How much does it cost to install tile?

The cost to install new tiles depends on the project and the amount of customization you choose. The overall price tag for a tiling project can range from $400 to $6,500, according to Angi. However, most jobs cost around $2,000 on average.

While you may be able to DIY and save up for smaller projects, you may want to consider financing options if you plan on redoing your kitchen backsplash or retiling your primary bathroom. Make a detailed project plan, then request estimates from contractors to determine how much it will cost to install tile in your home.

Tile installation cost breakdown

Like many home improvement projects, the cost to install new tile can be divided into material costs and labor costs. In general, the tiles themselves typically cost between $2 to $15 per square foot, with the most expensive tiles ranging from $35 to $180. Installation costs may be anywhere from $5 to $14 per square foot, in addition to the cost of the tile.

These factors influence how much tile installation will cost.

Tile installation is priced per square foot. The larger the area you want to tile, the more you can expect to pay. You’ll also need to account for waste and breakage, so overestimate your room size by at least 10 percent. Room layout: Tile must be cut to fit around corners and curves. If the room has a simple floor plan, the installation will be cheaper, and you could potentially DIY it. If the layout is unusual and requires a lot of cutting, you should expect higher labor costs.

Smaller tiles usually cost less than larger ones, although you’ll need to buy more to cover the same area. Tile material: Ceramic tiles are often the most durable, but not the most affordable choice, ranging from $7 to $45 per square foot. Vinyl and linoleum are less expensive, typically starting around $2 or $3 per square foot.

Tips to save on tile installation

Choosing less expensive tiles, requesting multiple quotes and doing some labor yourself can help keep your tile installation affordable.

Get multiple estimates. Asking for quotes will give you a clearer picture of the final bill and can also help you choose the most affordable contractor. Make sure to give each contractor the same information so you can feel confident you’re making apples-to-apples comparisons.

How does tile installation impact your home’s value?

As with any home improvement project, installing tile makes the most sense when it positively impacts your home’s value. According to Realtor.com, installing tile in your home offers a 50 to 70 percent return on investment. The key is the type of tile you choose to install. In particular, ceramic tile has the best ROI — 70 percent on average — especially when you install it yourself.

But tile doesn’t always have a positive impact on home value. Bold colors or wild patterns can go out of style quickly. Stick to neutral colors and avoid tiling trends if you’re trying to add lasting value to your home.

Keep in mind that tile is not the most valuable flooring material. Wood floors offer a bigger bang for the investment buck, recouping 70 to 80 percent of their cost.

Tile installation financing options

While installing tiling isn’t the most expensive home remodeling project, you still might want to finance it, especially if paying cash would mean spending your emergency fund.

Personal loan

If you don’t have much equity in your home, getting a home improvement loan (a type of personal loan) may be your best option for financing the cost of tiling. Personal loans are installment loans, which means you’ll receive the money in one lump sum and then make fixed, regular payments until it’s paid off. They are also unsecured, meaning that instead of being tied to an asset like your home, approval is based on your credit score.

That said, some personal loans come with high interest rates if you don’t have excellent credit. Be sure to compare rates before choosing a lender, and only borrow as much as you need.

Home equity loan

If you’ve been paying down your mortgage for a while and have a sizable amount of equity, a home equity loan may be a better option. Like a personal loan, you’ll receive the money in one lump sum and make fixed payments.

There’s a good chance you’ll get a better interest rate with a home equity loan — since your home serves as collateral, average rates are lower. But offering your home as collateral means that you risk foreclosure if you fail to make payments on time.

A home equity loan can be a smart choice for tile installation because you’ll leverage your equity to do something that positively impacts the home’s value. Also, the interest could be tax-deductible if you choose to itemize deductions.

Home equity line of credit

A home equity line of credit (HELOC) is also backed by your home but functions more like a credit card. You’ll have access to a revolving credit line, from which you can borrow as needed for a certain period, usually 10 years.

During that time, you may only have to make interest payments on the borrowed amount. When the borrowing period is over, you’ll start making payments on both the principal loan balance and the interest.

HELOCs traditionally have variable interest rates, but more lenders are starting to offer fixed-rate options that are priced about the same as home equity loans.

Using a home equity line of credit can be a smart choice if installing tile is only one of a few home improvement projects you plan to complete. The borrowing flexibility of a HELOC makes it ideal for balancing multiple projects.

0% APR credit card

A credit card — especially a 0 percent interest rate card — may be a good option for small projects. There are dozens of options available with plenty of rewards programs. As long as you repay the full balance before the end of the promotional period, typically 12 to 21 months, you can avoid paying interest.

But credit card rates can be high, and if you only ever pay the minimum due, you’ll be stuck repaying the debt for a long time.

Bottom line

Installing tile can give your home a facelift and may even improve its resale value. The average cost to install tile is about $2,000, but the amount you can expect to pay depends on the size of your project, the tiles you select and the layout of the room. Before committing to a tile installation project, consider cost-saving strategies, such as comparing quotes (for both installation and financing) and DIY options.