Best personal loans for fair credit in January 2024

Heidi Rivera
Hannah Smith
Mark Kantrowitz

Jan 16, 2024

PERSONAL LOANS

Upstart: BEST FOR SHORT CREDIT HISTORY

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
6.40- 35.99%
Loan amount
$1k- $50K
Term: 3-5 yrs
Min credit score
Not disclosed
PERSONAL LOANS

Achieve: BEST FOR JOINT APPLICATION DISCOUNT

4.6

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.99- 35.99%
Loan amount
$5k- $50K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
620
PERSONAL LOANS

LendingClub: BEST LOAN FOR USING A CO-BORROWER

4.1

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
9.57- 35.99%
Loan amount
$1k- $40K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
600
PERSONAL LOANS

Happy Money: BEST FOR CREDIT CARD DEBT

4.6

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
11.72- 17.99%
Loan amount
$5k- $40K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
Not disclosed
PERSONAL LOANS

Avant: BEST FOR BORROWERS WITH LOW CREDIT

4.5

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
9.95- 35.99%
Loan amount
$2k- $35K
Term: 1-5 yrs
Min credit score
550
PERSONAL LOANS

Upgrade: BEST FOR SMALL AMOUNTS

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.49- 35.99%
with AutoPay
Loan amount
$1k- $50K
Term: 2-7 yrs
Min credit score
600
PERSONAL LOANS

Best Egg: BEST FOR HOME IMPROVEMENTS

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
8.99- 35.99%
Loan amount
$2k- $50K
Term: 3-5 yrs
Min credit score
600
PERSONAL LOANS

Lending Point: BEST FOR SUBPRIME BORROWERS

4.4

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
7.99- 35.99%
Loan amount
$2k- $36.5K
Term: 2-6 yrs
Min credit score
600
Prosper: Bankrate 2024 Awards Winner for Best Fair Credit Loan

4.7

Bankrate Review
Est. APR
6.99- 35.99%
Loan amount
$2k- $50K
Term: 2-5 yrs
Min credit score
600
On This Page

How to compare fair-credit lenders

To find the best lender for you, keep an eye on the following factors.

  1. Interest rates: Many personal loan lenders advertise low APRs (annual percentage rates), but those rates are reserved for people with the best credit scores and high incomes. With fair credit, you can expect higher APRs, so you'll need to compare prequalification offers to find the best option.
  2. Fees and repayment terms: Find a lender that has minimal fees and flexible repayment terms, such as choosing your due date. Additionally, some lenders offer longer repayment terms that could reduce your monthly payment amount.
  3. Co-signers or co-borrowers: If you can’t find a lender because of your fair credit score, search for one that allows co-signers or co-borrowers, as this could help you get approved for a better rate. Also, consider waiting until you can boost your score.
  4. Discounts and extras: Some lenders offer discounts for signing up for automatic payments and having other accounts with them, among other things. It’s equally important to take a look at any additional perks offered. These may include unemployment protection, flexible payment dates and grace periods.

 Compare fair credit loan rates from Bankrate’s top picks

LENDER BEST FOR EST. APR LOAN AMOUNT LOAN TERM MIN CREDIT SCORE
Upgrade Fast funding 8.49%-35.99% with Autopay $1,000-$50,000 2-7 years 600
Best Egg Home improvements 8.99%-35.99% $2,000-$50,000 3-5 years 600
Achieve Competitive interest rates 7.99%-35.99% $5,000-$50,000 2-5 years 620
Avant Borrowers with low credit 9.95%-35.99% $2,000-$35,000 1-5 years 550
Upstart Short credit history 6.40%-35.99% $1,000-$50,000 3 or 5 years No requirement
LendingPoint Subprime borrowers 7.99%-35.99% $2,000-$36,500 2-6 years 600
Prosper Joint applications 6.99%-35.99% $2,000-$50,000 2-5 years 600
LendingClub Using a co-borrower 5.66%-35.99% $1,000-$40,000 2-5 years 600
Happy Money Credit card debt 11.72%-17.99% $5,000-$40,000 2-5 years 640

How we choose our best fair credit loan lenders

To select the best personal loans, Bankrate’s team of experts evaluated over 30 lenders. Each lender was ranked using a meticulous 20-point system, focusing on four main categories:

  • Checkmark
    Affordability
    The interest rates, penalties and fees are measured in this section of the score. Lower rates and fees and fewer potential penalties result in a higher score. We also give bonus points to lenders offering rate discounts, grace periods and that allow borrowers to change their due date. 
  • Checkmark
    Availability
    Minimum loan amounts, number of repayment terms, eligibility requirements, ability to apply using a co-borrower or co-signer and loan turnaround time are considered in this category.
  • Checkmark
    Customer experience
    This category covers customer service hours, if online applications are available, online account access and mobile apps.
  • Checkmark
    Transparency
    For this factor, we consider how well information is presented to the borrower on the lender’s website. This includes listing credit requirements, rates and fees, in addition to offering prequalification.
What to know about fair credit loans

Fair credit loans typically carry higher interests than good credit or excellent credit loans, but can still be affordable. It's important to identify where on the scale your credit falls, the types of loans available and the benefits and drawbacks of a fair credit loan.

