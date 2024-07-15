At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Our banking reporters and editors focus on the points consumers care about most — the best banks, latest rates, different types of accounts, money-saving tips and more — so you can feel confident as you’re managing your money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. All of our content is authored by highly qualified professionals and edited by subject matter experts , who ensure everything we publish is objective, accurate and trustworthy.

Founded in 1976, Bankrate has a long track record of helping people make smart financial choices. We’ve maintained this reputation for over four decades by demystifying the financial decision-making process and giving people confidence in which actions to take next.

Bankrate’s editorial team writes on behalf of YOU – the reader. Our goal is to give you the best advice to help you make smart personal finance decisions. We follow strict guidelines to ensure that our editorial content is not influenced by advertisers. Our editorial team receives no direct compensation from advertisers, and our content is thoroughly fact-checked to ensure accuracy. So, whether you’re reading an article or a review, you can trust that you’re getting credible and dependable information.

We value your trust. Our mission is to provide readers with accurate and unbiased information, and we have editorial standards in place to ensure that happens. Our editors and reporters thoroughly fact-check editorial content to ensure the information you’re reading is accurate. We maintain a firewall between our advertisers and our editorial team. Our editorial team does not receive direct compensation from our advertisers.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that we’re putting your interests first. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions.

Bankrate.com is an independent, advertising-supported publisher and comparison service. We are compensated in exchange for placement of sponsored products and services, or by you clicking on certain links posted on our site. Therefore, this compensation may impact how, where and in what order products appear within listing categories, except where prohibited by law for our mortgage, home equity and other home lending products. Other factors, such as our own proprietary website rules and whether a product is offered in your area or at your self-selected credit score range, can also impact how and where products appear on this site. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, Bankrate does not include information about every financial or credit product or service.

We’re transparent about how we are able to bring quality content, competitive rates, and useful tools to you by explaining how we make money.

Bankrate follows a strict editorial policy , so you can trust that our content is honest and accurate. Our award-winning editors and reporters create honest and accurate content to help you make the right financial decisions. The content created by our editorial staff is objective, factual, and not influenced by our advertisers.

You have money questions. Bankrate has answers. Our experts have been helping you master your money for over four decades. We continually strive to provide consumers with the expert advice and tools needed to succeed throughout life’s financial journey.

Pet insurance is a valuable investment for pet owners, providing financial protection and peace of mind against unexpected veterinary expenses. With many options available, understanding the different types of pet insurance is crucial to selecting the right coverage for your furry friend.

The three main types of pet insurance are accident-only plans, accident and illness plans and preventive care add-ons. Each type of plan offers different coverage levels, catering to various needs and budgets.

The three main types of pet insurance

In general, three types of pet insurance policies are available, each designed to cover a specific set of conditions.

Accident-only plans

Accident-only plans cover injuries resulting from accidents, including lacerations, broken bones and the ingestion of foreign objects. These plans are typically the most affordable and are ideal for pets that are generally healthy but may be prone to mishaps.

What is covered?

Burns

Bite wounds

Broken bones

Cuts and lacerations

Ingested objects or toxins

What is not covered?

Illnesses

Preventive care

Pre-existing conditions

Routine veterinary visits

Accident and illness plans

Accident and illness plans are the most comprehensive pet insurance, covering injuries and illnesses. This type of plan is the most popular. It suits pet owners looking for extensive coverage, including chronic conditions and hereditary issues.

What is covered?

All accident-related injuries

Chronic conditions (arthritis, diabetes)

Emergency care and hospitalization

Hereditary and congenital conditions

Illnesses (cancer, digestive issues, infections)

What is not covered?

Pre-existing conditions

Preventive care (unless added as an optional rider)

Routine veterinary visits

Add-ons and other types of pet insurance

Some pet insurance companies offer add-on options to enhance your pet’s policy.

Wellness plans

You can also purchase preventive care add-ons, also known as wellness plans, for accident and illness plans. These add-ons cover routine veterinary care to keep pets healthy and help prevent future illnesses.

