Advertiser Disclosure
Hartville Pet Insurance review
Hartville pet insurance, underwritten by the United States Fire Insurance Company, has been in the pet insurance industry for decades. Originally founded in 1997, Hartville is one of the oldest and most experienced pet insurance providers in the United States.
Hartville's commitment to pet health and wellness is reflected in its broad range of coverage options and its dedication to customer satisfaction.
Hartville
Summary
Annual deductible options: $100, $250, $500
Reimbursement percentage: 70, 80, or 90 percent
Annual limit: $5,000–unlimited
Claim turnaround time: Up to 30 days
Enrollment age: Minimum enrollment age of 8 weeks, no upper age limit.
Direct vet pay: No
Hartville coverage options
Hartville Pet Insurance caters to the unique needs of different pets and their owners with various coverage options. For pet owners seeking additional financial assistance with routine care costs, Hartville also offers two wellness care add-ons.
What Hartville does not cover
Illnesses and injuries that present before your policy’s start date are termed pre-existing conditions. However, the company will not consider an illness or injury pre-existing if it is cured and has been treated and symptom-free for 180 days. This excludes ligament or knee conditions.
Hartville plans and customizations
Hartville provides different levels of coverage to suit various needs and budgets. You can choose between the accident-only plan, accident and illness plan and preventive care add-ons. This allows you to select a plan that best matches your pet’s health requirements and your financial situation.
Accident-only plan
Hartville’s accident-only plan covers injuries resulting from accidents, such as broken bones, cuts and burns. This plan is ideal for pet owners looking to safeguard against unforeseen accidents without the higher premiums of a more comprehensive plan.
Accident and illness plan
The Complete Coverage℠ plan offers more extensive coverage, including accidents and illnesses.
This plan covers many health issues, from common illnesses like ear infections to serious conditions like cancer. It also includes coverage for hereditary and congenital conditions, diagnostic testing, hospitalization, surgery and prescription medications.
Basic preventive care
With Hartville’s preventive care packages, you receive reimbursement up to a scheduled amount for specified preventive care treatments. These include, but are not limited to, annual wellness visits, vaccinations and dental cleanings.
Hartville’s basic wellness add-on costs an additional $9.95 per month and gives you $250 of coverage toward preventive care expenses per policy year.
Prime preventive care
For an additional $24.95 per month, the Prime Preventive Care package offers more extensive coverage, up to $450 per year for preventive care treatments.
This package includes all the benefits of the Basic Preventive Care package, plus additional coverage for parasite prevention, blood tests and spay or neuter procedures.
Customization options
Hartville Pet Insurance offers several customization options to tailor coverage to the specific needs of pet owners and their pets. These options ensure flexibility in terms of coverage levels, deductibles and reimbursement rates to help manage the cost of pet insurance for different individuals.
Annual coverage limits
The annual limit on your pet insurance policy dictates the maximum amount your provider will payout in a policy year.
Hartville offers a spectrum of annual coverage limits to choose from ($2,500, $4,000, $5,000, $7,000 and $10,000). For pets with considerable medical expenses, a higher annual limit is helpful.
A lower annual limit will provide less coverage but come with a more affordable premium.
Deductibles
The insurance deductible is the amount you pay before your insurance coverage kicks in. Higher deductibles typically result in lower monthly premiums. Hartville offers three deductible choices ($100, $250 and $500).
Reimbursement rates
Reimbursement rates, or co-insurance, refer to the portion of the vet costs your insurance will reimburse. Lower reimbursement rates lead to lower premiums while higher reimbursement rates translate to higher premiums.
Hartville offers a fairly standard selection of 70, 80, and 90 percent reimbursement rates.
Pros and Cons
Pros
- Comprehensive coverage: Hartville’s Complete Coverage℠ policy provides comprehensive accident and illness coverage, including treatment for cancer, stem-cell therapy, acupuncture and hydrotherapy.
- Coverage includes dental: Hartville’s accident and illness policy covers dental illness, and the preventive care add-on covers dental cleaning.
- Exam fee coverage: Both the Accident-Only and the Complete Coverage℠ policy cover exam fees.
- Multi-pet discounts: Hartville offers a 10 percent discount for each additional pet enrolled.
- Partial pre-existing coverage: Hartville will cover a pre-existing condition if it is treatment and symptom free for 180 days.
