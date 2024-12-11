H&R Block review 2025 (tax year 2024)

If you’re looking for help filing your taxes, H&R Block is a strong option. H&R Block beats its main competitor, TurboTax , on pricing, and makes it easier to qualify for its free edition. The company also offers more customer support options, including in-person help at more than 8,800 offices globally.

H&R Block snapshot Cost Federal: $0 to $85.

State: $0 or $37. Does it offer a free version? Yes. Standout features More than 8,800 offices around the world.

Free version allows for various credits and deductions, such as the earned income tax credit child tax credit , and student loan interest deduction, plus unemployment income and bank interest income.

Can import last year’s return, W-2 forms, and several 1099 forms from different brokerages.

Best for

You might like filing with H&R Block if you:

Have a simple return and qualify for the free version.

Have a more complex return and want extra guidance.

Want live support from a tax pro online or in person.

Not recommended for

You might not like H&R Block if you:

Don’t need much guidance when filing taxes.

How much does H&R Block cost?

H&R Block offers free online tax-filing for people with simple federal and state tax returns. If you need to upgrade based on your tax situation, you’ll pay $35 to $85 to file a federal return, and $37 for each state tax return.

H&R Block also offers in-person tax filing starting at $89 per federal return plus an additional fee for state returns. Its desktop software, which downloads to your computer, ranges from $50 to $109, though currently H&R Block is offering a discount, which has pushed those prices down to $40 to $99.

Keep in mind that tax software prices change frequently; check the H&R Block website for the most up-to-date prices.

Tax-filing products offered by H&R Block

H&R Block offers four online tax-filing options: Free Online, Deluxe, Premium and Self-Employed.

Free Online: Like other major tax-filing services, H&R Block’s Free Online ($0) version allows you to file a basic Form 1040 and take several common tax breaks such as the standard deduction , earned income tax credit , education credits and additional child tax credit . But H&R Block’s free version is better than most because it can also handle unemployment income, bank interest and dividend income, student loan interest, and schedules 1 through 3.

Like other major tax-filing services, H&R Block’s Free Online ($0) version allows you to file a basic Form 1040 and take several common tax breaks such as the , , and . But H&R Block’s free version is better than most because it can also handle unemployment income, bank interest and dividend income, student loan interest, and schedules 1 through 3. Deluxe: You may need to upgrade to the Deluxe ($35) version if you want to itemize deductions on Schedule A or are a homeowner.

You may need to upgrade to the Deluxe ($35) version if you want to itemize deductions on Schedule A or are a homeowner. Premium: The Premium ($60) version — which includes everything in Deluxe — is a good choice for investors and landlords.

The Premium ($60) version — which includes everything in Deluxe — is a good choice for investors and landlords. Self-Employed: Freelancers and gig workers can report self-employment income on Schedule C using the Deluxe or Premium editions. However, small-business owners will need to upgrade to the Self-Employed ($85) version to claim business expenses and report all business deductions and asset depreciation.

If you need extra guidance, you can use H&R Block AI Tax Assist at no additional cost. The AI Tax Assist tool allows you to ask tax-related questions as you complete your income tax return. The service is offered with H&R Block’s do-it-yourself paid plans, which also include tax expert help at no additional cost.

You can import a prior year’s tax return (even from another provider), W-2 forms and several 1099 forms such as the 1099-INT, 1099-DIV, 1099-B and 1099-R. If you need to take a break from preparing taxes, you can save your work and sign out, then pick back up using any device.

The mobile app — H&R Block Tax Prep and File App — is available on iOS and Android devices and receives an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. You can take a picture of your forms and prepare and e-file your taxes all in the app.

Who should use H&R Block’s tax service?

H&R Block offers an easy-to-navigate interface with clear, jargon-free guidance and many ways to access extra help. It’s a premium product with a price tag to match, so it’s best for people who want extensive help options.

If you have a complicated tax situation, TurboTax might lead you through the process better — but its prices are slightly higher. TaxSlayer could be a good program for confident filers who don’t need tax guidance.

About H&R Block’s tax service

Founded in 1955, H&R Block is now one of the largest retail tax firms in the U.S. and has completed more than 935 million tax returns. The company employs more than 60,000 tax professionals.The typical H&R Block tax pro has about 10 years of experience and over 73 hours of training. Tax pros can help customers either online or at one of the company’s retail locations in all 50 states, U.S. territories and U.S. military bases around the world. You can drop off your tax information at an H&R Block office without making an appointment.

Taxpayers can also prepare returns by logging in online or downloading tax-prep software. Each of the four online-filing programs walks you through a simple interview-style interface, where you answer questions about your tax situation. The program enters your information on the appropriate tax forms accordingly.