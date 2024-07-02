Best home improvement loans with bad credit

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways You can get approved for a home improvement loan with a bad credit score, but it’s likely that you’ll pay a high interest rate.

Borrowers with bad credit are more likely to be offered smaller loan amounts.

It’s best to build up your credit score before applying for a home improvement loan.

A large home improvement project like a kitchen remodel or a total roof repair may come with a hefty price tag that requires financing. However, those with fair or bad credit — a FICO score below 670 — may have a harder time getting approved for a home improvement loan.

That said, there are lenders that offer bad credit loans for home improvement. These loans can help you get the funding you need to complete your renovation project, although it’s common for these lenders to charge higher-than-average rates.

Best home improvement loans with bad credit

OneMain Financial Rating: 4.4 stars out of 5 4.4 Learn more Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Secured loans available. Joint applications allowed. Quick funding. Cons Low maximum amount. Several fees and high rates. Limited availability.



Upstart Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Learn more Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros No minimum credit score. Next-day funding available. High maximum amount. Cons Potentially high origination fee. No co-borrowers. Only two loan terms available.



Avant Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5 4.7 Learn more Bankrate's view Caret Down

Pros and cons Caret Down Pros Low minimum credit requirement. Mobile app for loan management. Customer service available all week. Cons Potentially high origination fee. No co-borrowers. Limited availability.



How to get a home improvement loan with bad credit

While lenders are more lenient with a bad credit home improvement loan, the steps you go through are largely the same as any other personal loan.

Know your credit: To narrow down your list of lenders, check your credit score. Make sure you’re meeting the lender’s minimum requirements and look over your credit report for errors. Review your finances: Your credit score is important, but it’s just one aspect lenders consider. Your income, debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and other bills may affect your approval chances. Compare lenders: OneMain Financial, Upstart and Avant are all good starting points. However, most personal loans can be used for home improvement. Compare multiple lenders to see which you qualify for. Prequalify: Many lenders allow you to preview your rates before you commit. This lets you check your rates — and calculate monthly payments — without impacting your credit score. Submit your application: Once you’ve prequalified with at least three lenders, you’ll have a good idea of possible loan terms. If they work with your budget, you’ll need to submit financial documentation and finalize the application.

Tips to improve your credit score before borrowing

Having bad credit could be a hurdle when it comes to qualifying for a home improvement loan. These three tips may help boost your scores enough to avoid a bad credit home improvement loan.

Pay your bills on time : Making at least the minimum payments on all your outstanding loans and credit cards on time is key to creating and maintaining a positive repayment history.

Making at least the minimum payments on all your outstanding loans and credit cards on time is key to creating and maintaining a positive repayment history. Lower your debt: Paying down as much of your monthly balance as you can and reducing your card usage is the easiest way to improve your credit score. However, don’t close the account — that will have an adverse effect on your credit.

Paying down as much of your monthly balance as you can and reducing your card usage is the easiest way to improve your credit score. However, don’t close the account — that will have an adverse effect on your credit. Add a co-signer: Some lenders allow you to apply with a co-signer or co-borrower. If the other person has a stronger credit score or higher income, it may improve your odds of being approved for a larger amount or better rates.

Keep in mind that there’s no magic fix for building your credit. It will take some time. If your home improvement project can wait, you may be able to score higher rates or more favorable terms with a better score.

Home improvement financing alternatives for bad credit

If you’ve built up a good amount of equity in your home, you may want to consider home equity financing options for bad credit versus personal loans.

Home equity loans and lines of credit come with tax benefits when you use the money on a home improvement.

However, there are two major drawbacks. The amount you can borrow is based on your equity — so it may not be enough to cover bigger projects. More importantly, your home is on the line. If you default, your lender is legally able to take your home.

Because of the risk, home equity products often have lower rates. You may be able to find a lender that works with bad credit, especially if you have a strong income and an established relationship with the lender.

Home equity loan

A home equity loan is a type of second mortgage you can take out on your home to pay for home improvement project expenses. Recent spikes in mortgage rates make them about as expensive as personal loan rates, especially if you have bad credit.

Home equity line of credit (HELOC)

A HELOC is like a home equity loan except instead of disbursing the funds in a lump sum, it acts as a revolving credit line that works like a credit card. HELOCs come with variable rates, but many offer interest-only options at first to keep your payment low. A HELOC is good if you have ongoing improvements and aren’t sure how much you’ll need — or when you’ll need it.

The bottom line

If you need to fix up your home before you have the time to work on your credit score, you have bad credit home improvement loan options.

Read up on the pros and cons of home improvement loans before applying. This can help you determine if you can afford the monthly payments, both now and in the long term. Although you’ll pay more, the extra interest may be tax deductible if you go for a home equity product. The renovations could also boost the value of your home, which means you’ll make a bigger profit if you sell it.

If taking out a loan with bad credit is not the right idea for you, consider other ways to pay for home improvements.