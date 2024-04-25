At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and, services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Bad credit loan companies lend money to credit-challenged borrowers who need cash — usually at a premium due to the perceived risk to the lender.

An extended loan term could net you an affordable monthly payment, but you’ll spend far more in interest.

Get prequalified with at least three lenders and compare your offers to find the best fit.

Read the fine print to fully understand what you’re getting into with a bad credit loan.

A bad credit loan is a personal loan that caters to people who have a less-than-stellar credit score or a limited credit history — especially those who have a FICO score under 580 or a VantageScore under 600.

These loans typically have high interest rates because they may pose a risk for the lender, so it’s important to shop around to find the most competitive bad credit loan rates. There are a few options available, so compare offers and get prequalified before settling on a lender.

5 steps to choose the best bad credit loan company for you

Choosing a lender, regardless of your credit score, takes a couple of steps to complete. Be ready to research both your loan options and individual lenders thoroughly.

1. Determine what loan terms best fit your needs

Personal loans typically come with repayment terms from two to five years, though some lenders offer terms up to seven years or longer. It can be tempting to opt for a loan with a long term to get a lower monthly payment, especially when faced with annual percentage rates (APRs). But stick with the shortest term you can reasonably afford to cut down on the total interest you pay.

For example, consider a bad credit loan of $5,000 with an APR of 29 percent. A longer term means a lower monthly payment, but the interest you pay could be thousands more.

Loan term Monthly payment Total interest 2 years $277 $1,647.92 3 years $210 $2,543.03 4 years $177 $3,502.41 5 years $159 $4,522.56

Use a loan calculator to calculate the difference in monthly payments and interest to get a better idea of what fits in your budget.

2. Prequalify with three or more lenders

Once you know your desired loan amount, compare rates and terms from at least three lenders that allow you to prequalify online to preview rates and terms you could receive after submitting a formal application. The steps to prequalify are fairly simple, and doing so won’t hurt your credit score since it only requires a soft credit check.

To complete the prequalification process, you’ll likely be asked to provide your contact information, Social Security number, employer’s name and phone number and information about your income. Keep in mind that prequalifying doesn’t guarantee approval.

3. Look at customer experience and reviews

The lender should offer customer support by phone, online or both at times that work for your schedule. It is also vital that the application experience is seamless, and the lender allows you to manage your loan online.

You should also check online reviews to get a feel for the level of service each lender offers. It’s not abnormal to see a few negative reviews here and there but keep an eye out for trends in complaints and how the lender responds to them.

4. Identify useful perks

Some bad credit lenders offer other perks to help improve your overall financial health, beyond providing you with a seamless application experience and rapid funding.

For example, you may receive free access to your credit score directly from the online dashboard. There could be an assortment of financial tools, including calculators and educational articles, to provide the information needed to make sound financial decisions moving forward.

5. Consider lender reputation and fine print

Doing business with the right lender is vital to avoid headaches and protect your finances. Google, Trustpilot and the Better Business Bureau’s (BBB) website are ideal places to start when you want to get a feel for the lender and gauge if it is reputable. Beyond customer reviews, check how long the company has operated, where it’s licensed and whether it has a headquarters.

It’s equally important to read the fine print and ask the lender any questions you may have before moving forward. Pay attention to the specifics of the loan agreement, including the interest rate, repayment schedule, applicable fees and penalties, and the total borrowing costs. That way, you’ll know what to expect if you decide to take out a loan.

Bottom line

The best bad credit loan for you depends on your unique financial situation. Before you apply for a bad credit loan, compare rates, terms and fees from at least three lenders to find the option that best matches your needs and budget.

And, if you can, hold off until you boost your credit. Graduating to fair credit loan rates may net you a lower monthly and overall cost.