What is a bad credit loan?

At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our loans reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the different types of lending options, the best rates, the best lenders, how to pay off debt and more — so you can feel confident when investing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways Bad credit lenders may approve borrowers with credit scores as low as 580 or lower.

Loans for bad credit usually come with high annual percentage rates (APRs) and high costs.

Beware of lenders that guarantee approval or require upfront fees — these are signs of a scam.

Getting approved for a loan with bad credit can be a challenging experience. Fortunately, there are a variety of personal loans for bad credit to choose from if you can afford the higher interest rates and payments.

Before applying, learn how they work and what to expect in terms of borrowing costs. Some bad credit lenders are predatory, and knowing how to spot them could keep you from being taken advantage of.

What is a bad credit loan?

A bad credit loan is a loan that caters to borrowers with FICO scores below 580 — though some lenders consider credit scores into the low-600s bad. They are designed to serve as a funding option if you need a loan but have past credit issues.

How does a bad credit loan work?

The main difference between a bad credit personal loan and any other personal loan is the APRs and fees are usually much higher with bad credit. Otherwise, they work the same — you receive all your funds at once, and pay a fixed rate in monthly installments for a term ranging between one and seven years.

Where can you get a bad credit loan?

A variety of lenders offer bad credit personal loans including community banks, credit unions and online lenders.

Online lenders. Many online lenders offer bad credit loans. Make sure you check their websites for minimum score requirements since they tend to vary from lender to lender.

Many online lenders offer bad credit loans. Make sure you check their websites for minimum score requirements since they tend to vary from lender to lender. Credit unions . Since credit unions are member-owned institutions, they may be willing to offer you a loan even if you have less-than-stellar credit.

. Since credit unions are member-owned institutions, they may be willing to offer you a loan even if you have less-than-stellar credit. Community banks. Banks usually have more stringent credit requirements, but you may still be able to get a personal loan with a community bank if you already have an account in good standing.

What to consider when getting a bad credit loan

Bad credit loans offer convenience for borrowers who may not be able to qualify for other options. However, there are a number of risks when you borrow a bad credit loan.

They will be more expensive because lenders will charge higher interest rates or — depending on the type of loan — more fees. You may also be limited in how much you can borrow and how long you have to repay your loan.

Bad credit loans cost more

Lenders charge higher interest rates to borrowers with bad credit because they’re viewed as more risky. The interest rate for a bad credit loan may be over 30 percent.

You may also be charged higher origination fees with bad credit which are usually deducted from the loan funds. Higher interest rates also mean higher monthly payments and more interest paid over the term of the loan.

You may not be able to borrow as much

Lenders may limit how much they’re willing to lend to a bad credit borrower compared to a good credit borrower. That’s because borrowers with a history of running into credit trouble are more likely to default, so lenders often cap the loan amounts to reduce their risk.

Your term will likely be shorter

You may not be eligible for a term of five or more years if you have a bad credit history. Bad credit loan lenders may prefer you pay your loan off faster to reduce the odds that you’ll default over a longer time period. Use a personal loan calculator to make sure the payment fits into your budget.

How do you avoid predatory bad credit loans?

People with poor credit are the most common targets for financial predators. Take extra precautions to avoid being a victim of predatory lending.

Did the lender reach out to you unsolicited? You should always be the one starting contact with a lender, not the other way around. If you suddenly start getting calls about bad credit loans, you may be dealing with a scam.

You should always be the one starting contact with a lender, not the other way around. If you suddenly start getting calls about bad credit loans, you may be dealing with a scam. Is the lender asking for upfront fees? No legitimate personal loan lender will collect fees upfront. All of their fees should be collected when they fund your loan.

No legitimate personal loan lender will collect fees upfront. All of their fees should be collected when they fund your loan. Is the lender reputable? The lender should be registered to do business in your state, have a physical address and a secure website. Check the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s complaint database for any actions against the lender.

The lender should be registered to do business in your state, have a physical address and a secure website. Check the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s complaint database for any actions against the lender. Does the lender market “guaranteed approvals?” No lender can guarantee a loan approval without reviewing some of your financial information. If they do, they are probably not legit.

No lender can guarantee a loan approval without reviewing some of your financial information. If they do, they are probably not legit. Does the lender charge prepayment penalties? Check the terms of any bad credit loan with prepayment penalties. You don’t want to be stuck in a loan you can’t refinance without paying a hefty fee if your credit improves in the future.

Check the terms of any bad credit loan with prepayment penalties. You don’t want to be stuck in a loan you can’t refinance without paying a hefty fee if your credit improves in the future. Do you feel pressured to accept the loan? Never, ever take a bad credit loan out because a salesperson pressures you to do so. Any reputable company should share the benefits of the loan and show you how it can improve your financial situation. Strong-arm sales tactics are a red flag that you’re dealing with a predatory lender.

Bottom line

A bad credit personal loan should be part of a bigger strategy to improve your credit and finances. Talk to a credit counselor if you’re not sure about the loan program, and explore cheaper alternatives first. If you determine that it’s the best financing option for you, compare rates, terms and fees with as many lenders as possible to find the best deal.