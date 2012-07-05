Tax Refund

Find out how much money you'll get back from the IRS and how to track down your tax refund.

Tax Basics

How are mutual funds taxed?

Mutual fund taxes can be complicated. Here’s what you need to know.

3 min read

Top tax tips for investors

Pay particular attention to these areas and you may find some new ways to save on what you owe.

5 min read

Capital gains tax on real estate

Real estate sales may be subject to capital gains taxes. Here’s how to keep as much profit in your pocket as possible.

8 min read

Long-term capital gains tax basics

Certain windfalls are considered capital gains. Here’s how to determine what you’ll owe.

9 min read

