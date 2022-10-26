Coverage.com, LLC is a licensed insurance producer (NPN: 19966249). Coverage.com services are only available in states where it is licensed. Coverage.com may not offer insurance coverage in all states or scenarios. All insurance products are governed by the terms in the applicable insurance policy, and all related decisions (such as approval for coverage, premiums, commissions and fees) and policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the underwriting insurer. The information on this site does not modify any insurance policy terms in any way.
Car insurance for Audis
Whether you own an Audi already or you're considering purchasing one, understanding how much it will cost to insure your car will help you budget for your vehicle. Audis are foreign-made luxury vehicles, so they can be expensive to insure. Bankrate's insurance editorial team collected average rate data for Audis to help you find the best coverage for your car.
How much does it cost to insure an Audi?
The model and age of your Audi will influence what you pay for car insurance. Because Audis are luxury vehicles with high manufacturer suggested retail prices (MSRPs), they typically are expensive to insure. Additionally, Audis are German cars, so they may require specialty repairs following covered damage, further driving up the cost of coverage. On the other hand, many newer Audis have advanced safety features that may help minimize crashes and theft, which could improve your rate.
The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $2,014 per year for full coverage and $622 per year for minimum coverage. To analyze average Audi rates, Bankrate's insurance editorial team looked at average rates for the Audi Q5. The average cost of coverage for this model is $2,257 per year for full coverage and $572 per year for minimum coverage. Some of the key factors that influence Audi rates include:
- Price of parts: Audi is a foreign-made luxury brand, and as such, its parts are likely to be more expensive than mid-range cars. Foreign parts may also be more difficult to source. These factors may contribute to the Audi's high average cost of full coverage insurance.
- Safety features: The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) chose seven Audi models for its “Top Safety Pick” awards in 2023, with five of those earning the "Top Safety Pick Plus" distinction. Safety features like front crash protection, blind spot detection and lane departure prevention are standard features in most newer Audi models. These safety features could help lessen the risk of accidents, which may lower the cost of your insurance.
Your personal rating factors will also play a role in your cost of car insurance. Car insurance companies use rating factors like your ZIP code, annual mileage and driving history to determine how risky you are to insure. In most states, carriers can also consider your age, gender and credit history.
Car insurance for an Audi by model
Each Audi model has unique characteristics that may raise or lower the cost of insurance. To analyze average Audi rates, our insurance experts looked at premiums for the Audi Q5. Note that your rate will vary from these averages based on personal rating factors and vehicle specifics. Comparing personalized quotes is likely the best way to truly assess what you might pay for Audi coverage.
Car insurance for Audi Q5
The Audi Q5 is a luxury SUV with a starting MSRP of $44,200. The 2023 Q5 is a hybrid model with an all-electric range. It includes Audi drive settings that allow you to adjust the engine, steering and transmission to fit your driving needs. The Q5 is one of the IIHS 2023 Top Safety Picks. It received strong ratings for crashworthiness and crash avoidance in all categories except side crashworthiness and headlight quality.
|Audi Q5 car insurance
|Average annual premium
|Minimum coverage
|$572
|Full coverage
|$2,257
Cheapest car insurance companies for an Audi
The insurance company you choose to cover your Audi will play a significant role in how much you pay in premiums. Each company has its own rating algorithm, so the same vehicle and the same coverage will often cost vastly different amounts with different carriers. We found the carriers below offer some of the cheapest rates for the Q5 based on average premiums.
|Car insurance company
|Avg. min. coverage premium for Audi Q5
|Avg. full coverage premium for Audi Q5
|Auto-Owners
|$324
|$1,536
|USAA
|$364
|$1,582
|Erie
|$391
|$1,673
|Progressive
|$405
|$1,382
|Geico
|$425
|$1,788
Other car insurance coverage for Audis
Full coverage car insurance typically includes comprehensive and collision coverage. However, you may want to add endorsements to your policy for more robust coverage. Endorsements will raise your cost of coverage but also provide more financial protection for your vehicle. Add-on options will vary by carrier, but some common options include:
- Gap insurance: If you finance or lease your vehicle, gap insurance may help pay the "gap" between the value of the vehicle and what you still owe on it in the event it is totaled or stolen and not recovered.
- Rental car reimbursement: This coverage provides a rental car while your Audi is being repaired due to a covered claim. If you don’t have another vehicle, it may be beneficial to include this coverage on your car insurance policy so that you won’t have to cover the costs of a rental car entirely out of pocket.
- Uninsured and underinsured motorist: These coverage types are mandatory in some states and optional in others. If you are involved in an accident with someone who does not have insurance or does not have enough coverage to pay for damages, this coverage might pay for your injuries and property damage.
If you aren't sure what coverage types you want for your Audi, working with a licensed insurance agent may be beneficial.
Frequently asked questions
