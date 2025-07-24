Road rage in a heat dome: the mental, financial and insurance toll of driving angry

While 2024 was the hottest year on record , the majority of climate scientists agree that extreme heat events like heat waves and heat domes will continue to increase in frequency, duration and intensity. Which is why this summer is hot. Too hot. Skin-scorching, makeup-melting, sweat-in-places-you-didn’t-know-you-could-sweat hot. And all this heat could be costing drivers more money.

Climate and weather conditions have historically been a part of insurers’ risk calculations. Locations with dangerous driving conditions, like heavy winter storms and rainfall, often face higher car insurance rates since those conditions increase the likelihood of accidents and claims. However, discomfort from extreme heat also impacts behavior, which can increase frustration, impulsivity and aggressive habits behind the wheel. Extreme weather is causing these high temperatures to occur in new locations, causing new risks for drivers and insurers.

With insurers already adjusting for climate risk in home policies, it’s only a matter of time before the risk surrounding rising temperatures and the emotional volatility of summer traffic make its way into your car insurance premium. Loretta Worters, an insurance and climate-risk communications expert, says, “As climate patterns shift and extreme heat events become more frequent, insurers are beginning to take a closer look at how environmental stressors like high temperatures may influence driving behavior.”

While this is still an emerging area of research, some insurers are exploring whether long-term risk models and pricing strategies should account for heat-related behavioral trends, particularly in regions where extreme heat is becoming the norm rather than the exception. — Loretta Worters Vice president of media relations, Insurance Information Institute

Beyond the immediate danger of road rage, aggressive driving can lead to higher insurance premiums, legal fees, license points and even job loss if your driving is part of your work. And when those financial hits start to pile up, they can quietly chip away at your mental well-being too. Bankrate’s Money and Mental Health Survey found that 43 percent of U.S. adults say money has a negative impact on their mental health, at least occasionally, leading to stress, loss of sleep and other effects. Worrying about unexpected bills or replacing a totaled car only adds more stress, especially in an economy where everything already feels financially fragile.

How road rage and summer heat can spike your insurance rates

Insurers are in the business of pricing risk, so any accident or moving violation — especially those tied to aggressive driving — can stack onto already high car insurance premiums. As of July 2025, the average annual premium for full coverage car insurance is $2,677. Just one speeding ticket — the most common moving violation associated with aggressive driving — pushes the average cost of insurance up to $3,278 per year, a 22 percent increase. Drivers who cause an accident, another potential result of road rage, see average premiums jump 44 percent.

“Extreme heat can influence aggressive driving behavior,” says Worters, “which in turn can lead to a rise in auto accidents and potentially more insurance claims. Studies have shown that high temperatures are associated with increased driver frustration, impaired focus and road rage, all of which can elevate crash risk.”

According to AAA , drivers between the ages of 19–24 reported participating in aggressive driving behavior more than any other age group, which makes sense when considering their experience level. Driving is a skill that takes time, experience and emotional control — qualities younger drivers are still developing. On a normal day, they may already struggle with impulse control or decision-making behind the wheel. Then add in heat-induced irritability, and the risk of aggressive driving behaviors can climb even higher.

Since young drivers already pay elevated premiums due to inexperience, the financial fallout from a single heat-raged mistake could be even more costly. A 19-year-old driver on their own policy pays an average of $5,903 per year for full coverage and 24-year-old drivers pay $3,711 per year. When you’re already paying that much for coverage, even a slight rate increase can make your premium unmanageable. According to our Emergency Savings Report, Gen Z is the most likely generation to feel uneasy about their savings safety net. Thirty-six percent of Gen Z respondents report feeling very uncomfortable with their level of emergency savings, compared to 33 percent of Millennials.

Although road rage itself isn’t a chargeable offense, it usually results in a string of infractions that can be ticketed individually. So, while you won’t get a citation labeled “road rage,” you can easily be cited for multiple moving violations like reckless driving, tailgating, running a red light and other aggressive driving behaviors. Because each moving violation can be surcharged (a financial penalty used by insurers), the cost of your car insurance can climb sharply after a road rage-related incident. In some cases, a driver may even face policy cancellation.

Every insurance company has its own threshold for risk, and once you exceed it, you may be forced to seek coverage from a nonstandard insurer , usually at a higher cost. On top of that, each state limits how many violations or points can be added to your license. Rack up too many in a short period, and you could face a license suspension, compounding both the financial and personal fallout.

Where heat meets hostility: states with high temps and higher road rage

It’s not just road rage that may be a concern for insurers, it’s the broader impact extreme heat can have on driver behavior overall. “Heat can drain your energy, making you more prone to drowsy driving,” says Worters. “If you’re dehydrated, you can become dizzy and confused, which can impair your judgment and can also result in a slower reaction time. Glare and heat distortions can make it harder to see.”

Kellye Guinin, a Tennessee resident who had to battle the heat while driving to work without AC, agrees. “I wouldn’t say I suffered from any road rage, but I did find it much more difficult to concentrate on those hot days, says Guinin. ”As far as other drivers go, I think there is more road rage in the summer. People are less patient, which makes for more offensive driving.”

