwide. The $10 monthly service fee is waived with a balance of at least $1,000 or a linked Chase Business Complete Banking account.
The account earns a low APY, however, so business owners who are comfortable either banking online or with a smaller branch network will be able to find significantly higher rates with other banks.
Chase also offers a Business Premier Savings account that earns a slightly higher APY when it’s linked to a qualifying Chase business checking account.
Perks:
- Widespread branch availability
What to watch out for:
- The yield is significantly lower than what you can find on business savings accounts at some other banks.
- After 15 deposited items occur per month, a fee of $0.40 is charged for each additional deposited item. (Cash deposits per month are included at no charge.)
First Internet Bank of Indiana, Business Money Market Savings account: Best for large balances
The Money Market Savings account from First Internet Bank of Indiana has a tiered interest structure. Daily balances of $5 million or less earn a lower APY than daily balances higher than $5 million.
The account can be opened with as little as $100, and the monthly maintenance fee of $5 is waived for those who maintain an average daily balance of at least $4,000. Business owners who are sole proprietors receive an ATM card with the account.
Perks:
- Low minimum opening deposit
- Competitive APYs
What to watch out for:
- The account’s higher APY is only attainable for those who have a balance of $5 million or more.
- Business owners who aren’t sole proprietors do not qualify for the ATM card.
NBKC Bank, Business Money Market Account: Best for no fees
Unlike some other bank accounts, the Business Money Market Account from NBKC Bank doesn’t charge you for things like incoming domestic wire transfers, stop payments, returned items, overdrafts or nonsufficient funds.
The account earns the same APY on all balances, and it requires no minimum opening deposit or balance. It comes with a business debit card.
Perks:
- No fees for overdrafts or nonsufficient funds, returned items, stop payments or incoming domestic wire transfers
What to watch out for:
- Branches are only located in the Kansas City metro area.
What to look for in a business savings account
Rates
Business savings accounts might not always earn as high of a rate as personal savings accounts, yet it still pays to shop around for a competitive APY. Often, the best rates can be found from online-only banks, some of which are included in our list.
Fees
When shopping for a business savings or business money market account, be sure to find one that doesn’t have fees that will chisel away at your principal or interest earnings. In addition to monthly maintenance fees, some banks charge for out-of-network ATM use, overdrafts, sending or receiving wire transfers, or closing a new bank account within a certain period of time.
Branch access
Some business owners prefer bank accounts that can be managed entirely online, whereas others prefer being able to visit branches and speak face-to-face with bank representatives. Plenty of brick-and-mortar banks offer business savings accounts — although you might not receive as favorable of a rate there as you would from an online bank.
You may be able to find a credit union with branches near you that pays better rates on a business savings account than the rates offered by big banks.
Business savings account FAQs
-
As a business owner, you likely have a business checking account to cover things like day-to-day expenses and payroll. A business savings account can be a good spot for additional money you don’t plan to use in the immediate future. This account earns some interest on your business funds, and it keeps them easily accessible in case unplanned expenses arise.
-
It pays to shop around for a business savings account that earns a competitive rate of return. It’s also important to find an account that won’t charge you fees — or one with fees you can avoid, such as by maintaining a set minimum balance.
Other factors business owners often consider when looking for a savings account include whether the bank offers branches and whether there is a mobile banking app.
Make sure your money is kept safe by choosing a business savings account that’s covered by Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC) or National Credit Union Administration (NCUA) insurance. The FDIC insurance amount is $250,000 per depositor, per FDIC-insured bank, per ownership category. The standard share insurance amount at NCUA credit unions is $250,000 per share owner, per insured credit union, for each account ownership category.
-
You’ll need to fill out an application either online or in person. Documents and information often requested by banks include an employer identification number or Social Security number, a business license and formation documents, and ownership agreements.
Research methodology
A business savings account can be great for storing funds for future use, while earning some interest on the money.
Things to consider when seeking the best business savings account include the APY (many online banks offer more competitive yields than brick-and-mortar banks), minimum deposit and balance requirements, fees that are charged, and digital banking features. The best accounts earn some interest and don’t impose fees that would eat away at your savings.
A safe way to store your business funds is an account that’s covered by FDIC or NCUA insurance. Just make sure that you’re within the stated guidelines and limits.
