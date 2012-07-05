Tax Refund
Find out how much money you'll get back from the IRS and how to track down your tax refund.
Tax Basics
How are mutual funds taxed?
Mutual fund taxes can be complicated. Here’s what you need to know.
Top tax tips for investors
Pay particular attention to these areas and you may find some new ways to save on what you owe.
Capital gains tax on real estate
Real estate sales may be subject to capital gains taxes. Here’s how to keep as much profit in your pocket as possible.
Tax Refund Articles
Is paying off debt the best use of your tax refund?
Is paying off debt the best use of your tax refund?
If you get a big tax refund this year, consider using it to pay down your debt.
Where’s my refund? How to track your tax refund
Where's my refund? How to track your tax refund
It's easy to track the status of your tax refund online.
How the government shutdown could impact tax refunds
How the government shutdown could impact tax refunds
If the shutdown ends soon, tax returns likely won't be affected. If it drags on? That's a different story.
Tax refund garnished due to student loan default? Here’s how to get it back
If you’ve defaulted on your student loans, the IRS may withhold your tax refund.4 min read Apr 05, 2018
3 ways to spend your tax refund
3 ways to spend your tax refund
You can't wait for your tax refund. Here's what you should do with it.
The IRS has over $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds. Is any of it yours?
The IRS has over $1 billion in unclaimed tax refunds. Is any of it yours?
The agency is sitting on over $1 billion in unclaimed refunds. See if you qualify.
3 ways to expedite your tax refund and avoid signing up for tax refund loan products
There are much better options than falling for a tax refund anticipation loan or check.3 min read Jan 12, 2017
IRS can’t find my W-2 form. How do I get my $3,000 tax refund?
IRS can't find my W-2 form. How do I get my $3,000 tax refund?
Take these steps to find out why the IRS doesn't have a record of your work.
IRS statutes of limitations: You may lose out on a refund if you wait too long
Don’t wait too long! The IRS has a time limit on filing for refunds.3 min read Aug 09, 2016
Tax advocate can help taxpayer waiting nearly 2 years for a tax refund
Tax advocate can help taxpayer waiting nearly 2 years for a tax refund
You have an advocate who will look out for you. Here's what you need to do.
What to do if the IRS got your tax refund wrong
What to do if the IRS got your tax refund wrong
You got a check that's less, or more, than you expected. Here's how you deal with it.
What to do with your tax refund: Save money, pay debt or get a prepaid debit card
Not sure what to do with that influx of cash? Consider these options to fix your finances.3 min read Mar 14, 2016
4 options for your tax refund
4 options for your tax refund
You can direct deposit and split your tax refund among as many as 4 accounts.
Will ID theft affidavit delay tax refund?
Will ID theft affidavit delay tax refund?
Filing the affidavit shouldn't cause delays, but your tax refund may be late for other reasons.
What you can do now to protect tax refund
What you can do now to protect tax refund
Take action to make it difficult for identity thieves to steal your tax refund.
How to find a lost payment to IRS
How to find a lost payment to IRS
The IRS owes you money but won't pay. Now what?
Can divorcee get innocent spouse relief?
Can divorcee get innocent spouse relief?
You may qualify for innocent spouse relief. Here's how to get a tax refund.
Claim tax refunds as income on tax return?
Claim tax refunds as income on tax return?
Amended returns yielded $9,000 in tax refunds on which IRS paid interest. What should we do?
Getting the tax refund runaround from IRS
Getting the tax refund runaround from IRS
You would owe interest and penalties for filing taxes late. But the IRS plays by different rules.
Why is IRS withholding my tax refund?
Why is IRS withholding my tax refund?
The IRS isn't lying to you, but someone may have stolen your identity. Follow these steps.