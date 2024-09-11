What alternative therapies are covered in pet insurance?
Key takeaways
- Pet insurance coverage for alternative therapies is becoming more common thanks to increasing demand for holistic treatments.
- Coverage varies significantly among providers, so reviewing policy details is essential.
- Several top pet insurance companies cover alternative therapies.
Pet parents are seeing more alternative and holistic treatments for their furry friends on the market than ever before. It’s no surprise that pet insurance companies are beginning to include coverage for these alternative treatments. However, while holistic care for pets is gaining traction, coverage for these therapies isn’t necessarily a given for pet insurance.
While some pet insurance providers have embraced these treatments, coverage can vary widely from one insurer or plan to the next. For example, therapies like acupuncture, chiropractic care and hydrotherapy might be included in comprehensive plans with some insurers, while others offer them as optional wellness add-ons or riders — or not at all.
Alternative care is becoming more mainstream, but it’s important to understand your policy or potential plan’s coverage to ensure your pet’s holistic health needs are covered.
What alternative therapies are for pets
Alternative therapies refer to treatments that are not typically part of conventional Western veterinary medicine but are used to complement or enhance standard care. While these therapies may be considered “alternative” in some contexts, they can be traditional or common practices in certain cultures or holistic approaches.
Alternative treatments for pets can be particularly useful for managing chronic pain, supporting recovery from injuries or helping ease anxiety in nervous pets. Some common examples of alternative therapies include acupuncture, chiropractic care and hydrotherapy. These more treatment methods are increasingly recognized for their benefits in holistic pet care, helping to improve quality of life and support overall well-being.
What to expect with alternative therapy treatment and pet insurance
When evaluating pet insurance that covers alternative therapies, or complementary treatments, it’s important to understand the specifics of each policy. Coverage options can vary widely, so knowing how pet insurance works and what to expect can help you make an informed decision.
Commonly covered therapies
- Acupuncture: Many insurance policies cover acupuncture for pain management, inflammation reduction and chronic diseases. Coverage often includes the cost of the initial consultation and follow-up treatments.
- Chiropractic care: Policies that include chiropractic care typically cover adjustments and consultations. This therapy is used for treating musculoskeletal issues, improving mobility and supporting recovery from injuries.
- Hydrotherapy: Hydrotherapy, or water therapy, is often covered for rehabilitation purposes, especially after surgeries or injuries. It helps with muscle strengthening, pain relief and overall recovery.
- Massage or physiotherapy: Some policies may cover massage therapy, which is beneficial for reducing stress, improving circulation and easing discomfort in older pets or those recovering from injuries.
Additional therapies that may be covered
- Aromatherapy: Coverage for aromatherapy is rare but available with some insurance plans. This therapy uses essential oils to promote relaxation and support health.
- Herbal medicine: Some insurance plans may cover the use of natural herbal remedies to manage health conditions or support overall wellness.
- Laser therapy: This therapy, used for pain relief and inflammation reduction, is sometimes covered by insurance. It involves using targeted light to promote healing and reduce pain.
Alternative therapies that are less likely to be covered
While the coverage for many alternative therapies is becoming more widespread, certain treatments are still less likely to be included in standard pet insurance plans. These therapies may be considered experimental or outside the scope of traditional veterinary care, making them less likely to be covered.
Here are a few examples:
- Homeopathy: This involves using highly diluted substances to stimulate the body’s natural healing processes. Because of the controversial nature of homeopathy and its limited acceptance in conventional veterinary medicine, many pet insurance providers do not cover it.
- Nutritional counseling: While some plans may cover prescription diets, coverage for specialized nutritional counseling is less common, especially for preventive or wellness purposes.
- Ozone therapy: Ozone therapy uses ozone gas to promote healing and improve oxygenation of tissues. Like stem cell therapy, it’s seen as experimental and may not be included in standard policies.
- Stem cell therapy: This cutting-edge treatment involves using stem cells to promote healing in injured tissues. Though promising, stem cell therapy is still considered experimental by many insurers and may not be covered.
