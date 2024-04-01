6 banks that are open on Sundays
While it’s not at all unusual for a bank to be open for at least a few hours on Saturdays, most are still closed on Sundays.
It usually makes sense for a bank to close its doors on Sundays, after all it’s traditionally a day that many businesses close in the U.S. However, for some customers, especially those who work during the weekdays, it can be more convenient to visit a bank branch on the weekend to make a deposit in a checking account or withdraw money from a savings account.
That’s why some banks open on Sunday. Still, it’s typically only a select few branches that are open on Sunday, or they might be banks located inside of a grocery store or retailer. Here are six banks where you might find a local branch with Sunday hours.
American Savings Bank
American Savings Bank was founded in 1925 and is based in Hawaii. It provides a full suite of banking products and services, including deposit accounts, loans, insurance and investments. It’s also certified as an equal housing lender.
Of its 28 branch locations with weekend hours, six are open on Sundays.
- American Savings Bank locations in Hawaii with Sunday hours are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., local time.
Most of its branches are also open on Saturday.
Apple Bank
New York-based Apple Bank has been around since the mid-1800s and has over 80 branches throughout the New York City area. It offers a variety of banking products, which can be opened online or at a branch.
- Some of the bank’s branches are open on Sundays with typical Sunday hours being 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.
There’s also a customer service phone line that can be reached on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Chase Bank
The largest bank in the U.S. by assets, Chase Bank has branches nationwide — almost 5,000 in total — as well as a large ATM footprint. It offers most types of banking products and services.
While most of its branches are closed on Sundays, there’s at least one branch that has limited Sunday hours.
- Chase’s branch at Havemeyer and Broadway in Brooklyn is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on Sundays.
Note that branches open on Sunday may be closed on Saturdays in lieu. Find your local Chase branch hours with the bank’s branch locator.
Fifth Third Bank
Fifth Third Bank is a large regional bank with locations throughout the Midwest and Southeast. U.S. Customers also get fee-free access to over 50,000 ATMs. Fifth Third is headquartered in Ohio, and the largest portion of its branches are located in the state.
- One of Fifth Third Bank’s brick-and-mortar locations,at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
The bank’s website offers a branch locator with all hours posted.
TD Bank
TD Bank has more than 1,100 branches along the Eastern coast of the U.S. The bank offers a range of products and services, including bank accounts, credit cards, home loans and investments.
With extended hours on the weekdays and limited hours on Sundays at many of its branches, TD Bank is a convenient option for those who can’t go to a bank during typical working hours.
- TD Bank’s Sunday hours are usually from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The bank also has a unique option for lost card emergencies: debit card curbside pickup. This service allows customers to order a replacement debit card in the event that it’s lost and pick it up outside of a nearby branch location the same day or next day.
Valley National Bank
Valley National Bank is regional to New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California and Illinois, with its headquarters (and most of its branches) in New Jersey. It has more than 200 branches, plus it offers online and mobile banking tools.
- Some of Valley National Bank’s branches are open on Sundays, with typical Sunday hours being from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET.
The following Valley branches are open on Sundays:
- Avenue J (Brooklyn)
- Borough Park (Brooklyn)
- Kew Gardens, New York
- Park Branch in Passaic, New Jersey
While some branches are open seven days a week, others close on Saturday instead of Sunday. Use the bank’s locator to find hours of operation for your local branch.
Tips for banking on Sundays
Because Sunday isn’t a banking day, your transactions will be working on the next banking day. This can affect when your check deposit is available and you won’t be able to send a wire transfer until the next business day – just like a bank holiday.
It’s also a good idea to call the bank ahead of time to try and schedule an appointment, if you need to sit down and talk with a banker. This is especially important on a Sunday, since there are generally limited Sunday hours and there might be more customers in the bank than during the week.
