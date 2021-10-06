Personal loans
Best for joint applications
- Loan amount
- $1k– $40k
- Min credit score
- 600
Pros
- Online prequalification
- Optional joint applications
- Flexible loan amounts
Cons
- Few loan terms to choose from
- High APR caps
- No discount for automatic payments
Overview
LendingClub has been in business since 2007, funding loans for over 4.7 million customers nationwide.
Who it's for
Borrowers with fair credit who are applying jointly.
Why we like it:
LendingClub’s loans can be used for any purpose, ranging from debt consolidation to home improvement projects. The lender’s origination fees are lower compared to other peer-to-peer lenders and funding is relatively fast.
Lender perks:
Fees:
- 15-day grace period
- Mobile app
- Option to change your payment date
Time to receive funds:
- Origination fee of 2% to 6%
- Late payment fee of $15 or 5%, whichever is greater
- $15 insufficient funds fee
Within 4 days (on average)Requirements:
- Borrowers need good credit to qualify