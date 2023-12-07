At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Lenders who offer loans for people with low credit may accept FICO scores as low as 560 or may not require a credit score at all.

Every lender has different borrowing requirements and maximum loan amounts.

Upstart, Avant and LendingPoint are three of the best lenders for poor credit due to their lending models, APR ranges and repayment terms.

A poor credit score is a FICO score below 670 or a Vantage score below 661. No matter the credit scoring model you prefer, a less-than-stellar score can make qualifying for a loan and getting the amount you need difficult.

However, there are lenders that cater to subprime borrowers that offer loan amounts ranging anywhere from $1,000 to $50,000. Keep in mind that the maximum amount offered will vary based on your creditworthiness and the lender’s underwriting criteria.

How lenders determine how much you can borrow

Each lender has its own set of eligibility guidelines that determine whether you qualify, your APR and how much you can borrow. Lenders that cater to those with poor credit often have relaxed eligibility criteria, which makes it easier to get approved.

Lenders will conduct a hard credit check to look at your credit report when deciding your eligibility. Your credit report houses all of your repayment information and credit history, including any missed payments, open accounts and your debt-to-income ratio.

Credit score and history

Your credit score is undoubtedly one of the most important factors to lenders when you apply for a loan. Most take a deep dive into your credit history to get a feel for how you manage debt obligations. They also evaluate your credit score to gauge your creditworthiness — the higher, the better.

If you apply with a lender offering bad credit loans, you could get approved with a score as low as 560 or no credit score at all. Still, a higher credit score could mean access to more funds. For example, Earnest has a maximum borrowing cap of $250,000 for those with excellent credit of 800 and above.

Eligibility specifications

Each lender will have differing criteria when assessing eligibility and default risk, but lenders may look at different financial factors when it comes to loans for poor credit. If the loan is specifically advertised to those with bad credit, it’s likely that the lending institution will look at factors other than just credit score.

Upstart, for example, offers unsecured loans up to $50,000 and doesn’t have a credit score requirement. It does have a minimum income requirement of $12,000 though, so that will be considered over your credit score. LendingPoint is another lender that also bases eligibility on a number of factors, rather than looking strictly at score.

Debt-to-income ratio

Your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is the percentage of how much you owe monthly versus your gross monthly earnings. To calculate your DTI, add up all of your monthly debt payments, such as student loans, auto loans, mortgage payments and credit card balances and divide that number by your gross monthly income.

Ideally, most lenders prefer DTIs under 36 percent, but some will accept ratios as high as 50 percent. The lower your DTI, the more trustworthy you appear to a lender, which may give you a better chance of getting the funds you need.

If your DTI is well over 50 percent consider dedicating time to paying down your existing debt before taking out another loan. If you need the cash immediately, look for lenders that don’t have a DTI specification or accept high ratios.

3 best lenders for bad credit

Lender Best for APR range Loan amount Loan term Minimum credit score Upstart Borrowers with little or no credit history 6.40%-35.99% $1,000-$50,000 36 or 60 months 300 or no credit score Avant User-friendly mobile app 9.95%-35.99% $2,000-$35,000 12 to 60 months 550 LendingPoint Fast funding times 7.99%-35.99% $2,000-$36,500 24 to 72 months 600

Even when you have a poor credit score, there’s several different lenders to consider, making it important to shop around and find the best loan terms possible. Here are some of the best lenders for bad credit.

Upstart Rating: 4.8 stars out of 5 4.8 Learn more Bankrates view Caret Down Pros Accessible to borrowers with low or no credit score Funding in as soon as one business day Attractive APR for borrowers with excellent credit Cons Origination fee Some states have higher minimum loan amounts Only two repayment periods to choose from



Avant Rating: 4.7 stars out of 5 4.7 Learn more Bankrates view Caret Down Pros User-friendly mobile app that simplifies account management Loans funded as soon as the next business day No early repayment penalties Cons High minimum APR No co-borrowers or co-signers Not available in all 50 states



LendingPoint Rating: 4.6 stars out of 5 4.6 Learn more Bankrates view Caret Down Pros Rapid approvals and funding timelines Lengthy repayment periods Potentially secure a better rate after six months of timely payments Cons No co-borrowers or co-signers Loan origination fee of up to 10 percent High maximum APR



How to get a loan with bad credit

Getting approved for a personal loan with bad credit may be difficult, but it’s not impossible. Look for lenders that specialize in poor credit loans or use a qualifying co-signer to increase your chances of getting approved.

While it may seem tempting to apply as soon as you find a lender you qualify for, read the terms and conditions first to check for any hidden fees or requirements not advertised on the primary website. Also, if the lender offers prequalification, take advantage of it before starting an application.

Prequalificaiton allows borrowers to check their eligibility odds and predicted terms with no credit impact. Since loans for those with a thin credit history often come with higher rates and unfavorable terms, it’s best to prequalify and compare potential offers before making a final decision.

How lenders measure eligibility

To determine how much you can borrow — and your general approval odds — the lender will use a process known as underwriting. An underwriter’s job is to access the nitty-gritty of your financial history to let the lender know how risky it could be to take you on as a borrower.

When an underwriter looks at your credit report, they’re generally looking for good credit and a low possibility of default. However, when it comes to loans with bad credit the default risk will still be assessed, but the underwriting specifications may be more focused on factors like income and education when determining risk.

To increase your chances of getting offered the maximum amount, conduct a thorough review of the lender’s qualifications and your finances. If you meet all of the requirements, you’re more likely to be approved or offered a larger loan amount.