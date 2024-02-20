At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

It's why over 100 million people — not to mention top publications such as The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and CNBC — depend on Bankrate as a trusted source of financial information every year.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

More than half of aspiring homeowners say living costs are too high or their incomes are too low to squeeze a down payment and closing costs into their budgets, according to Bankrate’s new Down Payment Survey.

Reflecting the bout of inflation that swept through the economy in 2022 and 2023, fully 51 percent of would-be homeowners say the cost of living poses an obstacle to their home-buying plans. Meanwhile, 54 percent of Americans say their incomes haven’t kept pace with home prices that are flirting with record levels.

“With so many aspiring homeowners saying they’re not making enough money to afford a down payment, the job market has been more resilient, the economy more robust than many experts expected,” says Mark Hamrick, Bankrate’s chief economic analyst. “That strength can still be leveraged.”

Bankrate’s key takeaways

Mortgage Myriad financial challenges vex would-be buyers. In addition to the high cost of living and low income, aspiring homeowners cited these barriers to homeownership: credit card debt (18 percent); friends or family not being able to provide financial assistance (15 percent); and student loan debt (10 percent).

In addition to the high cost of living and low income, aspiring homeowners cited these barriers to homeownership: credit card debt (18 percent); friends or family not being able to provide financial assistance (15 percent); and student loan debt (10 percent). Saving up could take a long time. Fully 20 percent of aspiring homeowners think they will never be able to save enough to purchase a home. Just 7 percent say they’ll be ready in less than a year.

Fully 20 percent of aspiring homeowners think they will never be able to save enough to purchase a home. Just 7 percent say they’ll be ready in less than a year. Successful buyers were intentional about achieving their goal. More than four in 10 current homeowners (41 percent) saved specifically for the down payment and closing costs on their first homes, and 14 percent got down payment assistance or a first-time buyer grant.

More than four in 10 current homeowners (41 percent) saved specifically for the down payment and closing costs on their first homes, and 14 percent got down payment assistance or a first-time buyer grant. Americans’ housing outlook is growing less gloomy. Overall, 42 percent believe now is a bad time to buy a home, a decrease from 49 percent in September 2023.

Many say high living costs, constrained incomes pose challenges

More than half of aspiring homeowners say the current cost of living is too high or their income is not high enough for them to afford a down payment and closing costs for a home (51 percent and 54 percent, respectively).

In addition to the high cost of living and low income, aspiring homeowners cited credit card debt (18 percent), friends or family not being able to provide financial assistance (15 percent) and student loan debt (10 percent) as barriers to homeownership, while 8 percent cited some other reason. Just 13 percent of aspiring homeowners said nothing is holding them back.

Younger aspiring homeowners are more likely to point to a lack of financial assistance from friends or family as obstacles to homeownership compared to older generations, while millennials are most likely to point to both credit card and student loan debt.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Aspiring homeowners not hopeful they’ll be able to afford to buy in near future

Fully 20 percent of aspiring homeowners think they will never be able to save enough to purchase a home. Older generations (36 percent of baby boomers and 28 percent of Gen Xers) are more likely to believe they will never be able to save enough to buy a home, compared to 18 percent of millennials and 10 percent of Gen Zers.

Nearly one-third of aspiring homeowners (30 percent) say it will take at least five years or longer to save enough money for a home, while 10 percent say it will take a decade or more.

Americans more optimistic about housing market

Overall, 42 percent believe now is a bad time to buy a home, a decrease from 49 percent in a September 2023 Bankrate survey.

Among other housing market headwinds, nearly two in five (39 percent) say they think mortgage rates will remain elevated for the foreseeable future, while 38 percent say a buyer needs excellent credit to get a mortgage and 17 percent say that renting is cheaper than buying a home.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Current homeowners got there through intentional savings

When asked how they came up with the cash for their first homes, 41 percent of current homeowners saved specifically for that purpose, 14 percent received a gift from family or friends and another 14 percent used a first-time homebuyers grant or loan assistance program. Nine percent received a loan from family or friends, while another 9 percent took money out of retirement savings. Fewer homeowners found additional income streams (8 percent) or sold some personal items such as jewelry, electronics or cars (7 percent).

3 ways to save for a down payment

Leverage a savings account. Although mortgage rates have increased, the rates on savings accounts have gone up, too. Look into high-yield or money market accounts, or even a certificate of deposit, to take advantage of these returns.

Although mortgage rates have increased, the rates on savings accounts have gone up, too. Look into high-yield or money market accounts, or even a certificate of deposit, to take advantage of these returns. Don’t sweat 20 percent. While 20 percent is an ideal amount to put down, the reality is that the typical home price nationally is close to $400,000, and most first-time buyers don’t have $80,000 to devote to the down payment. The good news is that there are plenty of loans available for borrowers with as little as 3 percent to 3.5 percent for the down payment.

While 20 percent is an ideal amount to put down, the reality is that the typical home price nationally is close to $400,000, and most first-time buyers don’t have $80,000 to devote to the down payment. The good news is that there are plenty of loans available for borrowers with as little as 3 percent to 3.5 percent for the down payment. Tap into first-time buyer programs. Nearly every state in the country has a program to help first-time buyers become homeowners. These programs typically feature some sort of down payment assistance.

FAQ



Is now a bad time to buy? Caret Down Because of the combination of high home prices and still-high mortgage rates, fewer Americans than usual are buying homes. Don’t wait too long, though: If mortgage rates decline significantly in 2024, that shift would lure more buyers into the market, creating more competition and upward pressure on home prices.



Do I need excellent credit to buy a home? Caret Down No. While the best mortgage offers are available to borrowers with credit scores of 740 or higher, that’s not a requirement. Mortgages are available to borrowers with credit scores as low as 580, although those loans typically carry higher costs.



Will mortgage rates come down this year? Caret Down The current consensus is that mortgage rates will fall to 6 percent or below by the end of 2024. A lot can happen between now and then, however — much depends on the direction of the economy and when the Federal Reserve decides to cut interest rates.