At Bankrate, we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. To help readers understand how insurance affects their finances, we have licensed insurance professionals on staff who have spent a combined 47 years in the auto, home and life insurance industries. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation of how we make money . Our content is backed by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed entity (NPN: 19966249). For more information, please see our Insurance Disclosure .

All providers discussed on our site are vetted based on the value they provide. And we constantly review our criteria to ensure we’re putting accuracy first.

Our insurance team is composed of agents, data analysts, and customers like you. They focus on the points consumers care about most — price, customer service, policy features and savings opportunities — so you can feel confident about which provider is right for you.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU — the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed . Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.

In Texas, the landscape of road safety and driving risks is ever-evolving. In 2022, the state saw a slight decrease in road fatalities, with 4,481 deaths, marking a 0.36 percent reduction from the previous year. Despite this, the challenges for high-risk drivers remain significant. Factors such as DUI convictions, multiple speeding tickets or being at fault in accidents are common contributors to being labeled as high-risk by insurers. This designation often leads to higher car insurance premiums, and in some instances, difficulty in obtaining coverage. To assist Texas drivers in finding affordable high-risk car insurance, Bankrate has reviewed average rate data from various insurance companies in the state. While individual rates may vary, understanding the average costs can be a valuable step in finding a suitable option that aligns with your needs and budget.

Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Rates Rates keep going up in 2022. Get a new quote and save today. Savings Compare rates and save on auto insurance today! ZIP code Get quotes Close X

Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

RATE INCREASE ALERT Rates increased up to 12% this year. Costs will continue to rise through 2022. Shop for a better rate before you renew your current policy. Advertising Disclosure This advertisement is powered by Coverage.com, LLC, a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249) and a corporate affiliate of Bankrate. The offers and links that appear on this advertisement are from companies that compensate Coverage.com in different ways. The compensation received and other factors, such as your location, may impact what offers and links appear, and how, where and in what order they appear. While we seek to provide a wide range of offers, we do not include every product or service that may be available. Our goal is to keep information accurate and timely, but some information may not be current. Your actual offer from an advertiser may be different from the offer on this advertisement. All offers are subject to additional terms and conditions. Compare auto insurance rates Answer a few questions to see personalized rates from top carriers. Are you insuring multiple vehicles? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you currently insured? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Are you a homeowner? Yes Checkmark No Checkmark Age Caret Down Caret Up Please select age Zip code Location-Icon Badge No spam. No fees. No surprises. Save on auto insurance with quotes from trusted providers like: Drivers switch & save an average of $750+/year Next Arrow Right Are you overpaying for auto insurance? Next Arrow Right Safe drivers choose Allstate® Next Arrow Right Powered by Coverage.com (NPN: 19966249) Insurance Disclosure Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way. See more providers in Choose from insurers in View rate Arrow Right Show More

Rates for high-risk car insurance in Texas

Insurance rates for high-risk Texas drivers vary depending on the infraction and carrier. Some carriers specialize in high-risk auto insurance in Texas and may provide more affordable coverage for drivers with multiple infractions on their record. Bankrate collected data from some of the top auto insurance carriers in Texas to compare how rates may change based on certain high-risk factors.

In addition to rate increases, drivers with six or more points on their record must pay a DMV surcharge of at least $100 per year. Those with serious infractions, like a DUI conviction with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.16 or more, could pay yearly surcharges up to $2,000. The rates listed below are for full coverage car insurance.

Rates after a speeding ticket

Car insurance rates increase by an average of 21 percent after a speeding ticket conviction. Additionally, Texas moving violation points remain on your record for three years following a conviction like a speeding ticket. The good news is that auto insurance companies typically only increase your insurance for three to five years following a ticket. Bankrate’s average rates below are based on a driver with a single speeding ticket conviction.

Car insurance company Texas average annual premium for full coverage before a speeding ticket Texas average annual premium for full coverage after a speeding ticket % difference Allstate $3,315 $3,344 1% Geico $1,696 $1,887 11% Nationwide $2,356 $2,532 7% State Farm $1,810 $1,981 9%

Your insurance surcharge after a speeding ticket conviction may vary based on your carrier and location. For example, State Farm policyholders in Texas experience an average premium increase of 9 percent following a ticket, but Allstate policyholders see an average rate increase of just 1 percent. For this reason, it could be a good idea to shop around and compare rates from different carriers if you have a speeding ticket conviction on your record.

Rates after an accident

You will usually see your auto insurance premium go up after an accident, unless you have accident forgiveness coverage in place and it is your first accident. If you are at fault in the accident, you are even more likely to see an increase. Below you can see average rate increases in Texas from some of the top auto carriers. Bankrate’s averages are based on a driver with a single at-fault accident.

Car insurance company Texas average annual premium for full coverage before an accident Texas average annual premium for full coverage after an accident % difference Allstate $3,315 $4,048 22% Geico $1,696 $2,324 37% Nationwide $2,356 $3,595 53% State Farm $1,810 $2,187 21%

While a 21 to 53 percent premium increase may seem steep, the national average increase following an at-fault accident is 42 percent. If you have no accidents on your record, but you’re concerned about future potential incidents, you could see if your carrier offers accident forgiveness. If eligible, this coverage add-on could protect you from a rate increase following your first at-fault accident. Unfortunately, this endorsement is usually not available to high-risk drivers.

Rates after a DUI

A DUI is usually a more serious and expensive infraction than a speeding ticket. As such, the average national auto insurance premium increase following a DUI conviction is 90 percent. Additionally, some insurance companies may not allow you to renew a policy if you have a DUI conviction. Texas drivers convicted of a DUI usually need to file an SR-22. The following rates are for a driver with a single DUI conviction.

