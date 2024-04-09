At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our mortgage reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the latest rates, the best lenders, navigating the homebuying process, refinancing your mortgage and more — so you can feel confident when you make decisions as a homebuyer and a homeowner.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Portions of this article were drafted using an in-house natural language generation platform. The article was reviewed, fact-checked and edited by our editorial staff.

Key takeaways A closing disclosure is a set of documents that contains the finalized details of your mortgage.

Mortgage lenders are required to furnish the closing disclosure at least three business days before the closing.

You can correct errors on the closing disclosure before the closing, but the loan amount and interest rate can't change unless there's a change in circumstances.

The closing disclosure is the last document you’ll receive before you close your home loan. Review this detailed five-pager carefully to ensure all of the information is correct before closing day.

What is a closing disclosure?

A closing disclosure is a legally-required, five-page statement of your final mortgage loan terms and closing costs. It contains details about your loan term, monthly payments, fees and other closing costs.

Your mortgage lender must provide you with the final details of your loan in the closing disclosure at least three business days before closing. That gives you time to compare the final terms and costs with the information you were previously given on your loan estimate, the three-page document you received when obtaining the mortgage offer.

Compare the closing disclosure with the loan estimate to see if anything has changed. If anything is incorrect, surprising or unclear, you have time to ask the lender to clarify before the closing.

Why are closing disclosures important?

The closing disclosure presents the borrower’s final opportunity to review the terms of their mortgage, ask questions and understand what they are committing to. Importantly, it also informs the borrower of the exact amount of money they’ll need to pay at closing and how much they’ll pay in total over time for the mortgage.

In addition, the closing disclosure holds the lender accountable to the fees they quoted (with some exceptions — more on that below) and to minimize delays with the closing.

What is the three-day rule for closing disclosures?

The closing disclosure three-day rule, formally referred to as the “Know Before You Owe” mortgage rule or TRID (the TILA-RESPA Integrated Disclosure rule), went into effect in 2015. This regulation includes a requirement that you receive your closing disclosure at least three business days before closing.

By giving you three business days to review your closing disclosure, you’ll have time to check all the numbers and bring up any questions before the closing. Take advantage of this time to look over all the terms of your mortgage loan, and talk to your lawyer, housing counselor or loan officer if you have questions.If your closing disclosure contains one or more of the following inaccuracies, you’re entitled to a new three-day review period:

If the APR increases more than an 1/8 of a percent for fixed-rate loans or 1/4 of a percent for adjustable-rate loans If the lender added a prepayment penalty If the loan product changes

For minor issues like typos, you won’t get a new three-day review, but the lender still needs to provide an updated disclosure.

What is included in the closing disclosure?

Each section of the closing disclosure breaks down the terms and characteristics of your loan and the costs and fees involved.

Loan terms Check your loan amount, monthly payment, interest rate, prepayment penalty and balloon payment, if applicable, and if the amounts can increase after closing. Projected payments These add up to your monthly mortgage payment and include the principal, interest and private mortgage insurance (if applicable), as well as estimated escrow and estimated taxes, insurance and assessments, both of which can increase over time. Costs at closing This section shows your upfront costs, sometimes called “settlement costs.” It includes loan costs, any lender credits and the amount you’ll be required to pay at closing. Loan costs This section includes charges such as an application fee, an origination or underwriting fee and any points. It also notes any items to be paid by the seller. The loan costs are categorized as “services that the borrower did not shop for” — including the credit report and appraisal — and those that the borrower did shop for, such as the settlement agent fee and title search. Other costs These include recording fees, transfer tax (if applicable) and insurance premiums due at signing. Calculating cash to close This table breaks down your costs at closing, including any deposits you’ve already paid, credits and anything that has changed since your lender gave you your loan estimate. Summaries of transactions This provides a detailed look at your costs, including the home price, your closing costs and the seller’s costs. Loan disclosures Here you’ll see legal language describing important characteristics of your loan, such as assumption, demand feature, negative amortization and escrow. Loan calculations This disclosure shows the total amount you are agreeing to pay over the life of the loan, including interest charges. Other disclosures This includes more details such as the appraisal, missed payments and other aspects of your loan. Contact information This includes details on how to reach all the parties involved in your loan. Confirm receipt Signing this page at closing indicates that you’ve received it.

Sample closing disclosure

This sample closing disclosure from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) includes an interactive checklist on the right side of the document. If you’re not sure what to check, use the prompts for each section of the document to guide you.

How to check your closing disclosure

With your most recent loan estimate handy, go through each line of the closing disclosure and compare the two documents, including:

Review the spelling of your name. Verify the property address. Ensure that the loan amount and description match the loan estimate. Double-check the loan type, interest rate, monthly payment and other terms. Confirm you understand all the costs and fees, and check if any new ones have been added. Look to see if your lender will be using an escrow account, and make sure you understand how it works.

If anything on the closing disclosure looks incorrect, notify your loan officer and title company as soon as possible. Depending on the nature of the mistake, the document might need to be revised, potentially delaying your closing date. Do not feel pressured to close without a corrected closing disclosure.

What can and can’t change on the closing disclosure

Some costs on the closing disclosure are allowed to change, while others cannot. Lenders can’t deliberately understate your costs and then raise the prices at closing time.

In general, if any of the following was changed from your loan estimate or looks unfamiliar, contact your lender and ask for an explanation.

Loan information: This section should match your loan estimate.

This section should match your loan estimate. Loan amount: Note that the loan amount can change, for example, if your closing costs were rolled in.

Note that the loan amount can change, for example, if your closing costs were rolled in. Interest rate : If you locked your rate, the rate should not change unless details of your application changed, like your credit profile or your income.

If you locked your rate, the rate should not change unless details of your application changed, like your credit profile or your income. Estimated total monthly payment: This can change; so make sure you can afford the amount stated for the duration of the mortgage.

This can change; so make sure you can afford the amount stated for the duration of the mortgage. Services borrower did not shop for: These are third-party services that your lender requires to process your loan, such as an appraisal fee or credit report fee. Compare these services to your loan estimate.

These are third-party services that your lender requires to process your loan, such as an appraisal fee or credit report fee. Compare these services to your loan estimate. Services borrower did shop for: Fees for services that you shopped for related to your mortgage will be listed here, like a pest inspection, a title search or a survey.

Fees for services that you shopped for related to your mortgage will be listed here, like a pest inspection, a title search or a survey. Closing costs/cash to close: The terms are similar, but don’t mean the same thing. Cash to close includes the closing costs and the remaining down payment, which can change (more on that below.)

Note that some closing costs cannot increase, such as fees paid to the lender or mortgage broker, or fees for required services that you did not shop separately for, or that you paid for from an affiliate of your lender or mortgage broker. Transfer taxes cannot increase, either.

Other closing costs can increase without limit, including prepaid interest, insurance premiums, initial escrow account deposits and fees for some third-party services the lender does not require.

There is a third category of closing costs that are permitted to increase by up to 10 percent. These include recording fees and some fees from third-party service providers. If there is a change in circumstances, these costs could increase by more than 10 percent.

If you’re concerned about closing costs, you can try negotiating with your lender or consider a no-closing cost mortgage.

Keep in mind: If there is a “change in circumstances” that requires a new loan estimate, your costs can change by any amount. A change in circumstances could be deciding to get a different type of loan, for example, or putting down a different amount.

Closing disclosure FAQ