- Quality customer service: Hartville's customer service team is known for being responsive and helpful, assisting customers with their inquiries and guiding them through the claims process.
- Shorter waiting period for ligament issues: The waiting period for ligament injuries is 14 days, significantly shorter than many pet insurance providers.
- User-friendly online tools: Enroll your pets, update personal details, track claims and locate nearby vets using Hartville’s online Member Center or mobile app.
Cons
- Long accident waiting period: 14-day accident waiting period, which is longer than many insurance providers.
- Long claims processing: Claims processing can take up to 30 days, longer than most pet insurance providers.
Additional features of Hartville
Hartville Pet Insurance offers some additional features that enhance its appeal for pet owners.
Multi-Pet discounts
Hartville offers a 10 percent discount for each additional pet enrolled. This discount makes it more cost-effective for families with multiple pets to get comprehensive coverage for all their furry friends.
Mobile app
Hartville’s mobile app makes it easy for policyholders to manage their pet’s insurance on the go. The app allows you to file claims, track claim status, view policy details and access customer support.
Online Member Center
Customer convenience is a top priority for Hartville. Policyholders can use the Member Center to view coverage details, make payments, update billing information, submit and track claims and add additional fur kids. You can also use the Member Center to locate a nearby vet and access the 24/7 veterinary helpline.
Exclusions and restrictions
Age restrictions
Pets as young as eight weeks old may sign up for coverage. While some insurance companies impose upper age limits, Hartville does not restrict enrollment of senior pets.
This is good news for pet owners looking for financial assistance with the pet care costs associated with these life stages. Be sure to check whether your four-legged friend has any pre-existing conditions that will not be covered.
Waiting periods
To limit financial risk, insurance providers enforce waiting periods on certain aspects of their policies.
Hartville keeps things simple by having a 14-day waiting period for accident and illness coverage. This is both an advantage and a disadvantage. While 14 days is a bit longer than the average waiting period for accident coverage, two weeks for illness coverage and ligament injury is shorter than most pet insurance companies.
There is no waiting period for preventive care.
Location restrictions
Hartville pet insurance reimburses for applicable veterinary costs from any licensed veterinary care clinic, vet specialist or emergency vet center in the U.S. or Canada. Read through your policy to check for state-specific benefits and exclusions.
Harville pet insurance costs
To give you an idea of how much Hartville might cost, Bankrate gathered sample quotes. Note that your own quotes will depend on any discounts you are eligible for, the policy options you choose and where you live.
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
*Sample policies were for a female dog with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and $5,000 annual benefit limit. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
|French bulldog
|$116
|$154
|$276
|$385
|Labrador retriever
|$81
|$106
|$191
|$267
|Golden retriever
|$81
|$106
|$191
|$267
|German shepherd
|$68
|$90
|$162
|$227
|Poodle
|$81
|$106
|$191
|$267
|Dachshund
|$47
|$61
|$110
|$154
|Breed
|2 years old
|5 years old
|8 years old
|10 years old
|
*Sample policies were for a male cat with excellent health in Arizona with the ZIP code 85251. The choices for customization selected were for an accident and illness plan with a $250 deductible, 90% reimbursement limit and $5,000 annual benefit limit. The rates listed are for illustrative purposes only. You should contact the company directly for applicable quotes.
|Ragdoll
|$29
|$35
|$53
|$75
|Maine coon
|$46
|$56
|$84
|$119
|Persian
|$46
|$56
|$84
|$119
|Exotic
|$54
|$65
|$98
|$140
|Devon rex
|$29
|$35
|$53
|$75
|British shorthair
|$46
|$56
|$84
|$119
How to file a claim with Hartville
Filing a claim with Hartville is a straightforward process. Follow these steps to ensure your claim is processed efficiently:
-
Visit the Hartville website or mobile app. Log in to your account to access the claims section.
-
Complete the claim form. Provide details about your pet, the treatment received, and the veterinary clinic.
-
Submit supporting documents. Attach the invoice from the veterinarian and any relevant medical records.
-
Submit the claim. Once all information is complete, submit the claim through the website or app.
You can receive your reimbursements via direct deposit or a check sent in the mail. Direct deposit is typically more efficient. To set this up, visit the Member Center and provide the necessary information.
Claim processing usually takes less than 30 days. Hartville will send emails to keep pet owners informed of the claims process. Alternatively, log in to your Hartville app or the Member Center to track the progress of your claims.