Banks often charge monthly fees just to maintain your checking account. Some charge penalties if your account dips below the required minimum balance, or they may charge fees for using competing banks’ ATMs. But that doesn’t mean it’s impossible to sign up for a free checking account that can save you a few bucks. According to Bankrate’s most recent Checking Account and ATM Fee Study, 45 percent of noninterest-bearing checking accounts are free, in that they don’t charge a monthly fee or have a minimum balance requirement.

If you’re looking for a new place to manage your money and want to steer clear of paying any fees, here are a few banks where you’ll find a checking account that meets your needs.

1. Ally Interest Checking Account

Ally Bank offers an Interest Checking Account with no minimum opening deposit or monthly maintenance fee. The account also pays a bit of interest (0.1 percent annual percentage yield) on balances under $15,000 and a bit more (0.25 percent APY) on accounts that carry a daily balance of $15,000 or more.

Ally’s Interest Checking Account also offers perks such as free standard and cashier’s checks and access to Allpoint ATMs, plus great mobile app ratings.

Minimum deposit and balance requirements : $0

: $0 Yield : up to 0.25 percent APY ($15,000 minimum daily balance required, otherwise APY is 0.1 percent.)

: up to 0.25 percent APY ($15,000 minimum daily balance required, otherwise APY is 0.1 percent.) Branches : None

: None Mobile app scores : Apple App Store, 4.7 stars; Google Play, 2.3 stars

: Apple App Store, 4.7 stars; Google Play, 2.3 stars ATMs : More than 43,000 Allpoint surcharge-free ATMs, plus up to $10 reimbursement per statement for fees charged at other ATMs in the U.S.

: More than 43,000 Allpoint surcharge-free ATMs, plus up to $10 reimbursement per statement for fees charged at other ATMs in the U.S. Offers and incentives: Free standard checks, no-fee cashier’s checks and incoming wire transfers.

As an online bank, Ally has no branches to visit if you have a concern that requires in-person assistance. However, the bank does offer 24/7 customer service support.

2. Capital One 360 Checking Account

Capital One charges no fees to open or use a 360 Checking account — not even for foreign country debit card transactions — and mobile banking is streamlined and easy to use.

Minimum deposit and balance requirements : $0

: $0 Yield : 0.1 percent APY

: 0.1 percent APY Branches : Located in seven Eastern and two Southern states

: Located in seven Eastern and two Southern states Mobile app scores : Apple App Store, 4.8 stars; Google Play, 4.5 stars

: Apple App Store, 4.8 stars; Google Play, 4.5 stars ATMs: More than 70,000 Capital One, MoneyPass and Allpoint ATMs

Charges may apply for cashier’s checks, check orders (after the first set, which is free) or stop payments on checks.

3. Heritage Bank: eCentive Account

Midwest-based Heritage Bank perhaps doesn’t come with the cache or brand recognition of the big banks. But it does offer a generous 2.02 percent APY on qualifying balances up to $100,000 on its free eCentive checking account.

Balances over that amount, however, receive a lower 0.14 percent APY. Also, to qualify for the higher APY on balances up to $100,000, account holders must make at least $500 in debit card payments or purchases each month, have at least one monthly direct deposit or automatic payment (ACH) and sign up for paperless statements. You’ll need to enroll in “eStatements,” too, or you’ll pay a $4 fee per month.

Minimum deposit and balance requirements : $100 to open, no minimum balance

: $100 to open, no minimum balance Yield : 2.02 percent on balances up to $100,000

: 2.02 percent on balances up to $100,000 Branches : Located in Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota

: Located in Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota Mobile app scores : Apple App Store, 1.9 stars; Google Play, 4.4 stars

: Apple App Store, 1.9 stars; Google Play, 4.4 stars ATMs: In Minnesota, Iowa and South Dakota

4. NBKC: Everything Account

Based in the Kansas City metro area, NBKC Bank offers an Everything Account that yields 1.75 percent. There are no minimum balance, overdraft or maintenance fees, nor fees on returned items, stop payments, cashier’s checks or other services. Plus, the online bank reimburses up to $12 a month for other banks’ ATM fees.

