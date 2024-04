Best cheap car insurance in Austin for 2024

Bankrate partnered with Quadrant Information Services to analyze the cheapest car insurance rates in Austin. Our insurance editorial team also examined things like coverage options, available discounts, financial strength ratings from AM Best and customer satisfaction ratings from the 2022 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study . We assigned each carrier a Bankrate Score based on all available information. Each score is on a five-point scale (with 5.0 being the best) and provides a snapshot of how the best car insurance companies in Austin compare based on the attributes listed above. Based on our research, we found that State Farm, Geico, Nationwide, USAA and Allstate offered the best cheap car insurance in Austin.

*Not officially ranked with J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.

State Farm

State Farm made the top of our list for having the cheapest annual full coverage car insurance rates in Austin. The insurance company also performs extremely well in the 2022 J.D. Power Customer Satisfaction Study. Additionally, Austin drivers may be able to take advantage of multiple discounts and coverage options offered by State Farm. Policyholders may add options such as rental car reimbursement and rideshare coverage for greater flexibility or benefit from the service and expertise of local State Farm agents. However, drivers should keep in mind that State Farm does not offer 24/7 customer service.

Geico

Geico offers some of the cheapest rates among the car insurance companies we studied in Austin; however, the company performs slightly below average in the J.D. Power study for customer satisfaction. Although Geico does not offer the cheapest full coverage rates in Austin, drivers may find additional ways to save on premiums with potential discounts. These discount opportunities range from paperless billing and new vehicle discounts to savings for having safety equipment, such as airbags and anti-lock brakes. Drivers looking for additional endorsements will find that options may be limited, however.

Nationwide

Nationwide is one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Austin for full and minimum coverage, according to our study. While the rates are competitive in the area overall, Nationwide also offers a wide range of discounts for drivers for potential additional savings. Drivers who participate in an approved driver safety program or enroll in paperless billing can typically qualify for a discounted premium. However, Nationwide did not earn a score in the 2022 J.D. Power Auto Customer Satisfaction Study (Texas region), so drivers interested in the company may want to do further research on its customer satisfaction in the Austin area.

USAA

USAA also offers some of the cheapest rates in Austin, but it stands out for its superior customer experience. However, coverage with the company is limited to current or former members of the U.S. military and their immediate families. Drivers who do qualify may benefit from its high customer service ratings and available digital tools. The company also offers potential discounts that are specifically tailored to members of the armed forces. USAA also achieves an A++ (Superior) AM Best rating for financial strength, the highest rating available.

Allstate

Allstate ranks as one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Austin, but its average rates are the highest on our list of cheapest car insurance rates for full coverage. However, Allstate still offers additional advantages for drivers and has earned an A+ (Superior) AM Best rating for financial stability. Allstate also offers tools for added convenience, including obtaining a quote and purchasing a policy online or for managing insurance via its mobile app. Despite having a higher rate, discounts could help drivers save, including multiple policy savings, having safety equipment and new car discounts. While it earns a below-average J.D. Power score, Allstate’s mobile app is highly-rated and offers customers the ability to manage insurance needs from a smartphone, like filing claims and updating policy coverages.

