About the author

Katie Lowery is a Bankrate editor on the Loans team, where she shapes content to help people navigate personal loans, auto loans and student loans. She’s passionate about financial literacy and strives to help consumers make informed decisions with their money.

Before joining Bankrate, Katie edited personal finance content at LendingTree and CNN Underscored Money. She has spent more than a decade editing financial and economic content and was the sole editor of several award-winning books. When she’s not exploring the latest lending trends, Katie enjoys knitting, tending to her growing plant collection and traveling with her family. She currently lives outside Austin, Texas.

Katie wants you to know

Borrowing money and managing debt can feel overwhelming, but if you have an understanding of the process and a clear goal in mind, your money can work for you. A great first step is to check your credit score and reports, then focus on improving your credit profile so you’re well positioned to borrow at an affordable rate.