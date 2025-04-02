Credit unions are not-for-profit, member-owned institutions that commonly offer savings accounts with above-average rates, low minimum deposit requirements and low (or no) fees. While some credit unions restrict membership to those of a certain location or occupation, others make it easy for anyone to join nationwide.

While the rate offerings from some credit unions won’t beat the top-notch rates of many online-only banks’ high-yield savings accounts, a credit union may provide more personalized service and perks like lower loan rates. That’s why it can be smart to include credit unions when you’re searching for the best savings account to fit your needs.

Below, you’ll find Bankrate’s list of the credit union savings accounts with the highest annual percentage yields (APYs). All are federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA). Included are credit unions that have open membership policies that allow anyone to join and others with restrictive membership requirements — so pay attention to see if you’d qualify to become a member.

Note: Annual percentage yields (APYs) shown are as of April 1, 2025. APYs may have changed since they were last updated and may vary by region for some products.

A closer look at the best credit union savings account rates

Quorum Federal Credit Union: HighQ Savings; 3.75% APY Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Read review Overview: Caret Down Icon

Membership requirements: Caret Down Icon

Alliant Credit Union: High-Rate Savings; 3.10% APY Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Read review Overview: Caret Down Icon

Membership requirements: Caret Down Icon

Pentagon Federal Credit Union Premium Online Savings; 2.90% APY Rating: 4.1 stars out of 5 4.1 Read review Overview: Caret Down Icon

Membership requirements: Caret Down Icon

American Airlines Federal Credit Union Primary Savings Account; 2.02% APY Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Read review Overview: Caret Down Icon

Membership requirements: Caret Down Icon

Finding the best credit union savings rates

It’s worth taking the time to investigate the types and terms of savings accounts offered at either your local credit union or at a federal credit union with nationwide reach in which you qualify for membership.

In addition to savings accounts, consider money market accounts at credit unions. For example, Randolph Brooks Federal Credit Union (RBFCU) offers a savings account that only earns 0.30 percent APY. However, its Choice Money Market account earns between 1.81 percent APY and 2.27 percent APY on balances of $2,500 and above.

Credit union savings FAQs

What is the difference between a credit union and a bank? Caret Down Icon Credit unions are not-for-profit organizations. Their profits are given back to members, sometimes as a dividend. Banks, however, are for-profit organizations, and many banks are publicly traded and owned.

How do you become eligible for a credit union? Caret Down Icon Each credit union has different membership requirements. You might be able to qualify for credit union membership based on where you live, work or worship. Check the credit union’s website to see its eligibility requirements. You can research credit unions using the NCUA’s Research a Credit Union search.

Do credit unions have high-yield savings accounts? Caret Down Icon Savings accounts from credit unions may earn rates that are competitive, or at least higher than national averages. You’ll likely be able to find higher rates on savings from many online-only banks; however, credit unions sometimes offer solid APYs, and additional perks may include personalized service and community involvement.

Research methodology

Bankrate researches over 100 banks and credit unions, including some of the largest financial institutions, online-only banks, regional banks and credit unions with both open and restrictive membership policies. Learn more about our methodology for reviewing banks.

The savings accounts that made this list have the highest APYs out of all the credit unions we research and survey.