Research suggests that sudden heat spikes may act as a trigger for road rage, especially in states unaccustomed to extreme heat. Kristie Ebi, a leading expert on how climate change impacts human health, has been following climate variability closely.

Observations conclude that climate change has already increased the frequency, intensity and duration of extreme heat events. Projections indicate these trends will continue, depending on the timing and extent of reductions of greenhouse gas emissions. — Kristie Ebi Professor, University of Washington Center for Health and the Global Environment

Ebi says that “the magnitude and pattern of heat stress depend on the extent of individual acclimatization and behavior, and on infrastructure, such as use of air conditioning.” This means drivers less accustomed to extreme heat may have stronger physical or emotional responses or a harder time adjusting, compared to those who regularly experience and are acclimated to hot weather.

States where heat, road rage and rates are boiling over

Drivers used to milder summers may have felt this theory play out in real time in 2023, when five states with the highest road-rage-related shooting rates — New Mexico, Arizona, Tennessee, Colorado and Wisconsin — all experienced prolonged heat domes or record-breaking heat waves. For perspective, residents in Phoenix, Arizona, endured 31 days straight of temperatures over 110 degrees in the summer. And while some constantly hot states already have higher average auto insurance rates, it could be that states experiencing sudden heat spikes could be viewed as riskier by carriers in the future due to the volatility.

Some of the states with the highest average car insurance premiums, like Florida and Louisiana, also rank among the hottest states in the country. Bankrate’s analysis of Quadrant Information Services rate data shows that Louisiana drivers pay the second-highest full coverage car insurance rates in the country at $3,954 per year, with Florida following right behind at $3,864 per year. Climate change may exacerbate these temperatures, leading to potentially higher future premiums.

However, road rage and the violence that can follow is a complex issue influenced by everything from socioeconomic stress to state gun laws. While we can’t solely blame high auto insurance rates on rising temperatures, it is possible for drivers in some states to see higher rates in the future due to heat-related road rage incidents.

Star Empty Icon Heat wave hot tip: Extreme heat damage isn't covered by auto insurance While comprehensive coverage typically protects against sudden weather events like hail or flooding, damage from extreme heat usually isn’t covered. That’s because heat causes wear and tear over time. This leads to higher maintenance costs for things like cracked gaskets and deteriorating tires. In that sense, extreme heat could be considered a hidden cost of car ownership.

Can you afford the price of road rage?

Our Emergency Savings Report found that almost 1 in 4 (24 percent) of U.S. adults don’t have emergency savings. At a time when fewer households have emergency savings to absorb unexpired costs, the financial ripple effect of a few hot-headed moments behind the wheel can last for years. The typical car insurance surcharge from accidents or moving violations lasts about three years. The other related costs can be more immediate and short-term, but add up fast.

Depending on your policy, if you were to have an accident, you may be responsible for paying your collision deductible, which is typically between $500 and $1,000. If you don’t have collision insurance, the total cost to replace or repair your car would be paid out of pocket. But if the incident is serious, that may just be the beginning. Additional out-of-pocket costs could include:

Traffic fines and court fees

Bail money

Attorney fees

Towing and impound fees

Lost wages from time missed at work

Depending on your situation and state, any one of these expenses could easily tip the scale. For example, in Delaware, an aggressive driving violation can cause a fine of between $100 to $300 or 10 to 30 days in jail, and drivers must attend a behavior modification class at their own cost. According to Thumbtack, an online platform that connects customers to local services, hiring a traffic lawyer can cost between $430 and $1,330, depending on where you live. These expenses in totality can be significant considering the lack of financial cushion many U.S. adults experience. Furthermore, our Emergency Savings Report found that of U.S. adults who needed to use their emergency savings account in the past 12 months (as of February 2024), 51 percent stated it was for unplanned emergency expenses.

Additionally, the mental toll of financial pressure should not be ignored. In fact, money was cited as the top stressor in our Money and Mental Health Survey. When we asked which, if any of the following, have a negative impact on your mental health, at least occasionally, 43 percent of respondents said money. Concerns over current events and their own health followed at 38 and 36 percent, respectively. Financial stress can fuel emotional strain, and an emotional reaction behind the wheel can lead to costly mistakes.

Bottom line

Heat waves are becoming more common, and it’s easy to feel overwhelmed, especially when you’re crawling through midday traffic in sweltering heat. But staying calm and alert behind the wheel isn’t just good for your safety, it can help you avoid adding to any financial and mental strain you’re already facing. And while money and mental health might seem like separate issues, they’re not. Edwin B. Fisher, a professor at the Department of Health Behavior at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill, says it’s all connected.

“It’s because money is related to so many things in our lives,” says Fisher, “at least in what we call advanced economies. So it’s our ability to care for our family, our ability to secure our own welfare, our ability to have fun, our ability to open opportunities. All of these are related to money.”

Building up an emergency savings fund — even in tough times — is key. It can be the safety net you need when unexpected car-related expenses, like a sudden insurance surcharge, repair bill or legal fee, hit all at once. If you find yourself in a financial bind following a road rage incident, speak with your agent about ways to lower your premium. You may be able to save money by completing an approved defensive driving course, applying auto insurance discounts or exploring more affordable coverage options with another carrier.