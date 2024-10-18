If you are a Texas driver with infractions on your record, you may be required to file an SR-22 form with the state Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV). If that’s the case, you’re likely to have questions about how to get an SR-22 in Texas. Bankrate’s insurance editorial team, which includes licensed agents, created this guide to help you understand when you are likely to need an SR-22 and how to obtain it, as well as to answer questions like, where do I send my SR-22 in Texas?

SR-22 insurance in Texas

Almost all states have minimum requirements for car insurance. Texas SR-22s are also called Certificates of Financial Responsibility. A Texas SR-22 certifies for the state DMV that you have purchased at least the minimum amount of insurance coverage required to drive legally in the state. In the Lone Star State, the minimums are as follows: $30,000 for bodily injury liability per individual per accident; $60,000 for total bodily liability per accident; and $25,000 for property damage.

Note that these minimums include only liability insurance, which covers damages and injuries to the other driver, their passengers and vehicle in an accident where you are at fault. If you wish to have coverage for your own car, you may want to consider buying a full coverage policy, which covers damages to your vehicle from accidents and other vehicle mishaps, such as fire or falling objects.

It’s important to note that an SR-22 is not actually car insurance itself. Rather, it is a form that is filed on your behalf by your insurer with the Texas DMV that states that you have the required amount of insurance to be behind the wheel legally. You might need to have this form filed for you if you are found guilty of a range of more serious traffic infractions, such as a DUI. The amount of insurance you are required to have is determined by the state’s minimum requirements.

Who might need SR-22 insurance in Texas?

In Texas, certain driving violations and scenarios can lead to the state mandating an SR-22 certification. This ensures that high-risk drivers maintain the required level of insurance coverage, thereby protecting other drivers on the road. If you find yourself in any of the following situations, you may be required to obtain an SR-22:

Driving under the influence (DUI): Convictions for driving while intoxicated or under the influence of drugs.

Uninsured accidents: Being involved in an accident while not carrying the state-required insurance coverage.

Multiple traffic violations: If you have earned more than one traffic ticket in a short time frame.

License suspension or revocation: If your driver's license has been suspended or revoked, an SR-22 might be a requisite for reinstatement.

Serious driving offenses: Committing severe infractions, such as reckless driving or fleeing the scene of an accident.

Other insurance forms required in Texas

In addition to the SR-22, Texas motorists with certain types of infractions may be required to file an SR-22a. The differences are significant, although both are intended to show that you have the right amount of coverage. The table below outlines the differences between these two forms, and when they might be used.

Form Requirements SR-22 This form is the Proof of Financial Responsibility, primarily required when one’s license is suspended. Such suspensions can arise from various scenarios, including vehicular accidents, repeated violations of driving without insurance or when facing a civil judgment. SR-22a A variant of the SR-22, this form is particularly for habitual offenders. Generally, to acquire this form from an insurance provider, it’s customary to pay at least six months of premiums upfront.

How much does an SR-22 cost in Texas?

In Texas, the cost of an SR-22 certificate generally ranges between $15 to $25. While this fee is relatively modest, the larger financial impact comes in the form of increased auto insurance rates. An SR-22 is often needed due to severe driving infractions, such as DUIs, significant accidents or multiple traffic violations, which may lead to the suspension or revocation of your driver’s license.

Incidents like these are noted on your driving record, and generally remain there for about two years. Your insurer is likely to access this information at renewal time, and if they find infractions, they will probably increase your premium for a couple of years. This is because you have shown that you engage in risky behavior behind the wheel, and for insurers, this makes it more likely that you will file costly claims in the future. That, in general, means you’ll pay more for your coverage.

Beyond the direct expenses associated with the SR-22 certification and potential insurance rate hikes, Texas drivers might also have to contend with a $100 license reinstatement fee payable to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Another factor to note is that you will need to continue to pay your insurance premiums regularly and on time while the SR-22 is in effect. Your insurer is required to report non-payment and cancellation of your policy to the DMV. This could lead to another suspension or even revocation of your driving license.

Non-owner SR-22 insurance for Texas drivers

If you’d like to reinstate your driver’s license but don’t have a car to insure to even receive an SR-22, there is a workaround. You’ll still be required to have insurance, but you can buy a non-owner car insurance policy. The policy will insure you, regardless of what car you drive. Once you have a non-owner auto insurance policy in your name, some insurance companies will issue an SR-22 Texas declaration and you can get the process started to have your driver’s license reinstated.

Frequently asked questions