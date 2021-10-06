PERSONAL LOANS
Upstart: BEST EMERGENCY LOANS FOR RANGE OF LOAN AMOUNTS
4.7
Bankrate Rating = 4.7/5
Bankrate scores are objectively determined by our editorial team. Our scoring formula weighs several factors consumers should consider when choosing financial products and services.
The annual percentage (APR) includes your interest rate, plus any loan fees. It reflects the total cost of borrowing.
Check rate with Bankrate
This offer is conditioned on final approval based on our consideration and verification of financial and non-financial information. Rate, loan amount, and loan terms are subject to change based upon information received in your full inquiry on our site. This offer may be accepted only by the person identified in this offer, who is old enough to legally enter into contract for the extension of credit, a US citizen or permanent resident, and a current resident of the US. Closing your loan is contingent on your meeting our eligibility requirements, our verification of your information, and your agreement to the terms and conditions on the Upstart.com website.
Your loan amount will be determined based on your credit, income, and certain other information provided in your loan application. Not all applicants will qualify for the full amount. Minimum loan amounts vary by state: GA ($3,100), HI ($2,100), MA ($7,000).
The full range of available rates varies by state. A representative example of payment terms for a Personal Loan is as follows: a borrower receives a loan of $10,000 for a term of 60 months, with an interest rate of 18.44% and a 8.64% origination fee of $864, for an APR of 22.88%. In this example, the borrower will receive $9136 and will make 60 monthly payments of $257. APR is calculated based on 5-year rates offered in March 2023. Your APR will be determined based on your credit, income, and certain other information provided in your loan application. Not all applicants will be approved.
Pros
- Quick funding
- Accessible for low credit borrowers
- Option to change payment date
Cons
- Origination fee
- Only two repayment options
- High APR rate cap
WHO IT'S FOR
Borrowers with little or no credit, or borrowers with good credit or better who might qualify for the low starting rate.
WHY WE LIKE IT
Borrowers with good credit will find low APRs with Upstart, starting at just 6.5 percent. Upstart also considers more than just your credit score when you're applying and offers loans from $1,000 to $50,000.Lender perks:
Fees:
- Check your rate in 5 minutes or less
- Those with insufficient credit may apply
- Online financial resources
Time to receive funds:
- Origination fee of up to 10%
- Late payment fee of of 5% of the past due or $15, whichever is greater
- $15 check refund fee
- $10 paper copy fee
Next business day after approvalRequirements:
- Have a full-time job or a job offer
- Not have adverse credit history
- Meet debt-to-income ratio requirements
- Have a U.S. bank account