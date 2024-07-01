At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

VA loan limits were eliminated in 2020. That means VA loan borrowers with full entitlement can borrow the maximum allowed by their lender. The VA loan limits still apply, however, to borrowers without full entitlement.

What are VA loan limits?

VA loan limits are the maximum mortgage amount the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) guarantees to lenders for VA loans. If you borrow a VA loan and stop paying it — known as defaulting — the VA guarantees it’ll pay the lender for the loss, up to a certain amount.The limits work like this:

For borrowers with full entitlement: No limit for mortgages over $144,000; the VA guarantees up to 25 percent of the loan amount for mortgages over $144,000, or up to $36,000 for loans under $144,000

No limit for mortgages over $144,000; the VA guarantees up to 25 percent of the loan amount for mortgages over $144,000, or up to $36,000 for loans under $144,000 For borrowers without full entitlement: Limit based on county loan limits; the VA guarantees up to 25 percent of the county loan limit

If you fall into the latter and don’t have full entitlement, most lenders cap the loan at four times the amount of remaining entitlement.

When do VA loan limits apply?

VA loan limits apply if you have remaining entitlement, meaning that part of the VA-guaranteed dollar amount you’re eligible for has already been tapped. According to the VA, you could fall under this category if:

You have an active VA loan

You’ve paid a previous VA loan in full and still own the property

You refinanced your VA loan into a non-VA loan and still own the property

You had a short sale, deed in lieu of foreclosure or foreclosure and didn’t repay the loan in full

The loan limit for VA borrowers with remaining entitlement is based on the county where the borrower lives. If the borrower defaults, the VA will only guarantee the lender up to 25 percent of the county limit minus the entitlement already used.

VA loan limits in 2024

In 2020, the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) eliminated VA loan limits for eligible veterans, service members and surviving spouses who have full entitlement. You have full entitlement — meaning the entirety of your entitlement is available for use — if you meet at least one of the following criteria, according to the VA:

You’ve never used the VA home loan benefit

You’ve paid a previous VA loan in full and sold the property

You’ve used the VA home loan benefit, but had a foreclosure or short sale and repaid the VA in full

Borrowers with this level of entitlement do not have to make a down payment, and the VA will guarantee the mortgage lender up to 25 percent of the VA loan if the borrower defaults.

While VA borrowers with full entitlement aren’t subject to loan limits, there are limits for borrowers who have remaining entitlement, which could include those who have defaulted on a VA loan or those who already have an active VA loan.

VA loan limits by county

For borrowers with remaining entitlement, the VA loan limits vary by county, and are the same as the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) conforming loan limits. The limits are based on the median home values in each county. Adjusted annually, each state’s loan limits are detailed county by county and apply to one-unit (single-family) through four-unit homes.

$766,550 The 2024 conforming loan limit in most places around the continental U.S.

Alabama loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Alaska loan limits Caret Down All counties: $1,149,825

Arizona loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Arkansas loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

California loan limits Caret Down Alameda, Contra Costa, Los Angeles, Marin, Orange, San Benito, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties: $1,149,825 Napa County: $1,017,750 San Diego County: $1,006,250 Ventura County: $954,500 San Luis Obispo County: $929,200 Monterey County: $920,000 Sonoma County: $877,450 Santa Barbara County: $838,350 All other counties: $766,550

Colorado loan limits Caret Down Eagle, Garfield and Pitkin counties: $1,149,825 Routt County: $1,012,000 Summit County: $1,006,250 San Miguel County: $994,750 Boulder County: $856,750 Adams, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, El Paso, Gilpin, Jefferson and Park counties: $816,500 All other counties: $766,550

Connecticut loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Delaware loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

District of Columbia loan limit Caret Down $1,149,825

Florida loan limits Caret Down Monroe County: $929,200 All other counties: $766,550

Georgia loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Hawaii loan limits Caret Down All counties: $1,149,825

Idaho loan limits Caret Down Teton County: $1,149,825 Blaine and Camas counties: $740,600 All other counties: $766,550

Illinois loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Indiana loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Iowa loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Kansas loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Kentucky loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Louisiana loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Maine loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Maryland loan limits Caret Down Calvert, Charles, Frederick, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties: $1,149,825 All other counties: $766,550

Massachusetts loan limits Caret Down Dukes and Nantucket counties: $1,149,825 Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, Plymouth and Suffolk counties: $862,500 All other counties: $766,550

Michigan loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Minnesota loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Montana loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Nebraska loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Nevada loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

New Hampshire loan limits Caret Down Rockingham and Strafford counties: $862,500 All other counties: $766,550

New Jersey loan limits Caret Down Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Hunterdon, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Somerset, Sussex and Union counties: $1,149,825 All other counties: $766,550

New Mexico loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

New York loan limits Caret Down Bronx, Kings, Nassau, New York, Putnam, Queens, Richmond, Rockland, Suffolk and Westchester counties: $1,149,825 All other counties: $766,550

North Carolina loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

North Dakota loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Ohio loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Oklahoma loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Oregon loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Pennsylvania loan limits Caret Down Pike County: $1,149,825 All other counties: $766,550

Rhode Island loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

South Carolina loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

South Dakota loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Tennessee loan limits Caret Down Cannon, Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Macon, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Sumner, Trousdale, Williamson and Wilson counties: $943,000 All other counties: $766,550

Texas loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Utah loan limits Caret Down Summit and Wasatch counties: $1,149,825 Wayne County: $997,050 All other counties: $766,550

Vermont loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Virginia loan limits Caret Down Alexandria City, Arlington, Clarke, Culpeper, Fairfax, Fairfax City, Falls Church City, Fauquier, Fredericksburg City, Loudoun, Madison, Manassas City, Manassas Park City, Prince William, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Warren counties: $1,149,825 All other counties: $766,550

Washington loan limits Caret Down Pierce and Snohomish counties: $977,500 All other counties: $766,550

West Virginia loan limits Caret Down Jefferson County: $1,149,825 All other counties: $766,550

Wisconsin loan limits Caret Down All counties: $766,550

Wyoming loan limits Caret Down Teton County: $1,149,825 All other counties: $766,550



VA loan limits example

Say you’re buying a home in a county with a $766,550 loan limit, and you’re already using $50,000 of your entitlement.

Remember, the VA guarantees up to 25 percent of the county loan limit — in this case, $191,638. You’ll need to take the difference between the entitlement you’re using ($50,000) and the 25 percent guarantee ($191,638). This equals $141,638.

From there, most lenders limit you to no more than four times that amount. In this example, the maximum you could borrow with no down payment would be $566,552, or $141,6348 multiplied by four. If you’d like to borrow more, you’ll need to make a down payment.

What VA loan limits mean for you

VA loan limits don’t necessarily limit how much you can borrow to finance a home — that’s up to your mortgage lender, which will qualify you within the parameters of the VA and its own business.Rather, the VA loan limit describes how much the VA will guarantee for the lender. If you’re approved for a bigger mortgage (more than $144,000), you’re free to borrow beyond these limits, but without full entitlement, you might need to make a down payment to do so.

Now that VA loans no longer have limits for borrowers with full entitlement, first-time borrowers have no cap on the size of a zero-down payment VA loan. The VA funding fees, which most borrowers have to pay to obtain a VA loan, remain in place, however.Remember, even if you have full entitlement and aren’t subject to loan limits, that doesn’t necessarily mean you can get any size VA loan you want. Your lender will still need to evaluate your credit history, income and assets to approve you for a loan, and for a specific amount.

Frequently asked questions