Unlike standard pet insurance, preventive care add-ons usually provide a fixed reimbursement amount for each service. Some plans offer full reimbursement for specific preventive services. Most wellness plans also have an annual limit for each type of service. For example, they might cover up to $60 for vaccinations or $100 for dental cleanings annually.

Preventive care add-ons typically do not have deductibles, and coverage starts immediately upon purchase. Some providers offer bundled wellness packages, which include multiple preventive services for a set fee, which can be more cost-effective than purchasing services individually.

What is covered?

Annual wellness exams

Dental cleanings

Flea, tick and heartworm prevention

Spaying/neutering

Vaccinations

What is not covered?

Illnesses and injuries from accidents, which are covered by your base plan

Dental care add-ons

Dental care add-ons cover dental cleanings and treatments, including extractions and periodontal disease management, which are crucial for maintaining a pet’s health.

Some insurance providers cover dental illnesses and trauma in their accident and illness policies. Other insurance companies include reimbursement for dental care such as cleanings in their wellness policies.

Homeowners or renters pet coverage

Some homeowners or renters insurance policies include pet liability coverage. While these policies don’t reimburse vet visits, they can help cover costs if your pet causes property damage or injures someone.

Dog liability insurance

Dog liability insurance specifically covers damages and injuries caused by your dog. This type of insurance is particularly important for owners of breeds that are considered high-risk.

Auto insurance with pet injury coverage

Auto insurance policies with pet injury coverage help cover veterinary costs if your pet sustains injuries in a car accident. This provides extra protection while traveling with your furry friend.

Life insurance for pets

Life insurance can provide financial support during your pet’s death. While not as common as other types of coverage, life insurance for pets can be a valuable option for owners who want to ensure they are covered for end-of-life expenses and memorial services.

Depending on the type of policy, you can use this coverage:

As compensation for the loss of a working dog (service or therapy dog)

To cover cremation or burial costs or for memorial services or tribute arrangements

As reimbursement in the case of the death or theft of a pet that earns an income (breeding, show animal, product endorsements)

How pet insurance works

The goal of pet insurance is to help pet owners manage the financial burden of their pet’s medical care by covering health-related costs. Pet insurance operates similarly to human health insurance, with premiums, deductibles, and other comparable components:

Copayments : Copayments, or copays, are fixed amounts you pay for certain veterinary services each time your pet receives care. Unlike coinsurance, which is a percentage of the total bill, copays are predetermined amounts specified in your pet insurance policy. Copays can be a general fixed fee or vary by service type.

: Copayments, or copays, are fixed amounts you pay for certain veterinary services each time your pet receives care. Unlike coinsurance, which is a percentage of the total bill, copays are predetermined amounts specified in your pet insurance policy. Copays can be a general fixed fee or vary by service type. Deductibles : This is the amount you must pay out of pocket before the insurance coverage kicks in. Deductibles can be annual or per incident. Annual deductibles typically range from $50–$1,000. The higher your deductible, the lower your premium.

: This is the amount you must pay out of pocket before the insurance coverage kicks in. Deductibles can be annual or per incident. Annual deductibles typically range from $50–$1,000. The higher your deductible, the lower your premium. Premiums : Your premium is the monthly or annual fee you pay to maintain the insurance policy. Premiums vary based on your pet’s age, breed, location and plan details.

: Your premium is the monthly or annual fee you pay to maintain the insurance policy. Premiums vary based on your pet’s age, breed, location and plan details. Reimbursement rate: The reimbursement percentage is the portion of the vet bill the insurance company will pay you back after you’ve met your deductible. Pet owners can usually choose between 70, 80 and 90 percent reimbursement rates. Some pet insurers that pay vets directly use coinsurance instead of reimbursement rates, but the concept works similarly.

