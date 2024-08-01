Hartville plans and customizations

Hartville provides different levels of coverage to suit various needs and budgets. You can choose between the accident-only plan, accident and illness plan and preventive care add-ons. This allows you to select a plan that best matches your pet’s health requirements and your financial situation.

Accident-only plan

Hartville’s accident-only plan covers injuries resulting from accidents, such as broken bones, cuts and burns. This plan is ideal for pet owners looking to safeguard against unforeseen accidents without the higher premiums of a more comprehensive plan.

Accident and illness plan

The Complete Coverage℠ plan offers more extensive coverage, including accidents and illnesses.

This plan covers many health issues, from common illnesses like ear infections to serious conditions like cancer. It also includes coverage for hereditary and congenital conditions, diagnostic testing, hospitalization, surgery and prescription medications.

Basic preventive care

With Hartville’s preventive care packages, you receive reimbursement up to a scheduled amount for specified preventive care treatments. These include, but are not limited to, annual wellness visits, vaccinations and dental cleanings.

Hartville’s basic wellness add-on costs an additional $9.95 per month and gives you $250 of coverage toward preventive care expenses per policy year.

Prime preventive care

For an additional $24.95 per month, the Prime Preventive Care package offers more extensive coverage, up to $450 per year for preventive care treatments.

This package includes all the benefits of the Basic Preventive Care package, plus additional coverage for parasite prevention, blood tests and spay or neuter procedures.

Customization options

Hartville Pet Insurance offers several customization options to tailor coverage to the specific needs of pet owners and their pets. These options ensure flexibility in terms of coverage levels, deductibles and reimbursement rates to help manage the cost of pet insurance for different individuals.

Annual coverage limits

The annual limit on your pet insurance policy dictates the maximum amount your provider will payout in a policy year.

Hartville offers a spectrum of annual coverage limits to choose from ($2,500, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000 and $10,000). For pets with considerable medical expenses, a higher annual limit is helpful.

A lower annual limit will provide less coverage but come with a more affordable premium.

Deductibles

The insurance deductible is the amount you pay before your insurance coverage kicks in. Higher deductibles typically result in lower monthly premiums. Hartville offers three deductible choices ($100, $250 and $500).

Reimbursement rates

Reimbursement rates, or co-insurance, refer to the portion of the vet costs your insurance will reimburse. Lower reimbursement rates lead to lower premiums while higher reimbursement rates translate to higher premiums.

Hartville offers a fairly standard selection of 70, 80, and 90 percent reimbursement rates.