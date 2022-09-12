Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Average cost of car insurance in New Mexico for 2024
The average annual cost of car insurance in NM is $1,591 for full coverage and $346 for minimum coverage.
How much is car insurance in New Mexico?
New Mexico drivers pay an average of $346 for minimum coverage and $1,591 for full coverage car insurance per year. Several factors may impact auto insurance rates in New Mexico, including the city you live in as well as your age, gender, marital status, driving record and credit history. It may be beneficial to notify your insurance carrier and shop around anytime you have a significant life event, such as a change in your daily commute or marital status.
The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $622 per year for minimum coverage and $2,014 for a full coverage policy. When compared to average car insurance rates in many other states, drivers in New Mexico typically enjoy lower premiums.
Key takeaways
- The average full coverage premium in New Mexico is $1,591 per year, which is around $133 per month. For minimum coverage, the average is $346 per year, which is approximately $29 per month.
- New Mexico drivers with poor credit pay, on average, 62 percent more than drivers with good credit.
- A speeding ticket conviction increases New Mexico car insurance rates by an average of 17 percent, while a DUI causes an average increase of around 66 percent.
- In New Mexico, 18-year-old drivers on their own policies typically pay more than any other age group.
New Mexico car insurance rates by city
The city you live in may also impact your New Mexico car insurance rate. Each city has its own crime statistics, repair costs, population density and weather events that may raise or lower average car insurance costs. While drivers in Rio Rancho pay about the same as the state average, Albuquerque residents pay about 6 percent more.
Below you can compare average rates in some of New Mexico's largest cities against the state average.
|New Mexico city
|Avg. monthly full coverage premium
|Avg. annual full coverage premium
|Percentage change from NM avg. annual full coverage premium
|Gallup
|$121
|$1,447
|-9%
|Santa Fe
|$129
|$1,545
|-3%
|Hobbs
|$131
|$1,566
|-2%
|Las Vegas
|$131
|$1,567
|-2%
|Roswell
|$131
|$1,575
|-1%
|Lovington
|$132
|$1,578
|-1%
|Rio Rancho
|$133
|$1,595
|0%
|Carlsbad
|$133
|$1,597
|0%
|Los Lunas
|$136
|$1,637
|3%
|Albuquerque
|$141
|$1,694
|6%
Average car insurance costs by age and gender in New Mexico
The average cost of car insurance in NM varies based on your age and gender. Although not all states allow the use of age and gender as insurance rating factors, New Mexico does. Those under the age of 25 typically pay more for car insurance and are viewed as high-risk drivers, while average rates tend to decline as you age (until your 70s). Men also pay more, on average, than women because they are more likely to engage in risky driving behaviors like speeding.
The average premiums below are based on drivers with their own policy, with the exception of 16-year-old drivers, who are listed on their parents' policy.
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in New Mexico
|Average minimum coverage premium in NM
|Age 16*
|$3,359
|$887
|Age 18
|$5,067
|$1,276
|Age 20
|$3,561
|$816
|Age 25
|$2,065
|$433
|Age 30
|$1,696
|$357
|Age 40
|$1,606
|$342
|Age 50
|$1,486
|$323
|Age 60
|$1,462
|$324
|Age 70
|$1,598
|$382
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
|Age
|Average annual full coverage premium in New Mexico
|Average minimum coverage premium in New Mexico
|Age 16*
|$2,985
|$817
|Age 18
|$4,237
|$1,157
|Age 20
|$2,976
|$741
|Age 25
|$1,916
|$423
|Age 30
|$1,654
|$365
|Age 40
|$1,575
|$350
|Age 50
|$1,474
|$324
|Age 60
|$1,446
|$324
|Age 70
|$1,563
|$376
*16-year-old calculated on parents' policy with discounts applied; 18- and 20-year-old are renters on their own policies with no discounts applied
Bankrate’s take: While younger drivers pay more for car insurance due to inexperience, historically, men tend to pay the most. Statistically, men are more prone than women to road rage and aggressive behaviors that trigger it, such as speeding, gesturing and preventing other cars from merging. As drivers get older, the average cost of car insurance starts to even out, though.
