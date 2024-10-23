Andrea Coombes, CFP®

Editor, Tax
Education Icon EDUCATION
  • University of California at Berkeley/B.A. in Sociology
  • University of California at Berkeley/Master’s in Journalism

Andrea Coombes, a tax editor at Bankrate, loves to translate complex personal finance topics into understandable content that helps people live their best financial lives. She’s a Certified Financial Planner™ and over the past 20 years has worked as a financial coach, personal finance writer and editor and volunteer tax preparer.

Her work has been published in the Wall Street Journal, USA Today, Yahoo Finance, San Francisco Chronicle, Miami Herald and more.

