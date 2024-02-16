Discover Bank savings account rates
Discover might be best known for its credit cards, but it also offers deposit products. The online bank’s savings account comes with a solid interest rate and no minimum deposit or monthly fees, making it a fine place to store your emergency fund.
Discover savings account interest rate
Discover Bank has only one savings account and it offers the same rate regardless of your balance.
|Account name
|APY
|Minimum deposit
|Online savings account
|4.30% APY
|No minimum deposit
Note: The annual percentage yield (APY) shown is updated weekly, and may vary by region.
How Discover savings accounts compare with top-yielding banks
Discover’s savings account offers a competitive interest rate, which comes without a monthly fee or a minimum deposit requirement, though higher rates on savings can be found at other online banks.
Other savings options at Discover
Discover also offers a money market account and a broad range of certificates of deposit, if you’re looking for other options for your savings. The money market account pays a slightly lower interest rate than the savings account.