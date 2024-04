While price may be important, it’s likely not your only consideration when choosing the best auto carrier . Bankrate’s editorial team also reviewed each insurance company’s available coverage options and discounts, AM Best financial strength ratings and J.D. Power customer satisfaction scores . After compiling this information, we were able to assign each company a Bankrate Score — on a 5.0 scale — which reflects each carrier’s overall performance across these multiple rating categories.

Bankrate determined the cheapest car insurance in Minneapolis by analyzing average annual auto insurance premiums with data provided by Quadrant Information Services. Based on our findings, American Family, State Farm and Farmers offered some of the cheapest car insurance policies for both minimum and full coverage policies.

American Family

American Family may be one of the best insurers to consider for drivers looking to switch carriers, as it advertises a discount for policyholders to switch to AmFam from another competitor. In addition to low average rates in Minneapolis, drivers may be able to save even more on their premium with potential discounts for low mileage, early quoting and volunteering with a nonprofit (for drivers under 25). Although AmFam scored highly in J.D. Power’s 2022 Auto Insurance Study, its digital tools may not be as robust as some other carriers on this list.

Learn more: American Family Insurance review

State Farm

State Farm has over 10 local agents in Minneapolis, so it may be a good carrier for drivers looking for low rates and personalized service. The carrier has many discounts, including two telematics programs and multiple savings opportunities for young drivers. If you have a less-than-perfect driving record, you may still be able to find low rates with State Farm. The carrier is our 2023 Bankrate Award winner for Best Auto Insurance for High-Risk Drivers. Although it does offer car rental coverage and roadside assistance, State Farm does not offer gap coverage, which may be a concern for drivers who finance their vehicles.

Learn more: State Farm Insurance review

Farmers

Farmers may be a good company for drivers who value robust policy endorsements. The carrier offers several unique coverage options, like new car replacement and windshield and glass coverage. Although Farmers scored below the segment average in the Central region of J.D. Power’s study, it does have a lower number of complaints than expected with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) for its private passenger auto product. You may be able to save on your Farmers policy with potential discounts for hybrid and electric vehicles, leaving your vehicle at home while away at college and having family members who are also insured with Farmers.

Learn more: Farmers Insurance review

Nationwide

Nationwide offers several coverage options, which may make it easy for drivers to customize their policies. Although it scored below average in the J.D. Power study, drivers may find coverage options that may not be offered by other car insurance companies, such as accident forgiveness and vanishing deductibles. Drivers who have older or classic cars may also find car insurance coverage through Nationwide. If you don’t drive very much, Nationwide’s pay-per-mile insurance program, SmartMiles, may be an affordable option for you.

Learn more: Nationwide insurance review

Auto-Owners

As a more regional carrier only writing policies in 26 states, Auto-Owners may be a less familiar name for Minneapolis drivers. Nonetheless, the carrier offers robust vehicle coverage options, including roadside assistance, gap insurance and diminished value coverage. Policyholders who bundle their home and auto with Auto-Owners may also be able to pay a single deductible if a covered event damages both their home and vehicle. Auto-Owners has local agents available for a more personalized service experience, but it did score below the segment average in the J.D. Power study, so potential policyholders may want to speak with existing customers about their experience.

Learn more: Auto-Owners Insurance review