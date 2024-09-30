At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Depending on the lender, business lines of credit can offer limits from $250,000 to $5 million

Lenders offer both unsecured and secured lines of credit

If you can't increase your credit line, consider alternatives such as term loans or SBA loans

A business line of credit is typically a revolving form of debt that, unlike a term loan, allows you to withdraw from the credit line repeatedly. You can take out funds up to a certain limit as needed. Then, you can pay down the debt and borrow more later if you’re still in the draw period.

Lenders set their maximum limits, but many credit lines top out at $500,000. The line of credit amount you’re approved for will vary depending on your business’s size, years in business, financial stability, credit score and other risk factors.

Read on to learn more about how to get a line of credit and how much you might receive for this working capital loan.

Business line of credit by lender type

Traditional lenders like banks and credit unions have long offered business lines of credit, but many online lenders now offer this type of credit.

Traditional banks may offer superior terms and lower interest rates if you’ve been in business for at least two years. Alternative lenders often serve as a lifeline to startup businesses or people with credit problems. Online lenders may also offer faster turnaround times between application and approval than banks with busy underwriting teams.

The loan amount you’re approved for will probably fall between $5,000 and $500,000. Most lenders — both online and traditional — advertise lending amounts within this range. However, if you need more cash, you may be able to find it. Wells Fargo offers a secured business line of credit that can go up to $1 million. Bank of America lines of credit begin at $1,000 but have no set-in-stone ceiling.

Meanwhile, the online loan marketplace Lendio has a limit of $500,000 and accepts applications from companies with a credit score as low as 600. Some online lenders also offer funds for companies as young as six months in operation. One such lender, Credibly, caps lines at $300,000.

How big of a business line of credit do you qualify for?

Like a term loan or credit card, lenders will evaluate whether you are low or high risk before they decide how much money to make available to you. Even though you may never use your full line of credit, your lender will want to make sure you can pay it back if you do.

Business lines of credit may be secured or unsecured. Secured loans require collateral, while unsecured lines of credit don’t. You may be able to get a higher amount if you offer more collateral.

Some factors your traditional or online lender will consider are financial details and documentation, including:

Your time in business

Annual revenue

Business credit score

Personal credit score

Your business industry

Available collateral

Recent balance sheets

Recent profit and loss statements

Your business plan

How to increase your business line of credit limit

Some lenders will allow you to increase your existing business line of credit limit. Whether or not you’re eligible for an increase will depend on a few factors.

First, have you met the requirements in your original contract? Many lenders require you to meet certain benchmarks or comply with rules regarding owner compensation and business liquidity. Meeting these benchmarks may increase your chances of successfully increasing your available credit.

You may also help your chances of a credit line increase by:

Establishing a positive repayment history with the lender, proving you can manage a line of credit well

Proving an increased cash flow

Proving an increased annual income

Offering additional collateral against the line of credit

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate insight You might use your business line of credit to help boost the available working capital in your business. Working capital is the amount of money your business has to perform its day-to-day operations. You may need more working capital to cover short-term cash gaps or to expand your business.



Alternatives to a business line of credit

While a business line of credit is a suitable working capital financing option, it may not be ideal for all. If you can’t increase your line of credit or you are looking for better business line of credit rates or longer repayment terms, alternatives like business credit cards, term loans, SBA loans or grants could be a better fit.

Business credit cards : Designed for smaller business expenses, credit cards offer easy management of business purchases while providing perks such as cash back and rewards. They can also help you build business credit.

Designed for smaller business expenses, credit cards offer easy management of business purchases while providing perks such as cash back and rewards. They can also help you build business credit. Term loans: Businesses needing capital for larger, one-time investments may find term loans a suitable option. They provide a lump sum with fixed repayment terms, offering more predictability.

Businesses needing capital for larger, one-time investments may find term loans a suitable option. They provide a lump sum with fixed repayment terms, offering more predictability. SBA loans: SBA loans offer long-term financing with higher loan amounts, lower interest rates and more lenient terms, especially for startups and small businesses.

SBA loans offer long-term financing with higher loan amounts, lower interest rates and more lenient terms, especially for startups and small businesses. Grants: These funds do not have to be repaid, allowing businesses to secure capital from various sources without taking on debt or assuming any other risks of small business financing.

Lightbulb Icon Bankrate insight

SBA CAPLines provide small businesses with revolving lines of credit to meet short-term working capital needs. According to the SBA’s weekly lending report , the SBA has approved 195 CAPLines as of September 4, 2024.

The bottom line

While lenders offer lines of credit as high as $5 million, most small businesses won’t qualify for such high limits. Your approved amount will depend on you and your business’s qualifications. You may get better terms by offering ample collateral and coming to the table with personal and business credit scores in the good to excellent range.

