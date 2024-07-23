At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Welcoming a new puppy into your home is an exciting and joyful experience. Along with the fun and companionship, however, comes the responsibility of ensuring your pet’s health and well-being.

One question that often arises for new pet owners is whether to invest in pet insurance. Investing in pet insurance early can help ensure your pet’s costs are covered throughout their life. To help you decide on the right time for coverage, weigh the costs and examine the pros and cons.

How pet insurance for puppies works

Pet insurance functions similarly to health insurance for humans. Pet insurance can help pet parents cover veterinary care expenses, ensuring your puppy can receive the best possible treatment without fretting about the costs. Here’s a closer look at how pet insurance works, particularly for young dogs.

Age restrictions

Most pet insurance providers have upper and lower age restrictions. Typically, puppies can be insured as early as six to eight weeks old. Investing in pet insurance from an early age can be beneficial, as it ensures coverage before any potential health issues arise.

Premiums

Premiums are the monthly or annual payments you make to keep your pet insurance active. Several factors influence the cost of premiums, including:

Age of the puppy: Younger puppies typically have lower premiums.

Younger puppies typically have lower premiums. Breed: Certain breeds are predisposed to specific health issues, which can affect premium costs.

Certain breeds are predisposed to specific health issues, which can affect premium costs. Coverage level : Insurance companies typically offer an accident-only policy and an accident and illness policy. Comprehensive plans with higher coverage limits and fewer exclusions tend to have higher premiums.

: Insurance companies typically offer an accident-only policy and an accident and illness policy. Comprehensive plans with higher coverage limits and fewer exclusions tend to have higher premiums. Location: Veterinary costs vary by region, impacting the cost of premiums.

Deductibles

Deductibles are the amount you must pay out of pocket before your insurance policy starts covering expenses. Pet insurance deductibles can be annual, per incident or per condition. Understanding the type of deductible is crucial when comparing policies.

Reimbursement percentages

The reimbursement percentage refers to the portion of the vet bill the insurance company will pay after you’ve met your deductible. Common reimbursement levels are 70 percent, 80 percent or 90 percent.

Higher reimbursement percentages result in higher premiums but lower out-of-pocket costs when making a claim.

Costs of pet insurance for a new puppy

Pet owners might dismiss the idea of pet insurance for their new pup, thinking that younger animals are healthy and less likely to require veterinary care. However, pets of any age can fall prey to accidents and emergencies.

Whether it’s a snake bite, a torn ligament from frolicking too excitedly in the park or swallowing a dangerous or toxic object, these incidents can lead to extensive vet bills. Deciding whether to insure your puppy involves evaluating the costs of pet insurance against the potential benefits.

Basic care costs for the first two years

Routine vet visits, vaccinations and preventive treatments are part of regular puppy care. Some pet insurance plans include wellness coverage, which can help pet parents plan and budget for these basic expenses.

Owners should anticipate typical routine care costs during the first two years of a puppy’s life:

Annual check-ups : Regular veterinary visits are essential for maintaining a puppy’s health. Each visit can cost between $40 and $90. That excludes the cost of bloodwork, fecal analysis and other tests.

: Regular veterinary visits are essential for maintaining a puppy’s health. Each visit can cost between $40 and $90. That excludes the cost of bloodwork, fecal analysis and other tests. Micro-chipping : Micro-chipping is essential for helping people get their furry friend back to them should they stray from home. This one-time expense typically costs between $25 and $50.

This one-time expense typically costs between $25 and $50. Sterilization : The benefits of spaying or neutering your pup are manifold. These include increasing their lifespan, decreasing the likelihood of cancer, reducing aggression and reducing roaming. Spaying or neutering a puppy can cost up to $600, depending on the type of veterinary clinic and region.

: The benefits of spaying or neutering your pup are manifold. These include increasing their lifespan, decreasing the likelihood of cancer, reducing aggression and reducing roaming. Spaying or neutering a puppy can cost up to $600, depending on the type of veterinary clinic and region. Vaccinations: Puppies require vaccinations to protect against extremely contagious and potentially life-threatening diseases. Core vaccines (adenovirus, distemper, parainfluenza, parvovirus and rabies) and non-core vaccines (bordetella, leptospirosis and lyme disease) may cost between $20 and $60 each, depending on the type of vaccine and where you live.

Unexpected medical expenses

Puppies are naturally curious and playful, sometimes leading to accidents and illnesses. Common unexpected medical expenses include:

Illnesses: Puppies are susceptible to various sicknesses, such as parvovirus, infections and gastrointestinal issues. Treatment for these can range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars.

Puppies are susceptible to various sicknesses, such as parvovirus, infections and gastrointestinal issues. Treatment for these can range from a few hundred to several thousand dollars. Injuries: Puppies can easily injure themselves while playing or exploring. Treating fractures, cuts, or sprains can quickly cost hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Puppies can easily injure themselves while playing or exploring. Treating fractures, cuts, or sprains can quickly cost hundreds or thousands of dollars. Swallowing dangerous objects: Puppies are notorious for chewing on and swallowing things they shouldn’t. Depending on the object and severity of the obstruction, foreign object removal surgery can cost between $2,000 and $3,500.

Preventive care policies

Several pet insurance companies offer preventive care policies or wellness plans that help cover routine and preventive care costs. These plans can include coverage for vaccinations, annual exams, dental cleanings and flea/tick and heartworm prevention.

While these plans increase the monthly premium, they can provide financial relief for routine care expenses and promote overall health by encouraging regular veterinary visits.

Breed-specific health issues

Some breeds are more susceptible to certain health problems. Researching your puppy’s breed can help you anticipate potential medical needs and costs.