Pet insurance primarily covers dogs and cats, but some providers like Nationwide and Pet Assure offer plans for other animals, including birds, reptiles and small mammals. Check with your insurance provider to see if your pet is eligible for coverage.

How to choose the right type of pet insurance

Selecting the right pet insurance for your furry friend involves considering various factors to ensure the policy meets your pet’s health needs and fits within your budget.

1. Assess your pet’s needs

Age : Puppies and kittens may require different coverage than older pets. Younger pets might benefit from comprehensive preventive care plans, while older pets might need coverage for chronic conditions.

: Puppies and kittens may require different coverage than older pets. Younger pets might benefit from comprehensive preventive care plans, while older pets might need coverage for chronic conditions. Breed : Certain breeds are prone to specific health issues. Research your pet’s breed to understand hereditary conditions that may require coverage.

: Certain breeds are prone to specific health issues. Research your pet’s breed to understand hereditary conditions that may require coverage. Health history: Consider your pet’s current health status and any pre-existing conditions not covered by insurance.

2. Determine your budget

Deductibles : Higher deductibles usually mean lower premiums, but you’ll pay more out of pocket before coverage kicks in.

: Higher deductibles usually mean lower premiums, but you’ll pay more out of pocket before coverage kicks in. Premiums : Evaluate how much you can afford to pay monthly or annually for insurance premiums.

: Evaluate how much you can afford to pay monthly or annually for insurance premiums. Reimbursement rates: Higher reimbursement rates mean the insurance will cover a larger portion of the vet bills, but this often comes with higher premiums.

3. Compare coverage options

Accident-only plan : This is ideal if you’re looking for affordable coverage primarily for injuries and emergencies.

: This is ideal if you’re looking for affordable coverage primarily for injuries and emergencies. Accident and illness plan : This is a better choice if your pet requires frequent medical care or you want well-rounded coverage.

: This is a better choice if your pet requires frequent medical care or you want well-rounded coverage. Preventive care add-ons: These are a good option if you prefer to keep the cost of check-ups, vaccinations and preventive treatments more predictable.

4. Evaluate policy details

Coverage limits : Check the maximum amount the policy will pay per incident or annually and ensure it’s sufficient to cover high-cost treatments.

: Check the maximum amount the policy will pay per incident or annually and ensure it’s sufficient to cover high-cost treatments. Exclusions : Be aware of what’s not covered, such as pre-existing conditions, cosmetic procedures or certain breeds.

: Be aware of what’s not covered, such as pre-existing conditions, cosmetic procedures or certain breeds. Waiting periods: Understand the waiting periods for coverage to begin, especially for specific conditions.

5. Research insurance providers

Claims process : Ensure the process for filing claims is straightforward and the provider offers prompt reimbursement.

: Ensure the process for filing claims is straightforward and the provider offers prompt reimbursement. Network : Most pet insurance plans allow you to visit any licensed veterinarian, but check for any network restrictions.

: Most pet insurance plans allow you to visit any licensed veterinarian, but check for any network restrictions. Reputation: Look for reviews and ratings from other pet owners. A reputable provider will have positive feedback regarding their claims process and customer service.

6. Ask the right questions

Important questions include:

Are hereditary and congenital conditions covered?

Are there any annual or per-incident coverage limits?

Can I add preventive care or dental coverage to the policy?

What is the deductible, and can it be customized?

What is the policy’s reimbursement rate and how are claims processed?

What is the waiting period for illness and accident coverage?

7. Seek recommendations

Pet owners : Talk to other pet owners about their experiences with insurance providers and plans.

: Talk to other pet owners about their experiences with insurance providers and plans. Veterinarian: Consult your vet for recommendations based on your pet’s health needs.

The bottom line

Choosing the right pet insurance plan involves understanding the various options and assessing your pet’s needs. The three main types of pet insurance offer different levels of coverage and cater to various needs and budgets.

Understanding your different coverage options can help you navigate the world of pet insurance and provide your pet with the best possible care.

Frequently asked questions