Minimum deposit : $0

: $0 Balance requirement : 1 cent to earn interest

: 1 cent to earn interest Yield : 1.75 percent APY

: 1.75 percent APY Branches : Five in the Kansas City area

: Five in the Kansas City area Mobile app : Apple App Store, 4.4 stars; Google Play, 4.2 stars

: Apple App Store, 4.4 stars; Google Play, 4.2 stars ATMs: More than 37,000 MoneyPass ATMs

Incoming wire transfers are free, but a $5 fee applies to outgoing wire transfers.

5. SoFi Online Checking Account

SoFi doesn’t operate any branch locations, but the online bank’s checking account pays a generous 0.50% APY. When you open a checking account, you’ll also automatically open a linked savings account that can let you take advantage of a round-up feature to link your debit card spending to automated savings. You’ll want to stick to the Allpoint ATM network, though: The bank doesn’t reimburse for out-of-network ATM fees.

Minimum deposit and balance requirements : None

: None Yield : 0.50%

: 0.50% Branches : None

: None Mobile app : Apple App store, 4.8 stars; Google Play, 3.8 stars

: Apple App store, 4.8 stars; Google Play, 3.8 stars ATMs: Over 55,000 Allpoint ATMs

Big bank alternatives

You might consider a big bank if you prefer a well-known financial institution that offers plenty of branches and ATMs. While these commonly charge a monthly checking account fee, it can often be waived easily by meeting set requirements.

6. Chase Total Checking

A Chase Total Checking account with Chase Bank requires no minimum opening deposit, and the $12 monthly service fee is relatively easy to avoid. There is, however, a high overdraft fee of $34. With the account, you get access to some unique digital features, including text banking, which allow you to check your account balance via text message.

Minimum opening deposit : $0

: $0 Balance requirement : $1,500 in order to avoid a $12 monthly service fee; alternatively, the service fee can be avoided by receiving monthly minimum electronic deposits of $500

: $1,500 in order to avoid a $12 monthly service fee; alternatively, the service fee can be avoided by receiving monthly minimum electronic deposits of $500 Yield : None

: None Branches : More than 4,700 branch locations

: More than 4,700 branch locations Mobile app : Apple App 4.8 stars; Google Play 4.4 stars

: Apple App 4.8 stars; Google Play 4.4 stars ATMs: More than 15,000 fee-free ATMs

7. Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking

Bank of America Advantage Plus Banking is a checking account that requires a low opening deposit and a $12 monthly fee that can be waived in several ways. While there is a $10 overdraft fee, account holders have the option to decline all transactions that would overdraw the account. The bank’s mobile app also comes with Erica, a virtual banking assistant.

Minimum opening deposit : $100

: $100 Balance requirement : A minimum $1,500 to avoid a $12 monthly service fee; the fee can also be avoided by receiving a monthly direct deposit of at least $250 or enrolling in Preferred Rewards

: A minimum $1,500 to avoid a $12 monthly service fee; the fee can also be avoided by receiving a monthly direct deposit of at least $250 or enrolling in Preferred Rewards Yield : None

: None Branches : About 3,800 locations

: About 3,800 locations Mobile app : Apple App Store, 4.8 stars; Google Play, 4.6 stars

: Apple App Store, 4.8 stars; Google Play, 4.6 stars ATMs: 15,000 fee-free ATMs

Bottom line

There’s no point in paying for a checking account when a number of banks offer free checking. Online-only banks often charge no checking account fees and require no minimum deposit. Big banks may charge a monthly fee, but it’s generally easy to waive by meeting simple requirements.

Free checking is a smart choice, but it only works if your banking needs are met. Before choosing a checking account, consider whether you need access to ATMs, a checkbook, branches and 24/7 account information. Some banks even pay interest on their free checking accounts, which can be icing on the cake. Just be sure to pay attention to the fine print.

–Freelance writer David McMillin updated this article.