Pros and cons of insuring your puppy

Pros

Pet insurance offers several benefits that can help ensure your puppy receives the best possible care throughout their life:

Better treatment options : Insurance allows you to choose your puppy’s best treatment options without cost constraints. This can include advanced surgeries, specialized treatments and high-quality medications.

: Insurance allows you to choose your puppy’s best treatment options without cost constraints. This can include advanced surgeries, specialized treatments and high-quality medications. Coverage for unexpected expenses : Veterinary emergencies, such as accidents or sudden illnesses, can result in significant and unexpected expenses. Pet insurance helps cover these costs, alleviating the financial burden on pet owners.

: Veterinary emergencies, such as accidents or sudden illnesses, can result in significant and unexpected expenses. Pet insurance helps cover these costs, alleviating the financial burden on pet owners. Insuring early for lower costs : Insuring your puppy at a young age can lock in lower premiums compared with insuring an older dog. Puppies typically have fewer pre-existing conditions, which can lead to more comprehensive coverage.

: Insuring your puppy at a young age can lock in lower premiums compared with insuring an older dog. Puppies typically have fewer pre-existing conditions, which can lead to more comprehensive coverage. Predictable budgeting: With pet insurance, you can plan your budget more effectively. Instead of facing large, unexpected vet bills, you pay regular premiums, making it easier to manage your finances.

With pet insurance, you can plan your budget more effectively. Instead of facing large, unexpected vet bills, you pay regular premiums, making it easier to manage your finances. Reduced stress : Knowing that your puppy is covered in case of an accident or illness provides peace of mind. You can focus on your puppy’s recovery rather than worrying about the financial impact.

: Knowing that your puppy is covered in case of an accident or illness provides peace of mind. You can focus on your puppy’s recovery rather than worrying about the financial impact. Routine care coverage: Many pet insurance policies include or offer optional coverage for routine and preventive care, such as vaccinations, annual check-ups, flea and tick prevention and dental cleanings. This helps maintain your puppy’s overall health and catch potential issues early.

Cons

While pet insurance can offer significant benefits, there are also some drawbacks to consider:

Annual increases: Insurance premiums can increase annually as your puppy ages, making maintaining the policy more expensive over time.

Insurance premiums can increase annually as your puppy ages, making maintaining the policy more expensive over time. Breed-specific exclusions: Certain breeds that are prone to specific health problems might face higher premiums or exclusions for those conditions, limiting the effectiveness of the coverage.

Certain breeds that are prone to specific health problems might face higher premiums or exclusions for those conditions, limiting the effectiveness of the coverage. Complexity of policies: Comparing and understanding different policies can take time and effort.

Comparing and understanding different policies can take time and effort. Deductibles and co-pays: Even with insurance, you’ll still have to pay out-of-pocket expenses in the form of deductibles and co-pays. This means not all veterinary expenses will be fully covered.

Even with insurance, you’ll still have to pay out-of-pocket expenses in the form of deductibles and co-pays. This means not all veterinary expenses will be fully covered. Exclusions and limitations: Some policies exclude specific conditions or treatments, which means you might still have to pay out of pocket for certain health issues or procedures. It may not include the things you need most for a puppy, like vaccinations or microchipping.

Some policies exclude specific conditions or treatments, which means you might still have to pay out of pocket for certain health issues or procedures. It may not include the things you need most for a puppy, like vaccinations or microchipping. Initial waiting period: Most pet insurance policies have a waiting period at the beginning of the coverage. During this time, any health issues or required treatments are not covered.

Most pet insurance policies have a waiting period at the beginning of the coverage. During this time, any health issues or required treatments are not covered. Premiums: Monthly or annual premiums can add up over time. Depending on the coverage and provider, these costs can be significant, especially for comprehensive plans.

When insuring your puppy is a good idea

Pet insurance isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution. It’s essential to consider your specific situation and your puppy’s needs. Here are some scenarios where pet insurance might be particularly beneficial:

Active lifestyles: Puppies that are very active or adventurous are at a higher risk of accidents and injuries.

Puppies that are very active or adventurous are at a higher risk of accidents and injuries. Comprehensive coverage needs: Insuring your puppy may be beneficial if you want the reassurance that comes with knowing your puppy is covered for a wide range of potential health issues.

Insuring your puppy may be beneficial if you want the reassurance that comes with knowing your puppy is covered for a wide range of potential health issues. Financial preparedness: If unexpected vet bills pose a significant financial burden, insurance may provide a safety net.

If unexpected vet bills pose a significant financial burden, insurance may provide a safety net. High-risk breeds: If your puppy is a breed known for specific health issues, insurance can help manage those potential costs.

Why Sarah opted in for pet insurance

Growing up, Sarah’s family had a golden retriever named Max. Max suffered from hip dysplasia, a common issue for that breed of dog. The treatment had been expensive, and Sarah remembered the financial strain it had put on her family.

When Sarah decided to get her own golden retriever puppy, she knew she would sign up for a pet insurance policy. Sarah decided on a comprehensive policy with wellness coverage to ensure her puppy’s lifetime of good health.

While four-year-old Emily is still young and healthy, Sarah is grateful for the few times her coverage has helped pay for a sprained ligament, a swallowed shoelace, and the various vaccinations and check-ups she has needed.

The bottom line

Deciding whether to get pet insurance for your new puppy depends on various factors, including your financial situation, your puppy’s breed and your comfort level with potential veterinary costs.

While pet insurance can offer significant financial protection, it’s essential to carefully compare policies and understand the coverage details. By weighing the pros and cons and considering your specific needs, you can make an informed decision that best supports the health and happiness of your new furry family member.

Frequently asked questions