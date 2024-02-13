Our Bankrate Scores, combined with each providers’ average rate in the Houston area, are designed to help you quickly compare providers to decide which insurers you might want to get quotes from to compare.

According to data we analyzed from Quadrant Information Services, Houston’s three best car insurance companies with the cheapest rates on average are State Farm, Geico and Mercury. You may also want to consider our Bankrate Scores, our proprietary rating system, which goes beyond just average rates to look at potential discounts, coverage options, policy features, accessibility and third-party data, such as J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study scores for customer satisfaction and AM Best ratings for financial strength to rate each provider out of a possible five points.

*Not officially ranked by J.D. Power due to eligibility restrictions.

State Farm

Not only is State Farm one of the cheapest car insurance companies in Houston on average for full coverage, it also earned a solid Bankrate Score of 4.2. In Texas, the company ranks second place for overall customer satisfaction in the 2023 J.D. Power U.S. Auto Insurance Study, which means it might be a good option for drivers who value a positive customer experience. The carrier may also be a good option for teen drivers, as it offers several potential teen driving discounts and additional savings opportunities for teens with its Steer Clear telematics program. However, State Farm does not offer gap insurance, which could be a drawback for drivers with new vehicles.

Geico

Geico has an even higher Bankrate Score and also offers some of the cheapest average rates for minimum coverage and full coverage in Houston. The carrier also has a long list of potential discounts, which could help some drivers maintain affordable rates even if they need more coverage. Geico falls short, however, with a below-average ranking in the J.D. Power study in Texas for overall customer satisfaction, so it might not be the best choice for customers to whom customer experience is paramount.

Mercury

Even though Mercury is a less well-known car insurer than others on our list, it still offers Houston drivers cheap average rates and lots of optional endorsements, such as rental car, roadside assistance and ride-hailing coverage. This carrier earns the lowest Bankrate Score on our list, due primarily to its size and scope, which means it does not have as much third-party information available, such as J.D. Power scores. The company does not offer gap insurance, so it may not be the best choice for drivers who just purchased a new car and financed it.

USAA

With a strong Bankrate Score, cheap average rates and the highest J.D. Power score in Texas for customer satisfaction, USAA may offer the best car insurance in Houston for some drivers. You may have noticed it is not eligible for official ranking with J.D. Power due to its eligibility restrictions, since coverage is limited to current and past service members and their eligible immediate families. Still, the company continues to score well with J.D. Power, despite not being officially ranked. It might be a good option for those who are in the National Guard or stationed at Joint Reserve Base Ellington who value good customer service and coverage tailored to the military.

Nationwide

Nationwide offers highly customizable policies that may make it appealing to Houston drivers who want features like accident forgiveness or a vanishing deductible. Although its average rates for minimum coverage are slightly above the Houston average, its average full coverage rates still come in below what most across the city are paying. It was not scored in the Texas region in the J.D. Power Auto Insurance Study, but it is worth noting that the company scored below average in J.D. Power’s Claims Satisfaction Study, so it may not be the best choice for drivers who value a strong customer service culture.