What does it mean to have fair credit?

A FICO score between 580 and 669 or a VantageScore between 650 and 699 is considered fair credit. Having a fair credit score means that your score is neither poor nor good, it’s average. You may still qualify for a loan, but only with select lenders. If you do qualify, you might not get the lowest interest rate available.

Lenders that offer personal loans for fair credit may charge more or higher fees than lenders that target borrowers with good or excellent credit. This means you might be on the hook for more money over the life of your loan.

What is considered a fair credit score?

Having fair credit is much better than having poor credit, in terms of financial opportunities—but building your credit score up to good or excellent will provide access to better credit cards, lower interest rates and more.

Types loans for users with fair credit

Individuals with fair credit have multiple loan options to choose from. However, eligibility will depend on the type of loan and the lender. While it may be a bit more difficult to qualify for a loan with fair credit, it isn't impossible and you still have options to choose from. 

Unsecured loans are among the most common types of personal loans. They don't require any collateral for approval but often come with higher interest rates and more stringent eligibility requirements.

Secured loans are backed by collateral — an asset or property — and often come with lower rates than unsecured loans. They're also easier to qualify for, as the lender incurs less risk. But if you default on a secured loan, your collateral could be seized to satisfy the delinquent payments.

Co-signed and joint loans increase your approval odds by allowing a creditworthy individual to sign onto the loan with you. 

While this can be a great solution for those with fair credit, it can take a toll on the relationship if you're not careful. This is because the co-signer (or joint borrower) assumes legal responsibility for the balance, and if you miss a payment it impacts their credit as well.

Emergency loans are used specifically to finance an unexpected expense, like a medical bill or an expensive car repair. Because these loans are intended to fill an immediate need, the interest rates tend to be higher than with other types of loans.

Pros and cons of personal loans for fair credit borrowers 

A fair credit personal loan can either help your credit score in the long run or can cause financial damage, depending on if you manage it well. Consider every advantage and disadvantage before making a final decision so as not to negatively impact your credit score. 

Green circle with a checkmark inside

Pros

  • Fair credit loans provide an opportunity for credit growth with consistent, on-time payments.
  • Depending on the lender, fair credit loans can be used for just about any purpose.
  • If you have large amounts of high-interest credit card debt, you may be able to consolidate it and score a lower interest rate with a fair credit loan.
Red circle with an X inside

Cons

  • You're more likely to be offered a higher interest rate if you have fair credit.
  • Fair credit loans often come with steeper origination fees.
  • It's often more difficult to get approved for a personal loan with a lower credit score.

How to qualify for a loan with fair credit

Qualifying for a fair credit loan takes time and research. There are five considerations to keep in mind when trying to apply.

  • Improve your credit score: Pay off existing debt, make timely payments and keep old accounts open while avoiding opening new ones.
  • Prequalify with multiple lenders: When you've narrowed down your choices, prequalify with at least three lenders to make sure you're getting the best rates possible.
  • Check with credit unions and local banks: A credit union or smaller bank that you already have an account with may be able to offer you lower rates than a national bank.
  • Research peer-to-peer loans: Peer-to-peer lenders tend to have higher rates than banks and credit unions, but may have lower credit requirements.
  • Use a co-signer: A co-signer may secure you lower interest rates than you would get on your own.

 

How to improve your fair credit score

Raising your credit score will give you the best chance of qualifying for a personal loan with lower rates. Ways to improve your credit score include:

  • Pay off existing debt: Your credit utilization ratio makes up 30 percent of your FICO score. Lowering your total debt shows more responsible use of credit.
  • Make payments on time: Payment history makes up 35 percent of your credit score, so making late payments or missing payments altogether will tank your score.
  • Keep old accounts open and don't open new ones: Keeping old, unused accounts open raises the average age of your accounts, which makes up 15 percent of your credit score. Don’t open new credit accounts before applying for a loan, as that will lower the average age of your account.

FICO credit score ranges

CATEGORY CREDIT SCORE RANGE PERCENTAGE OF PEOPLE IN THIS CATEGORY
Exceptional 800-850 21%
Very Good 740-799 25%
Good 670-739 21%
Fair 580-669 17%
Poor 300-579 16%

Alternative loan options for fair credit

If you’re unable to take out a personal loan due to your fair credit, you may want to look at other options.

  • Peer-to-peer loans: Unlike a traditional personal loan, peer-to-peer lending connects borrowers to investors. Eligibility requirements are often less strict due to lowered risk.
  • Federal credit union: While you usually have to join a credit union before taking out a personal loan, federal credit unions tend to be more forgiving to those with fair credit. 
  • Balance transfer credit card: If you’re looking to pay off credit card debt, consider getting a credit card with a 0 percent APR introductory offer. That way, you can move your balance over and keep interest from adding up. Keep in mind that you might not qualify for the full balance to be moved over.
  • Home equity loan or line of credit: If you have a home, you may be able to use that as collateral and take out a home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC). Remember, your home is used to secure the loan, so if you miss payments, the house could be subject to foreclosure.

Frequently asked questions about personal loans