- Traditional Chinese medicine (TCM): Some insurance providers may cover aspects of TCM, like acupuncture, but more comprehensive treatments like herbal medicine and dietary therapy might not be covered.
Pet insurance providers offering alternative therapy coverage
Here’s a look at some of the best pet insurance companies that include alternative therapies in their coverage options, as well as examples of what’s covered. If a treatment you’re interested in isn’t listed below, it’s worth reaching out to the insurance provider to check whether it’s covered. Sometimes coverage details are hiding in the fine print.
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance
ASPCA Pet Health Insurance offers coverage for various alternative therapies. The company provides comprehensive plans that include various holistic treatments, helping to address a range of health issues. Coverage includes:
- Acupuncture
- Chiropractic care
- Low-level laser therapy
- Physiotherapy
- Rehabilitative therapy
Embrace Pet Insurance
Embrace Pet Insurance includes coverage for several alternative therapies in its plans. The company’s customizable wellness plans allow for additional holistic treatments such as:
- Acupuncture
- Chiropractic care
- Hydrotherapy
- Physiotherapy
- Therapeutic laser treatment
Figo Pet Insurance
Figo Pet Insurance offers coverage for a variety of alternative therapies as long as they’re performed by a licensed veterinarian. Its flexible plans include holistic treatments as part of its standard offerings, such as:
- Acupuncture
- Chiropractic care
- Hydrotherapy
- Rehabilitative therapy
Healthy Paws
Healthy Paws includes alternative therapies in its base plans, making it simple to access these treatments as part of standard coverage. They cover significantly more alternative therapies than many competitors, including:
- Acupuncture
- Chiropractic care
- Homeopathy
- Hydrotherapy
- Laser therapy
- Massage therapy
- Physical therapy
- Veterinary herbal therapy
Lemonade Pet Insurance
Lemonade Pet Insurance provides comprehensive coverage that does not include alternative therapies. However, its physical therapy add-on is designed to support various holistic treatments like:
- Acupuncture
- Hydrotherapy
- Physical therapy
MetLife Pet Insurance
MetLife Pet Insurance offers coverage for traditional and alternative treatments, as long as they’re prescribed. Its policies cover a broad range of options for managing your pet’s health, such as:
- Aromatherapy
- Acupuncture
- CBD oil
- Chiropractic care
- Herbal medicine
- Hydrotherapy
Nationwide Pet Insurance
Nationwide Pet Insurance includes a variety of alternative therapies in its plans. The company offers comprehensive support for managing your pet’s health through holistic approaches, including:
- Acupuncture
- Acupressure
- Chiropractic care
- Herbal supplements
- Laser therapy
- Massage therapy
Pets Best
Pets Best provides customizable plans that include coverage for alternative therapies. The company accommodates a range of holistic treatments to fit your pet’s specific needs. Examples include:
- Acupuncture
- Chiropractic care
- Cold laser therapy
- Hydrotherapy
- Physical therapy
Trupanion
Trupanion includes alternative therapies in its comprehensive plans, offering a holistic approach to pet care. It also offers a Recovery and Complementary Care Rider that covers even more holistic or alternative therapies, such as:
- Acupuncture
- Chiropractic care
- Homeopathy
- Hydrotherapy
- Naturopathy
- Physical therapy
The bottom line
Pet insurance coverage for alternative therapies is increasingly available for pet owners who are looking for more holistic options for their pets. Understanding what each provider offers and comparing coverage options is important to ensure you get the coverage that suits your pet’s needs and your budget. That said, not all alternative treatments are covered by insurance, especially those considered experimental or less conventional like homeopathy or ozone therapy.
Taking a close look at each provider’s policy details should allow you to find a plan that supports your pet’s overall well-being and complements traditional veterinary care. Remember that some alternative therapies may not be advertised by insurers, so it’s worth reaching out to customer support or your broker to find out more.
Frequently asked questions
