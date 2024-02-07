At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

If you live in Florida or are considering relocating, it’s important to know the driving laws and car insurance requirements in the state. Although car insurance is legally required in the Sunshine State, Florida has one of the highest rates of uninsured drivers in the country. Understanding Florida’s car insurance laws may help you select the appropriate coverage level for your vehicle and circumstances.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Over 20 percent of drivers in Florida are estimated to be uninsured.

Florida had one of the highest rates of fatal accidents in 2021 with 3,451 incidents.

46 percent of those who died in a car accident in Florida were not wearing their seatbelt.

Florida drivers pay the highest average rate for full coverage car insurance of any state in the nation.

Car insurance laws in Florida

Florida insurance laws are relatively straightforward:

Car insurance is legally required: Drivers in Florida must carry no-fault insurance before they can register and legally operate their vehicle in the state.

Drivers in Florida must carry no-fault insurance before they can register and legally operate their vehicle in the state. Insurance must be purchased from a licensed provider: Florida drivers must purchase car insurance from an insurance company licensed in Florida.

Florida drivers must purchase car insurance from an insurance company licensed in Florida. Continuous coverage: Vehicle owners must maintain continuous insurance coverage throughout the registration period, regardless of the car’s location. The only exception is for military members.

Vehicle owners must maintain continuous insurance coverage throughout the registration period, regardless of the car’s location. The only exception is for military members. Policy cancellation: Florida drivers who move out-of-state must surrender their vehicle’s license plates and registration before they cancel their insurance policy.

Additionally, Florida auto insurance requirements state that the minimum amount of no-fault coverage you must carry is:

$10,000 in Personal Injury Protection (PIP) coverage

$10,000 in Property Damage Liability (PDL) coverage

Liability insurance in Florida

When it comes to liability insurance in Florida, only property damage liability (PDL) is technically required by law, of which drivers are required to carry $10,000 as part of their no-fault car insurance.

No-fault car insurance does not mean that no one is at fault in an accident; rather, it refers to whose insurance kicks in first in relation to injuries. Because Florida is a no-fault state, every driver, regardless of fault, must carry $10,000 in PIP coverage to drive legally, which means that each driver’s PIP will help cover medical expenses and lost wages, up to the policy limits, after an accident. After that, the at-fault driver could be liable for any additional medical expenses. Florida does not require bodily injury liability like most states, which is the coverage type that typically covers other peoples’ injuries if you cause an accident.

Keep in mind that Florida’s minimum coverage limits for PIP and PDL are relatively low. A serious accident could easily cause more than $10,000 in property damage or $10,000 in medical expenses, so many experts recommend purchasing higher coverage limits and bodily injury liability coverage to protect yourself financially.

Florida’s minimum required insurance also does not cover damage to your vehicle. To cover damage to your vehicle if you cause an accident, you can choose to carry physical damage coverage, otherwise known as full coverage. You do not have to carry physical damage coverage to comply with Florida car insurance laws, but your lender may require it if you are financing or leasing your vehicle. Physical damage coverage includes these two types of coverage, both of which will include a deductible:

Collision coverage: Collision coverage is an optional coverage offered by most car insurance companies in Florida. It helps pay to repair vehicle damage after an accident.

Collision coverage is an optional coverage offered by most car insurance companies in Florida. It helps pay to repair vehicle damage after an accident. Comprehensive coverage: Comprehensive coverage is another common coverage that helps pay to repair vehicle damage stemming from non-accident incidents. Examples include flood, theft, vandalism and falling objects.

Is Florida a no-fault state?

Yes, Florida is one of 12 states that follow no-fault laws. As mentioned, in a no-fault state, a driver’s PIP insurance will pay for medical expenses and lost wages for themselves and their passengers up to policy limits after an accident, regardless of who caused the crash. PDL insurance pays to repair damage to other people’s property.

One of the main differences between fault (or tort) states and no-fault states is the type of insurance that is required. Most fault states require drivers to carry bodily injury liability and property damage liability insurance. In Florida, drivers are only required to carry PIP and PDL coverage.

