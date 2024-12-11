TaxSlayer review 2025 (tax year 2024)

Choosing the right tax software can save you time and money. TaxSlayer is an excellent choice for low-cost tax software, even if you have a complex tax situation, and robust customer support.

While it may be easier to qualify for H&R Block’s free tax version, and TurboTax’s easy-to-follow tax-prep process is a standout, TaxSlayer offers its low-cost tax service even for complex returns.

TaxSlayer snapshot Cost Federal: $0, $22.95 to $52.95.

State: $0 or $39.95. Does it offer a free version? Yes, with some restrictions. Standout features File any tax situation for $22.95 per federal return.

Various levels of customer support in the tax-filing process.

Best value for complicated tax returns.

Best for

You might like filing with TaxSlayer if you want:

Expert assistance while filing your tax return.

To file a complex tax return at a low cost.

The ability to contact customer service using different options.

Not recommended for

You might not like TaxSlayer if you:

Want an in-person option when filing your income tax return.

How much does TaxSlayer cost?

TaxSlayer offers a free option for simple tax returns. You may qualify if you have taxable income less than $100,000 and no dependents. However, you can only claim limited tax deductions and credits; specifically, three education tax breaks (the American Opportunity Tax Credit, Lifetime Learning Credit and student loan interest deduction).

If you don’t qualify for the free online version, you can upgrade to TaxSlayer Classic for less than $23. The Classic version allows you to file all tax forms without restrictions. If you need to file a state income tax return, you’ll need to pay an additional $39.95.

Keep in mind that pricing for tax-prep software often fluctuates throughout the tax season. Check TaxSlayer’s website for the most up-to-date prices.

Tax-filing products offered by TaxSlayer

TaxSlayer offers four online tax-filing options: Simply Free, Classic, Premium and Self-Employed.

Simply Free: TaxSlayer offers a free version for both federal and state filing. Compared to other tax providers’ offerings, TaxSlayer’s free version is somewhat limited in what types of tax forms qualify. You may qualify if your filing status is single or married filing jointly, you don’t have dependents, and your taxable income is $100,000 or less. However, you can claim only three specific tax breaks, and all three are educational tax breaks: the American Opportunity Tax Credit, Lifetime Learning Credit or student loan interest deduction. If you plan to claim, for example, the earned income tax credit or child tax credit, or need to report self-employment income or Social Security benefits, the free plan won’t work for you.

TaxSlayer offers a free version for both federal and state filing. Compared to other tax providers’ offerings, TaxSlayer’s free version is somewhat limited in what types of tax forms qualify. You may qualify if your filing status is single or married filing jointly, you don’t have dependents, and your taxable income is $100,000 or less. However, you can claim only three specific tax breaks, and all three are educational tax breaks: the American Opportunity Tax Credit, Lifetime Learning Credit or student loan interest deduction. If you plan to claim, for example, the earned income tax credit or child tax credit, or need to report self-employment income or Social Security benefits, the free plan won’t work for you. Classic: If you don’t meet the requirements for the free option, you may need to upgrade to the Classic version. Compared to other tax providers, the Classic version is a great value. It allows you to file any and all tax forms for less than $23. While there are no restrictions, you must pay an additional fee (currently $39.95) to file a state income tax return.

If you don’t meet the requirements for the free option, you may need to upgrade to the Classic version. Compared to other tax providers, the Classic version is a great value. It allows you to file any and all tax forms for less than $23. While there are no restrictions, you must pay an additional fee (currently $39.95) to file a state income tax return. Premium: If you need extra help, you can opt for the Premium version for $42.95 for federal tax return filing. Like the Classic version, you can file all tax forms, while also taking advantage of priority phone, chat, and email support. The Premium version also includes access to a tax professional. You’ll need to pay extra (currently $39.95) to file your state income tax return.

If you need extra help, you can opt for the Premium version for $42.95 for federal tax return filing. Like the Classic version, you can file all tax forms, while also taking advantage of priority phone, chat, and email support. The Premium version also includes access to a tax professional. You’ll need to pay extra (currently $39.95) to file your state income tax return. Self-Employed: The Self-Employed option is suited for those who own and operate a small business. For $52.95, plus additional fees for state income tax filing, you’ll get everything included in the Premium version. With this version, you can access a tax pro specializing in self-employment, get year-round tax tips and learn ways to maximize your business deductions.

Who should use TaxSlayer?

TaxSlayer is an excellent choice for someone with a complex situation seeking an affordable way to file their income tax return. TaxSlayer offers three paid versions that allow you to file all tax forms without any restrictions. Their tax products range from as low as $22.95 up to $52.95, and you can select the version based on the assistance you expect to need.

About TaxSlayer

TaxSlayer’s parent company was founded in 1965, and its tax software for individual taxpayers was launched in 1998. The company is headquartered in Augusta, Georgia, and employs more than 200 employees year-round plus an additional 300 staff members during tax season.

TaxSlayer e-filed more than 10 million tax returns in 2022 (the most recent data available). In addition to being a popular tax software provider, TaxSlayer hosts the annual Gator Bowl, an annual college football game in Jacksonville, Florida.