Cost considerations for young drivers in New Mexico
Young drivers may be able to offset some of their age-related premium hikes by remaining insured on their parents' policies. For instance, an 18-year-old on their own policy would pay, on average, 41 percent more for coverage than they would on their parents’ policy. Unfortunately, drivers who own their own vehicle or no longer live with their parents may be required to carry their own policy.
|Age
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their parents' policy in NM
|Avg. annual premium for drivers on their own policy in NM
|Percent difference
|Age 16
|$3,172
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 17
|$2,971
|N/A*
|N/A*
|Age 18
|$2,740
|$4,652
|70%
|Age 19
|$2,454
|$3,600
|47%
|Age 20
|$2,312
|$3,269
|41%
*16- and 17-year-old drivers must be on their parents’ policy.
How does driving record impact the cost of car insurance in New Mexico?
Drivers with tickets, accidents or DUI convictions on their records typically see higher rates than drivers with a clean record. More serious offenses, like a DUI or multiple at-fault accidents, tend to impact premiums more than a single speeding ticket conviction. Note that not all carriers will extend coverage to drivers with a DUI on their record. For more information, you could reach out to carriers directly.
Here is a look at how your driving record can impact your car insurance premium.
|Driving incident
|Avg. annual premium* in NM
|Percentage increase from NM avg. annual premium*
|Clean driving record
|$1,591
|N/A
|Speeding ticket conviction
|$1,857
|17%
|At-fault accident
|$2,141
|35%
|DUI conviction
|$2,637
|66%
The table above compares driving records with different incidents and highlights how much, on average, these incidents tend to raise rates. *The rates reflected are for full coverage policies.
Car insurance rates in New Mexico by credit score
Although credit is not a factor in states where the law prohibits it, carriers can consider your credit history when determining rates in New Mexico. Drivers with poor credit-based insurance scores pay average rates 62 percent higher than those with good credit, so improving your credit standing might be an effective strategy to reduce insurance costs.
Here is how car insurance premiums vary between credit tiers.
|Credit tier
|Avg. annual premium* in NM
|Percentage change from NM average annual premium*
|Poor
|$2,582
|62%
|Average
|$1,679
|6%
|Good
|$1,591
|0%
|Excellent
|$1,410
|-11%
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
New Mexico car insurance rates by vehicle type
Another factor New Mexico car insurance companies use to determine rates is your vehicle's make and model. If you're looking to save on your premium, considering the vehicle you drive may help. As demonstrated below, luxury vehicles and those with high repair costs or low safety ratings tend to cost more to insure.
See how vehicle type can impact your car insurance rate below:
|Vehicle
|Avg. annual premium* in NM
|Toyota Camry
|$1,591
|Ford F-150
|$1,372
|Honda Odyssey
|$1,399
|BMW 330i
|$2,015
|Toyota Prius
|$1,670
*Rates reflect full coverage policies.
Estimate your car insurance cost in New Mexico
Having a good idea of what a realistic price for car insurance is can help you when creating an insurance budget. At Bankrate, we want to alleviate some of the stress you may feel from these financial decisions, so we made the handy tool below. Once you enter some basic information, you’ll receive a rough insurance premium estimate. While this isn't an exact quote, it can help you get a general feel of what you might pay for budgeting purposes.
How to save on car insurance in New Mexico
Although average New Mexico car insurance premiums are below the national average, many drivers still want to get the lowest rate possible. If your average premium is out of reach, look for ways to cut costs instead of driving without insurance. With a bit of effort, there are several things you can do to potentially lower your premiums:
- Shop around: Companies weigh rating factors differently when calculating insurance rates. Comparing insurance rates from a handful of carriers may help you narrow down the company that could offer you the lowest rate for your circumstances.
- Raise your deductible: A deductible is the amount you will pay out of pocket for comprehensive or collision claims. Raising one or both deductibles may save you money on your premium, but note that insurance professionals recommend keeping your deductibles low enough that you could comfortably pay them out of pocket in the event of a claim.
- Look for discounts: Almost all carriers offer discounts. Some of the most common include safe driver, bundling and good student discounts. Reviewing potential discounts with an agent may help ensure you're taking advantage of all the savings opportunities you're eligible for.
- Take a defensive driving course: If you take a defensive driving course, not only do you learn valuable driving skills that could make you a better driver, but you might earn an additional discount. Many carriers give you a break on your premiums if you take one, as long as it is an approved course.
Frequently asked questions
