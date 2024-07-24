At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

During the pandemic, super-low mortgage rates spurred home sales. Now, with rates more than double what they were in 2022, few homeowners want to trade 3 percent mortgages for new loans at 6 or 7 percent.

The freeze — termed the “mortgage lock-in effect” — seems unlikely to thaw soon. Forty-seven percent of current homeowners say mortgage rates would need to plunge below 5 percent for them to be comfortable buying a home this year. according to Bankrate’s Mortgage Rates Survey. Thirty-eight percent say they’re holding out for a rate south of 4 percent.

The hopes for lower interest rates need the reality check that 'lower' doesn't mean we're going back to 3 percent mortgage rates. — Greg McBride, CFA , chief financial analyst for Bankrate

Bankrate’s key takeaways

Mortgage Homeowners are pining for pandemic-era mortgage rates. More than half of homeowners (52 percent) say they would need a mortgage rate lower than 6 percent to feel comfortable buying this year.

More than half of homeowners (52 percent) say they would need a mortgage rate lower than 6 percent to feel comfortable buying this year. Today’s mortgage rates feel high. Just 2 percent of homeowners say they would be comfortable purchasing a home this year at a mortgage rate of 6 percent or higher.

Just 2 percent of homeowners say they would be comfortable purchasing a home this year at a mortgage rate of 6 percent or higher. Homeowners don’t feel motivated to sell. A mere 5 percent of homeowners say they would be comfortable selling their home this year with mortgage rates at 6 percent or higher.

What mortgage rate would motivate homeowners to buy?

Breaking out of the lock-in effect requires homeowners to list their homes for sale so they can move up, downsize or otherwise move on. In our survey, we asked homeowners: How low do mortgage rates need to be to make that happen?

Among current homeowners, 47 percent say mortgage rates need to be below 5 percent for them to feel comfortable buying a home this year. Fully 38 percent say rates would need to be below 4 percent.

Overall, more than half of homeowners (52 percent) say they would need a mortgage rate lower than 6 percent to be motivated to buy this year.

Meanwhile, some say they’d be compelled only if rates plummet. Twenty percent of homeowners say they’d need rates to plunge below 3 percent before they’d feel comfortable purchasing a home.

Nearly two in five homeowners (38 percent) say there is no mortgage rate that would make them comfortable buying a home this year.

Among non-homeowners, 31 percent say they would need a mortgage rate less than 5 percent to be comfortable buying a home this year, while one-quarter (25 percent) say something less than 4 percent is the magic number.

What would it take for sellers to put their homes on the market?

Many homeowners would need to sell one home to be able to buy another. Some 30 percent of homeowners say mortgage rates need to be less than 5 percent for them to feel comfortable selling their home this year, while 21 percent say they’d need rates of less than 4 percent.

Overall, 35 percent of homeowners say they need a mortgage rate less than 6 percent to be comfortable selling their home this year.

Only 5 percent of homeowners say they would be comfortable selling their home this year with mortgage rates at 6 percent or higher.

Crucially, 42 percent of homeowners say there is no mortgage rate at which they’d be comfortable selling their home this year.

Tips to overcome too-high mortgage rates

Consider resetting your expectations. American homeowners benefitted from 15 years of very-low mortgage rates, an era that began during the Great Recession in 2008 and culminated with the rock-bottom rates of the pandemic. However, it’s unlikely mortgage rates will return to those 3 percent levels in the near future. “The hopes for lower interest rates need the reality check that ‘lower’ doesn’t mean we’re going back to 3 percent mortgage rates,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst. “Mortgage rates are 7 percent now and the best we may be able to hope for over the next year is 5.5 to 6 percent.”

American homeowners benefitted from 15 years of very-low mortgage rates, an era that began during the Great Recession in 2008 and culminated with the rock-bottom rates of the pandemic. However, it’s unlikely mortgage rates will return to those 3 percent levels in the near future. “The hopes for lower interest rates need the reality check that ‘lower’ doesn’t mean we’re going back to 3 percent mortgage rates,” says Greg McBride, CFA, Bankrate’s chief financial analyst. “Mortgage rates are 7 percent now and the best we may be able to hope for over the next year is 5.5 to 6 percent.” If you’re ready to buy, now might be the time to strike. Home prices have been rising primarily because of a longstanding shortage of homes for sale. That’s unlikely to change, and if mortgage rates do fall below 6 percent, it’s possible buyers would enter the market en masse, further pushing up prices and resurrecting bidding wars.

Home prices have been rising primarily because of a longstanding shortage of homes for sale. That’s unlikely to change, and if mortgage rates do fall below 6 percent, it’s possible buyers would enter the market en masse, further pushing up prices and resurrecting bidding wars. Take your time finding the best deal. No matter how high or low mortgage rates are, compare at least three offers from mortgage lenders. There’s enough variation in rates and fees that you could save thousands of dollars over the life of your loan.

FAQ

What is the mortgage lock-in effect? Caret Down During the pandemic, many Americans bought homes or refinanced, locking in long-term mortgage rates less than 4 percent. Now that rates are hovering around 7 percent, homeowners are unwilling to move and give up those appealingly low rates.

Why did mortgage rates shoot up so quickly? Caret Down As the pandemic shut down global spending, the Federal Reserve stimulated the U.S. economy by slashing interest rates to zero. Mortgage rates followed, plunging below 3 percent. The Fed’s policy worked a little too well, however: Inflation spiked, and the central bank was forced to raise rates aggressively to contain prices. As a result, mortgage rates rose as high as 8 percent in late 2023 before settling into their current range of about 7 percent.

When will mortgage rates fall? Caret Down Forecast: When will mortgage rates go down? Currently, economists expect the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates sometime in the second half of 2024. That could cause mortgage rates to edge down a bit. However, the consensus among housing forecasters is that rates will remain above 6 percent for the rest of 2024.