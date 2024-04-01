At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. Here is a list of our banking partners .

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

While it’s not at all unusual for a bank to be open for at least a few hours on Saturdays, most are still closed on Sundays.

It usually makes sense for a bank to close its doors on Sundays, after all it’s traditionally a day that many businesses close in the U.S. However, for some customers, especially those who work during the weekdays, it can be more convenient to visit a bank branch on the weekend to make a deposit in a checking account or withdraw money from a savings account.

That’s why some banks open on Sunday. Still, it’s typically only a select few branches that are open on Sunday, or they might be banks located inside of a grocery store or retailer. Here are six banks where you might find a local branch with Sunday hours.

American Savings Bank

American Savings Bank was founded in 1925 and is based in Hawaii. It provides a full suite of banking products and services, including deposit accounts, loans, insurance and investments. It’s also certified as an equal housing lender.

Of its 28 branch locations with weekend hours, six are open on Sundays.

American Savings Bank locations in Hawaii with Sunday hours are open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., local time.

Most of its branches are also open on Saturday.

Apple Bank

New York-based Apple Bank has been around since the mid-1800s and has over 80 branches throughout the New York City area. It offers a variety of banking products, which can be opened online or at a branch.

Some of the bank’s branches are open on Sundays with typical Sunday hours being 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET.

There’s also a customer service phone line that can be reached on Sundays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Chase Bank

The largest bank in the U.S. by assets, Chase Bank has branches nationwide — almost 5,000 in total — as well as a large ATM footprint. It offers most types of banking products and services.

While most of its branches are closed on Sundays, there’s at least one branch that has limited Sunday hours.

Chase’s branch at Havemeyer and Broadway in Brooklyn is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET on Sundays.

Note that branches open on Sunday may be closed on Saturdays in lieu. Find your local Chase branch hours with the bank’s branch locator.

Fifth Third Bank

Fifth Third Bank is a large regional bank with locations throughout the Midwest and Southeast. U.S. Customers also get fee-free access to over 50,000 ATMs. Fifth Third is headquartered in Ohio, and the largest portion of its branches are located in the state.

One of Fifth Third Bank’s brick-and-mortar locations,at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, is open seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The bank’s website offers a branch locator with all hours posted.

TD Bank

TD Bank has more than 1,100 branches along the Eastern coast of the U.S. The bank offers a range of products and services, including bank accounts, credit cards, home loans and investments.

With extended hours on the weekdays and limited hours on Sundays at many of its branches, TD Bank is a convenient option for those who can’t go to a bank during typical working hours.

TD Bank’s Sunday hours are usually from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The bank also has a unique option for lost card emergencies: debit card curbside pickup. This service allows customers to order a replacement debit card in the event that it’s lost and pick it up outside of a nearby branch location the same day or next day.

Valley National Bank

Valley National Bank is regional to New Jersey, New York, Florida, Alabama, California and Illinois, with its headquarters (and most of its branches) in New Jersey. It has more than 200 branches, plus it offers online and mobile banking tools.

Some of Valley National Bank’s branches are open on Sundays, with typical Sunday hours being from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET.

The following Valley branches are open on Sundays:

Avenue J (Brooklyn)

Borough Park (Brooklyn)

Kew Gardens, New York

Park Branch in Passaic, New Jersey

While some branches are open seven days a week, others close on Saturday instead of Sunday. Use the bank’s locator to find hours of operation for your local branch.

Tips for banking on Sundays

Because Sunday isn’t a banking day, your transactions will be working on the next banking day. This can affect when your check deposit is available and you won’t be able to send a wire transfer until the next business day – just like a bank holiday.

It’s also a good idea to call the bank ahead of time to try and schedule an appointment, if you need to sit down and talk with a banker. This is especially important on a Sunday, since there are generally limited Sunday hours and there might be more customers in the bank than during the week.