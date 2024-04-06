At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Bad credit loans often come with high interest rates and may require collateral or a co-signer.

Payday loans are high-interest loans that are often marketed as bad credit loans, and should only be used as a last-resort option.

Some lenders may offer short-term loans for small amounts to account holders with low credit and a positive banking history.

If you’ve been turned down for a loan due to bad credit, you’re not completely out of luck. Traditional personal loan lenders may have said no, but bad credit loans exist for borrowers with low credit scores who can’t get approved for funding elsewhere.

Most are convenient as they come with fast funding timelines and may not require a credit check. Still, bad credit loans come with their fair share of drawbacks, including possibly facing higher costs to borrow or needing to use your assets as security.

Cash advances

A cash advance lets you pull funds from your credit card’s available balance, up to the preset limit set by your credit card issuer. The amount you borrow is rolled into the outstanding balance on your credit card. You’ll likely pay a higher interest rate than on regular credit card purchases, but there are ways to limit the total cost.

If possible, only use cash advances for emergencies. Although they offer a rapid solution if you’re experiencing financial hardship, they can be costly and can keep you in credit card debt for an extended period.



Pros Funds available instantly.

Less predatory than payday or no-credit-check loans. Cons High interest rates, though lower than other bad credit options.

Must have a credit card with an available balance.

Star Alt Best for Individuals who need cash right away and can promptly repay the balance.

Payday loans

Payday loans are an expensive, short-term solution for borrowers who can’t qualify for other forms of funding. These loans should only be used when all other options have been exhausted and only for critical needs like food or shelter, as they’re often predatory and can keep you stuck in a debt cycle if you cannot repay the balance in full, plus fees, when it’s due.

Many borrowers go for these loans because lenders don’t complete a credit check and most offer loans up to $500. They also have quick funding turnarounds — typically same or next day.

The cost of these loans is steep, with most payday loans carrying annual percentage rates (APRs) of well over 300 percent. Plus, the repayment timeline is often much shorter than other types of funding. You’ll often have to repay the entire balance by your next payday or else you’ll incur hefty fees and may have to roll what’s due into another payday loan.

Pros Same- or next-day turnaround.

No credit check required. Cons Extremely short repayment period.

High APRs — often 300 percent or more.

Star Alt Best for Individuals who’ve exhausted all other options and can afford to repay the entire balance by their next payday.

Bank agreements

Some banks offer short-term loans for smaller amounts to account holders with positive banking history. The qualification criteria differs between banks, so reach out to your bank to determine if this is a viable option.

Credit unions also offer short-term loans with interest rates capped at 18 percent. You will need to be a member of the credit union to qualify, but they often have less strict criteria than banks and other lenders.

Pros Lower interest rates than other bad credit options.

Funds available quickly. Cons Much more difficult to qualify for.

Must have an open checking account.

Star Alt Best for Individuals with poor credit scores who are members of a bank or credit union that offer agreements.

Car title loans

Car title loans let you borrow between 25 and 50 percent of your vehicle’s value. But there’s a catch — you must own your car outright and hand over the title until the loan is paid in full. Most car title loans come with short repayment periods between 15 and 30 days, and loan amounts generally start at $100.

They are quick, but the ease of access comes at a price. Interest rates are very high, and if you are unable to pay back your loan within the short repayment term, your car can be repossessed.

Pros May not require a credit check.

Rapid approvals and funding timelines. Cons Exorbitant interest rates.

Risk of repossession if you default on the loan.

Star Alt Best for Individuals who have a vehicle without a loan that they can use for collateral and are confident in their ability to make their payments.

HELOCs or home equity loans

Home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and home equity loans are another popular secured loan option for borrowers with less-than-perfect credit. These loans are second mortgages and allow you to convert a percentage of the equity you’ve built up in your home to cash. Even better, there are very few limits on how you can use your funds.

The downside is they’re secured by your home. You risk foreclosure if you default on the loan. Still, they could work if you haven’t found better options elsewhere and don’t foresee any issues paying on time.

Before you apply, research potential lenders to determine if you meet the minimum eligibility criteria. It can be challenging to find a suitable lender if your credit score isn’t at least in the mid-600s. However, some lenders may be willing to do business with you if you have an acceptable debt-to-income (DTI) ratio and meet other guidelines.

Pros Potential to qualify for a higher loan amount.

More competitive terms than bad credit personal loans. Cons Risk of foreclosure.

Funding may take longer, usually 30 to 45 days.

Star Alt Best for Individuals who need to borrow a sizable amount of cash.

Alternatives to bad credit loans

Although bad credit loans are designed to help consumers who have trouble accessing funding, they can be costly and predatory. If you’re facing a financial hardship or unexpected expense, there may be some viable alternatives outside of bad credit or emergency loans.

Consider a charity. Local charities organizations, churches and nonprofits frequently offer help to members of their communities. You can join forums like Reddit and find local Facebook groups to see what options may be available to you.

Local charities organizations, churches and nonprofits frequently offer help to members of their communities. You can join forums like Reddit and find local Facebook groups to see what options may be available to you. Ask a relative or friend for money. Be sure to draft up a repayment plan that works for both parties to avoid problems later on.

Be sure to draft up a repayment plan that works for both parties to avoid problems later on. Use a credit card. If you have available credit on a credit card, the cost of swiping it is probably much lower than you’ll pay if you take out a bad credit loan.

If you have available credit on a credit card, the cost of swiping it is probably much lower than you’ll pay if you take out a bad credit loan. Take out a 401(k) loan. It provides easy access to funds without a credit check (if available), but should only be used as a last resort.

It provides easy access to funds without a credit check (if available), but should only be used as a last resort. Inquire about a hardship loan. Some employers offer hardship loans to provide financial support to employees facing unexpected expenses or other financial challenges.

Most importantly, work towards building your emergency fund and improving your credit. This way, you can potentially qualify for loan options with better terms, higher amounts and more competitive interest rates in the future.

Frequently asked questions