At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and, services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Driving without insurance in Florida puts you and those around you in a financially vulnerable position—and it’s against the law. Unfortunately, Florida has some of the highest numbers of uninsured drivers in the country, with an uninsured motorist rate over 20 percent. This, combined with extreme weather risks, high insurance fraud rates and other factors, leads to high average car insurance rates in the Sunshine State. Despite high coverage costs, all drivers are required to meet minimum coverage requirements to drive legally on public roads.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age ZIP Code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age ZIP Code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Florida car insurance laws

Florida’s car insurance laws make it clear that every driver must have an active car insurance policy that meets the following coverage limits in order to operate a vehicle legally:

$10,000 personal injury protection (PIP)

$10,000 property damage liability per accident

You may be surprised to find out that bodily injury liability coverage is not technically a requirement for a minimum car insurance policy in Florida. However, you can’t just skip this coverage and drive legally. According to Florida’s “financial responsibility law,” to forego bodily injury liability coverage, you must be able to demonstrate to the state through a variety of pre-approved methods that you would have the financial capacity to pay for the injuries you might cause to another party. However, most people avoid the paperwork hassle and opt to buy bodily injury coverage anyway. If you do decide to buy the coverage, these are the minimum limits:

$10,000 bodily injury liability per person

$20,000 bodily injury liability per accident

Florida is also one of 12 no-fault states in the country, which adds a layer of complexity to how insurance claims process after an accident. Regardless of who causes the accident, your PIP coverage will initially pay for your injuries and those of your passenger. PIP also pays for other costs related to injuries you may sustain in an accident, such as the cost of necessary household services and lost wages.

These are a few other key aspects of Florida’s car insurance laws:

You must purchase a minimum car insurance policy before registering your vehicle.

You must purchase your car insurance from a legally licensed provider in Florida.

If your vehicle is registered in Florida, you must maintain auto coverage, no matter where your vehicle is physically located. There are exceptions for members of the military.

If you move out of Florida, you must surrender your license plates and registration before canceling your insurance policy.

What are the penalties for driving without insurance in Florida?

The legal penalties for driving without insurance in Florida include fines and a probationary license suspension. See the chart below for a full breakdown:

Penalty type First offense Subsequent offenses Fines $150 Up to $500 for subsequent offenses within three years of the first offense License suspension Lasts until reinstatement fee is paid and proof of noncancelable coverage is provided Lasts until reinstatement fee is paid and proof of noncancelable coverage is provided

There may be other financial implications in addition to fines if you are found to be driving without insurance in Florida. One of the most serious challenges you may face is what will happen if you are in an accident. In this case, you may find yourself having to pay out of pocket for damage or medical costs. You will also likely face higher insurance costs if you apply for insurance after a coverage lapse. In some cases, you may need to purchase your policy from an insurer who specializes in high-risk insurance, which is often more costly than a regular policy.

Getting into an accident without insurance

Getting into an accident without insurance in Florida can be complicated. Since Florida is a no-fault state, the other driver’s PIP should initially provide coverage to them for their injuries (and lost wages, as explained above) — even if you’re the one who caused the accident. If the other driver also has uninsured motorist coverage, they could also receive reimbursement from that coverage.

But don’t take the term “no-fault” at face value. You can still face major financial repercussions for causing an accident without insurance. Following Florida’s “financial responsibility law,” you still have to prove to the state that you can pay for the injuries you cause to someone else; that means that you can’t expect another driver’s PIP to pay for injuries you cause and not face any penalties. If you don’t have insurance or the financial capacity to pay for the injuries and damages you caused, you may face a lawsuit, court costs, wage garnishments and more. For this reason, it may be a safer course financially to purchase full coverage car insurance to protect your assets.

You may also be required to carry an SR-22 form if you’re caught driving without insurance, regardless of whether you caused an accident or not. This is a form that an insurance company files with the state to prove that you have insurance before reinstating your license. It’s basically a way for the state to limit repeat offenders. In more severe cases, such as driving uninsured while under the influence, you may have to file an FR-44 form instead. This form requires the offender to prove they’re carrying even higher limits of liability coverage before having their license reinstated.

Frequently asked questions