Penalties for driving without insurance in Florida

Driving without the proper insurance coverage in Florida is illegal and comes with heavy consequences. If drivers do not maintain no-fault insurance throughout the registration period, their driver’s license and license plates can be suspended for up to three years. They are also required to pay a reinstatement fee, which can cost up to $500.

Additionally, drivers who fail to provide proof of insurance documentation when requested by law enforcement may get their driver’s license suspended for up to three years. In some cases, drivers who get their license suspended must file an SR-22 to get it back, which proves they carry the state’s minimum required insurance coverage.

The penalty for driving without insurance in Florida varies depending on the circumstances. If you are caught driving without insurance, you will receive a letter from the DMV with further instructions on how to clear suspensions, pay fines and whether you need to file an SR-22.

Additional auto insurance coverage options in Florida

No-fault car insurance offers some financial protection, but it leaves significant gaps in coverage. Most drivers in Florida benefit from adding extra coverage to their car insurance policy. Here are some of the additional auto insurance coverage options available in Florida:

Bodily injury liability (BI) : Bodily injury liability coverage is optional in Florida but highly recommended by most insurance experts. If you are at fault in the accident, bodily injury will pay any medical bills for the people in the vehicle you hit after PIP limits are exhausted, up to the bodily injury limit you carry. This is important if injuries to people in the other car are not fully covered by that driver’s PIP insurance, or if you cause injuries to a pedestrian or bicyclist who does not have auto insurance because they do not own a vehicle.

: Bodily injury liability coverage is optional in Florida but highly recommended by most insurance experts. If you are at fault in the accident, bodily injury will pay any medical bills for the people in the vehicle you hit after PIP limits are exhausted, up to the bodily injury limit you carry. This is important if injuries to people in the other car are not fully covered by that driver’s PIP insurance, or if you cause injuries to a pedestrian or bicyclist who does not have auto insurance because they do not own a vehicle. Medical payments (MedPay) : Medical payment coverage will pay up to 20 percent of medical bills for yourself and your passengers that are not covered by PIP, up to the limit of coverage that you carry. It does not matter who is at fault in the accident. Medical payment coverage will also cover you as a pedestrian or if you are riding in someone else’s vehicle. It does not have a deductible. It differs slightly from PIP in that it only covers medical expenses and not lost wages.

: Medical payment coverage will pay up to 20 percent of medical bills for yourself and your passengers that are not covered by PIP, up to the limit of coverage that you carry. It does not matter who is at fault in the accident. Medical payment coverage will also cover you as a pedestrian or if you are riding in someone else’s vehicle. It does not have a deductible. It differs slightly from PIP in that it only covers medical expenses and not lost wages. Uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage (UM) : Uninsured motorist coverage pays for damage (up to the limit you carry) if someone hits you with no insurance or does not have enough insurance to cover the claim.

: Uninsured motorist coverage pays for damage (up to the limit you carry) if someone hits you with no insurance or does not have enough insurance to cover the claim. Roadside assistance : Roadside assistance covers basic vehicle repairs if your car breaks down on the side of the road. It also helps cover costs associated with towing, gas delivery, battery services, tire changes and more.

: Roadside assistance covers basic vehicle repairs if your car breaks down on the side of the road. It also helps cover costs associated with towing, gas delivery, battery services, tire changes and more. Rental reimbursement : Rental reimbursement will reimburse you for the cost of a rental car while your vehicle is being repaired due to a covered claim. You must carry comprehensive or collision (or both) to qualify for rental reimbursement.

: Rental reimbursement will reimburse you for the cost of a rental car while your vehicle is being repaired due to a covered claim. You must carry comprehensive or collision (or both) to qualify for rental reimbursement. Gap insurance: Gap insurance may be crucial for drivers who lease or finance their vehicles. After an accident, gap insurance pays for the difference between the car’s value and the remaining balance on the loan.

Frequently asked questions