Car insurance company Texas average annual premium for full coverage before a DUI Texas average annual premium for full coverage after a DUI % difference Allstate $3,315 $4,535 37% Geico $1,696 $2,452 45% Nationwide $2,356 $4,636 97% State Farm $1,810 $2,679 48%

As you can see from the data above, insurers take a DUI conviction very seriously. High-risk insurance in Texas may be available, however, from carriers who specialize in it. Speaking with a licensed agent could help you determine if a carrier writes policies for drivers with a DUI on their record.

Rates for teen drivers

Even teen drivers with no accidents or citations on their record typically have more expensive car insurance premiums than other age groups, as they have less experience behind the wheel. The fatal crash rate for drivers ages 16 to 19 is nearly three times higher than the rate for drivers 20 and older. Fortunately, some carriers may offer more reasonable rates than others when adding a teen driver to your policy. The rates below are for a single teen driver added to their married parents’ policy.

Car insurance company Average annual premium for full coverage* Allstate $6,044 Geico $3,743 Nationwide $3,423 State Farm $3,420

*Rates are for a 16-year-old on their parents’ policy.

Car insurance rates typically decrease each year for young drivers as long as they keep their driving records clean. Some carriers also offer an insurance discount for teens that pass a driving safety course or maintain good grades.

Who is considered a high-risk driver?

Insurance carriers typically flag drivers as high-risk if they:

Have one or more DUI convictions

Multiple moving violations, such as speeding tickets or failure to stop at a red light

Were deemed at fault in more than one car accident

How to lower your rate as a high-risk driver

High-risk drivers typically pay more for insurance than a driver with a clean record. However, there are a few ways you may be able to save money on your car insurance premium:

Enroll in a defensive driving course: State-approved defensive driving courses may help you improve your driving habits while earning a discount on your car insurance. These courses may be available online.

State-approved defensive driving courses may help you improve your driving habits while earning a discount on your car insurance. These courses may be available online. Explore discounts: Many insurance carriers offer a list of discounts that may help policyholders save on their premium. Potential discounts may include bundling, good student, electric vehicle and vehicle safety features.

Many insurance carriers offer a list of discounts that may help policyholders save on their premium. Potential discounts may include bundling, good student, electric vehicle and vehicle safety features. Enroll in a telematics program: Many insurers offer telematics programs that use an app or device to track your driving in real time. If you drive safely or log low mileage, you may be eligible for premium discounts.

Many insurers offer telematics programs that use an app or device to track your driving in real time. If you drive safely or log low mileage, you may be eligible for premium discounts. Maintain safe driving habits: Just because you are a high-risk driver doesn’t mean you can’t improve your standing. Most driving record infractions will affect your insurance rates for three to five years, but if you avoid additional tickets and accidents, you will likely see your rates come down eventually.

Frequently asked questions



What is SR-22 car insurance? Caret Down An SR-22 document is not an insurance policy. It is a certificate of financial responsibility that certifies you are carrying at least the minimum amount of auto insurance required in your state. This document is issued by your car insurance carrier, and high-risk drivers in Texas may be required to file one as part of their insurance policy. If you are required to file an SR-22, the best way to start the process may be to speak with your auto insurer and request one. In some cases there may be a related filing fee, but in general, the process is simple as long as you have the required coverage.

What is a high-risk driver? Caret Down A high-risk driver is typically someone who insurance companies view as carrying a greater potential risk. This category often includes individuals who have experienced car accidents where they were at fault, have DUI convictions or have accumulated speeding tickets or other violations. As a result, these drivers might face higher auto insurance premiums due to the increased risk they pose. For those seeking cheap insurance for bad driving records in Texas, it’s important to note that while premiums may generally be higher, there are still options available that could potentially offer more affordable coverage.

Are teens considered high-risk drivers? Caret Down Yes. Teens are typically considered high-risk drivers, even if they have a clean driving history. Insurers look at risk when determining premiums, and the data shows that teen drivers have some of the highest rates of traffic accidents. Male teens will usually pay more than female teens, in states that allow the consideration of gender in insurance premiums, because they are more likely to be involved in an accident.

What is the best insurance for high risk drivers? Caret Down Finding the best auto insurance for high-risk drivers in Texas often depends on individual circumstances and needs. Typically, it involves comparing policies from various insurers that specialize in or offer options for high-risk coverage. It may be beneficial to look for companies that provide flexible payment options and accident forgiveness, as these features could be particularly useful for high-risk drivers. Ultimately, obtaining quotes and personalized advice from multiple insurers could lead to a more informed decision that suits your specific situation.



Methodology

Bankrate utilizes Quadrant Information Services to analyze 2024 rates for ZIP codes and carriers in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Rates are weighted based on the population density in each geographic region. Quoted rates are based on a 40-year-old male and female driver with a clean driving record, good credit and the following full coverage limits:

$100,000 bodily injury liability per person

$300,000 bodily injury liability per accident

$50,000 property damage liability per accident

$100,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per person

$300,000 uninsured motorist bodily injury per accident

$500 collision deductible

$500 comprehensive deductible

To determine minimum coverage limits, Bankrate used minimum coverage that meets each state’s requirements. Our base profile drivers own a 2022 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week and drive 12,000 miles annually.

These are sample rates and should only be used for comparative purposes.

Incidents: Rates were calculated by evaluating our base profile with the following incidents applied: clean record (base), at-fault accident, single speeding ticket, single DUI conviction and lapse in coverage.

Teens: Rates were determined by adding a 16- or 17-year-old teen to their 40-year-old married parents’ policy. The rates displayed reflect the total cost of a driver this age added to their parents’ policy.