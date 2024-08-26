At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Wellness or preventive care plans for pets help manage routine health services like vaccinations, dental cleanings and wellness exams. Unlike traditional pet insurance, which covers unexpected illnesses or accidents, these plans focus on maintaining your pet’s ongoing health and catching potential issues early.

Investing in a preventive care plan or add-on can make routine care more affordable and predictable, offering peace of mind and potentially saving on future medical costs.

Defining preventive care for pets

Preventive care for pets encompasses routine health services to prevent diseases or detect them early when they are easier to treat. This care includes regular veterinary check-ups, vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, heartworm prevention, dental cleanings and other routine treatments.

Just like humans, pets benefit from these regular health interventions, which can help extend their lives and improve their quality of life.

Some of the main elements of preventative care include:

Dental care : Dental care prevents tooth decay and gum disease, which can lead to more serious health issues.

: Dental care prevents tooth decay and gum disease, which can lead to more serious health issues. Parasite prevention : Preventive medications help shield pets from parasites that can cause severe health problems.

: Preventive medications help shield pets from parasites that can cause severe health problems. Vaccinations : Vaccinations protect pets from common and often deadly diseases.

: Vaccinations protect pets from common and often deadly diseases. Vet exams: Regular veterinary visits allow for early detection of health issues such as obesity, dental disease and chronic conditions.

Wellness plans vs. traditional pet insurance

The difference between pet insurance and wellness plans is that while traditional pet insurance is designed to cover unexpected medical expenses like surgeries, emergency visits and treatments for illnesses, wellness plans are preventive.

This distinction means that wellness plans are more predictable and allow pet owners to plan their annual pet care budget more accurately. Additionally, some wellness plans can be added as riders to traditional pet insurance policies, providing a comprehensive coverage solution.

How pet wellness plans work

Pet wellness plans are designed to cover the costs of routine preventive care. Here’s how they generally work:

Annual fee or monthly payments : Pet wellness plans usually require an annual fee or monthly payments, making budgeting for pet care more manageable.

: Pet wellness plans usually require an annual fee or monthly payments, making budgeting for pet care more manageable. Bundled services : These plans bundle various preventive services, often at a discounted rate compared to paying for each service individually.

: These plans bundle various preventive services, often at a discounted rate compared to paying for each service individually. Coverage limits : Most plans have annual coverage limits for each type of service.

: Most plans have annual coverage limits for each type of service. Discounts: Some wellness plans offer discounts on additional veterinary services and products.

Pet wellness plan coverage

While coverage details can vary between providers, most pet wellness plans cover a similar range of services.

Annual blood tests

Annual blood tests are crucial for monitoring your pet’s overall health. These tests can detect early signs of conditions like diabetes, kidney disease and thyroid problems. Regular blood work provides baseline health data, allowing veterinarians to identify any changes or anomalies early.

Dental cleanings

Dental health is just as important for pets as it is for humans. Professional dental cleanings help prevent tooth decay and gum disease, which can lead to more serious health issues if left untreated. Regular cleanings can also help avoid bad breath and maintain overall oral hygiene.

Fecal tests

Fecal tests detect internal parasites such as roundworms, hookworms and giardia. If not identified and treated promptly, these parasites can cause significant health issues. Routine fecal exams are vital for maintaining your pet’s digestive health and preventing the spread of parasites.

Flea and tick prevention

Flea and tick prevention treatments are essential for protecting pets from these common parasites. Flea and tick infestations can cause various health problems, including skin irritation or serious diseases like Lyme disease. Wellness plans typically cover the cost of monthly treatments or preventive products.

Heartworm prevention

Heartworm disease is a severe and potentially fatal condition caused by parasitic worms living in the heart and lungs. Monthly preventive medications can protect your pet from heartworm infection. Wellness plans usually cover these preventive treatments, ensuring pets are protected year-round.

Routine vaccinations

Vaccinations are critical for protecting pets from infectious diseases. Common vaccines included in wellness plans cover diseases such as rabies, distemper, parvovirus and leptospirosis for dogs, and feline leukemia, calicivirus and panleukopenia for cats.

Keeping vaccinations up to date is vital for your pet’s health and public health.

Spaying/neutering

Spaying or neutering your pet has numerous health benefits and helps control the pet population. Some wellness plans include these procedures or offer significant discounts, making it more affordable for pet owners to have their pets spayed or neutered.

Wellness exams

Regular wellness exams are the cornerstone of preventive care. These check-ups allow veterinarians to assess your pet’s overall health, monitor their development, and catch any potential health issues early.

Exams typically include a thorough physical examination, weight check and discussions about diet, behavior and preventive care.

Additional services covered by some plans

While the above services are commonly included in most pet wellness plans, some providers offer additional services or benefits. These can include:

Behavioral consultations: Some wellness plans cover consultations with veterinarians or animal behaviorists to address behavioral issues such as anxiety, aggression or inappropriate elimination.

Some wellness plans cover consultations with veterinarians or animal behaviorists to address behavioral issues such as anxiety, aggression or inappropriate elimination. Grooming services: Grooming is an essential aspect of pet care, particularly for long-haired breeds. Some wellness plans include coverage for grooming services like baths, haircuts and nail trims.

Grooming is an essential aspect of pet care, particularly for long-haired breeds. Some wellness plans include coverage for grooming services like baths, haircuts and nail trims. Microchipping: Microchipping is a reliable method for identifying pets and reuniting them with their owners if they become lost. Some wellness plans cover the cost of microchipping or offer it at a discounted rate.

Microchipping is a reliable method for identifying pets and reuniting them with their owners if they become lost. Some wellness plans cover the cost of microchipping or offer it at a discounted rate. Nutritional counseling: Proper nutrition is key to maintaining your pet’s health. Some plans include consultations with veterinarians to develop a balanced diet plan tailored to your pet’s specific needs.

Proper nutrition is key to maintaining your pet’s health. Some plans include consultations with veterinarians to develop a balanced diet plan tailored to your pet’s specific needs. Senior pet care: For older pets, some wellness plans offer additional services tailored to senior pet health, such as more frequent exams, advanced diagnostic tests and treatments for age-related conditions.

For older pets, some wellness plans offer additional services tailored to senior pet health, such as more frequent exams, advanced diagnostic tests and treatments for age-related conditions. Specialized tests: Certain wellness plans may cover specialized diagnostic tests such as allergy testing, genetic testing or advanced imaging like X-rays and ultrasounds.

Pet insurance companies that offer wellness coverage

Many pet insurance companies now offer wellness plans or riders that can be added to standard insurance policies.

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance Learn more

Embrace Pet Insurance Learn more

Figo Pet Insurance

Hartville Pet Insurance Learn more

Lemonade Learn more

ManyPets

MetLife Learn more

Nationwide Pet Insurance Learn more

Pets Best Learn more

Spot Pet Learn more Caret Down

Gold preventive care Caret Down

Platinum preventive care Caret Down

Frequently asked questions