At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Key takeaways VA loans are government-backed loans that help veterans, active-duty service members and surviving spouses buy or build a home.

Conventional loans are backed by private sector lenders, such as banks, credit unions and online lending companies.

In addition to the military-related requirements, there are other differences between the two loan types, including credit score and down payment minimums.

VA loans offer 100-percent home financing to qualified veterans, active-duty servicemembers and surviving spouses. If you’re eligible for a VA loan, you might assume it’s a better option than a conventional loan. Here’s how they compare.

VA loans vs. conventional loans

Military service isn’t the only difference between VA and conventional loans. When deciding between a VA loan and a conventional loan, consider your down payment savings, credit score, debt load and the type of property you’re looking to finance.

VA loans

A VA loan is for members of the military and veterans and can be used to purchase, build or refinance a home. It’s backed by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), meaning the VA guarantees the loan on behalf of the mortgage lender in the event the borrower stops making payments. VA loans are only available from VA-approved mortgage lenders.

The benefits of a VA loan include no down payment and no mortgage insurance requirements. VA loans also tend to have lower interest rates and looser credit standards. However, VA loan borrowers will need to pay a funding fee, a one-time charge ranging up to 3.3 percent of the loan amount.

Conventional loans

A conventional loan is the most popular type of mortgage. In contrast to a VA loan, it isn’t backed by the government. It’s available through many kinds of mortgage providers, including banks and online lenders.

For the most part, conventional loans have stricter eligibility requirements and guidelines than VA loans. You’ll also need to purchase private mortgage insurance (PMI) if your down payment is less than 20 percent. However, conventional loans offer more flexibility with the types of properties that you can buy.

Is a VA loan better than a conventional loan?

While one loan type isn’t necessarily superior to the other, VA loans have some enticing benefits — if you’re eligible. Here’s why a VA loan could be a smarter option for you financially than a conventional mortgage:

VA loans don’t require a down payment. If you have full entitlement to your VA benefits, you won’t have to spend months saving up to cover a down payment.

If you have full entitlement to your VA benefits, you won’t have to spend months saving up to cover a down payment. VA loans don’t require mortgage insurance. Even with no down payment, you won’t have to pay mortgage insurance premiums.

Even with no down payment, you won’t have to pay mortgage insurance premiums. VA loans generally allow for greater flexibility. A lower credit score or higher debt load won’t necessarily disqualify you from a VA loan.

VA loan vs. conventional loan requirements

VA loan Conventional loan Eligible properties Primary residence only Primary and secondary residences; investment properties Credit score minimum No formal minimum set by VA; many lenders look for 620 or higher 620 DTI ratio maximum No formal maximum set by VA; many lenders look for 41% or lower Typically 36%, but can range up to 50% in certain circumstances Down payment minimum None 3% Loan limits No limit unless borrower has defaulted in the past or already has one active VA loan $766,550; $1,149,825 in costlier housing markets Mortgage insurance No mortgage insurance Mortgage insurance required if down payment lower than 20% Fees Closing costs plus funding fee ranging up to 3.3% of loan principal Closing costs

The key differences between VA loans and conventional loans include:

Credit score for VA loan vs. conventional

VA loans sometimes have a more relaxed credit threshold compared to conventional loans. That’s because the VA doesn’t impose a minimum credit score requirement. Some lenders, however, do set their own minimum (known as an “overlay”), often 620. With a conventional loan, you’ll almost certainly need a credit score of at least 620.

Down payment for VA loan vs. conventional

For most, the biggest appeal of a VA loan is the fact that there’s no requirement to put money down. For a conventional loan, you’ll need to put at least 3 percent down.

DTI ratio for VA loan vs. conventional

Your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is the percentage of your gross monthly income spent on debt obligations, such as a car payment or student loans, compared against your total gross monthly income. Say you bring in $4,500 a month, but spend $1,200 of that on debt payments. In this case, your DTI ratio would be about 27 percent.

Again, the VA doesn’t impose a maximum DTI ratio, but many lenders like to see this figure at or below 41 percent. For a conventional loan, most lenders hold fast at 36 percent. Some go up to 43 percent or even 50 percent.

Mortgage insurance for VA loan vs. conventional

Mortgage insurance is a type of policy, paid by you, that protects the lender if you stop repaying your mortgage. With a conventional loan, you’ll need to pay these insurance premiums if you put down less than 20 percent. With a VA loan, there isn’t any mortgage insurance requirement at all.

Property eligibility for VA loan vs. conventional

You can only use VA loans to buy a primary residence that you plan to live in. On the other hand, you can use a conventional loan to purchase any type of home, including a primary or secondary residence. Investment properties and vacation homes are also eligible.

Fees for VA loan vs. conventional

Both types of loans come with closing costs, such as an appraisal fee or title insurance payment. VA loans, however, also charge a funding fee up to 3.3 percent of the amount you’re borrowing. (Note: Disabled veterans who receive disability payments are exempt from the VA funding fee).

How to choose the best loan option for you

If you qualify for both a VA and conventional loan, take the following steps to determine which is best:

Compare mortgage offers: Look at offers from at least three mortgage lenders, ideally all on the same day. The rates on VA loans can sometimes be more attractive than conventional loan rates, but it depends on the lender you work with and other factors. (If you can get a lower rate with a VA loan, that might make it worth it, especially now as rates move up. If your credit score needs work, a VA loan might also offer more flexibility than a conventional loan.) Determine your down payment amount: If you can afford to put 20 percent down, it might be better to go with a conventional loan to avoid the VA funding fee. Unlike a VA loan with no money down, you’ll also have some equity in the home right away if you get a conventional loan with 20 percent (or any amount) down. Consider how you’ll use the property: Keep in mind that with a VA loan, you can’t buy a vacation home or investment property, either. If that’s your goal, you’ll need to shop for a conventional or investment property loan.

VA loan vs. conventional loan FAQ