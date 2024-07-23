At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

Key takeaways Standard pet insurance plans don't usually cover spaying and neutering because they are considered elective procedures.

Some companies cover spaying or neutering under optional add-ons.

Consider the local cost of spaying/neutering, planned future preventative care and your pet's breed and potential health risks.

Spaying or neutering your pet has significant health benefits. It’s also the responsible thing for pet owners to do. However, these procedures can come with a hefty price tag, so when the time comes, many pet parents look to pet insurance for coverage.

Unfortunately, the standard pet insurance policy doesn’t cover the procedures, but coverage is available if you know where to look. Pet insurance coverage can offset some of the costs, but you’ll need to assess whether it makes financial sense to buy that coverage.

Why standard pet insurance does not cover spaying and neutering

Pet insurance is designed to be a financial safety net in the wake of unexpected vet bills, such as to cover costs when your pet has accidentally been injured or has fallen ill.

Spaying or neutering your pet is predictable and, therefore, considered an elective procedure for pet owners. However, spaying and neutering are also considered preventative procedures, so many of the best pet insurance companies offer sterilization coverage as an add-on.

A preventative care or wellness add-on is additional coverage you buy to fill in the gaps of your main policy. An add-on can cover some (if not all) of the costs of sterilizing your pet.

Sterilized cats and dogs are less likely to develop certain medical conditions or behavioral issues than those who have not been snipped. This means a healthier life for your pet and fewer claims for the pet insurance company.

How much it costs to spay or neuter a pet

Spaying or neutering your pet can range from $0 (for those eligible for income assistance or a voucher program) to $1500 (should complications occur during or after the procedure). The amounts vary drastically.

To give you a rough idea, here are the standard, average rates (varied by weight) the Animal Humane Society charges for the procedures:

Cat neuter: $150

$150 Cat spay: $200

$200 Dog neuter: $250-$300*

$250-$300* Dog spay: $300-$350*

Other factors besides the cost of the procedure itself will drive up the final amount you pay. Pre-operative bloodwork, pain medication, anesthetic monitoring equipment and IV catheters and fluids can all add to the final amount you owe.

Factors that impact pet sterilization costs

Here are some of the main factors that impact how much it costs to spay or neuter a pet:

Your pet’s breed and size: Certain breeds might have specific health considerations that could impact the price. Larger pets usually require more anesthesia and medication, which can increase the cost.

Certain breeds might have specific health considerations that could impact the price. Larger pets usually require more anesthesia and medication, which can increase the cost. Your location: Veterinary costs can differ widely based on geographical location. Urban areas with higher living costs generally have higher veterinary fees compared to rural areas.

Veterinary costs can differ widely based on geographical location. Urban areas with higher living costs generally have higher veterinary fees compared to rural areas. Private clinic vs. non-profit or government organization: Many animal shelters and humane societies offer low-cost or even free spaying and neutering services. Private veterinary clinics typically charge more than non-profit or government organizations.

Many animal shelters and humane societies offer low-cost or even free spaying and neutering services. Private veterinary clinics typically charge more than non-profit or government organizations. Pet insurance coverage: Reviewing your pet insurance policy can help you understand if these procedures are covered and to what extent. Some pet insurance plans include spaying and neutering in their wellness add-ons.

Reviewing your pet insurance policy can help you understand if these procedures are covered and to what extent. Some pet insurance plans include spaying and neutering in their wellness add-ons. Low-cost and free options: Many communities offer low-cost or even free spaying and neutering programs. Organizations like the ASPCA, The Humane Society and local animal shelters often provide these services to help control the pet population.

How to get coverage for spaying and neutering

Some pet insurance companies offer various options that give you coverage for spaying and neutering.

These include preventative care or wellness plans, add-on policies and coverage under the comprehensive plan provided by the company. These options can all help offset the costs of having your pet snipped. Explore each option to see which will work best for you and your pet.

Pet wellness plans

A wellness or preventative care plan is a plan you buy to fill in the gaps where coverage under your main policy falls short.

If your comprehensive plan doesn’t cover sterilization, an add-on plan might. One of these plans can be an excellent addition to your pet’s health coverage, ensuring that you can manage unexpected and routine veterinary expenses.

Add-on policies

Add-on policies, also known as riders or endorsements, are optional coverages that you can add to your standard pet insurance policy. These add-ons can cover various wellness procedures that sometimes include spaying and neutering.

When looking for a pet insurance provider, find out whether they offer these add-ons and what specific procedures are covered.

Comprehensive pet coverage

A few pet insurance companies provide coverage for spaying and neutering under their comprehensive or standard plans. These plans can come with a heftier price tag, but they can also be more convenient and offer broader protection.

A comprehensive plan might be the best choice if you’re interested in a policy covering everything from emergency care to routine procedures.

How to file a pet insurance claim for spaying or neutering

The claims filing process can vary from one insurance company to the next.

Some companies make the process seamless and efficient with an app or online portal on which you can file a claim. Others may accept claims via email, fax or even mail. Regardless of the medium, the process to file a claim for spaying or neutering is more or less the same across the board. Follow these steps:

Review your policy: Unless you have a specific rider that covers the procedure, ensure that spaying or neutering is covered under your policy’s wellness add-on or comprehensive plan. Contact the insurance company or your broker to get the details if you’re unsure. Schedule the procedure: Book an appointment with your veterinarian. Keep all receipts and documentation: Get detailed receipts and any necessary documentation from your vet after the procedure. Submit a claim: File the claim with your insurance company. This step may look different across insurers, but it generally happens via app, online portal, email or fax. Follow up: Some pet health insurance companies take longer to process claims than others. If your insurer is known to have a longer claim processing period, be sure to check the status of your claim regularly and provide any additional information should they request it.

How to decide if pet insurance for spaying and neutering is worth it

You need to consider various factors to decide whether pet insurance is worth the cost to you. If yes, the next step is to look at coverage for sterilization procedures.

Here are a few considerations to help guide you in making an informed decision:

Cost of the procedure: Compare the cost of the spaying or neutering procedure with the additional premium you’d pay for the add-on coverage.

Compare the cost of the spaying or neutering procedure with the additional premium you’d pay for the add-on coverage. Other covered services: Consider what others services the wellness add-on or comprehensive plan covers. If it includes vaccinations, dental cleanings and other preventative care, it might be more cost-effective.

Consider what others services the wellness add-on or comprehensive plan covers. If it includes vaccinations, dental cleanings and other preventative care, it might be more cost-effective. Your financial situation: If the cost of spaying or neutering would be a significant financial burden, having insurance coverage can provide peace of mind.

If the cost of spaying or neutering would be a significant financial burden, having insurance coverage can provide peace of mind. Your pet’s health needs: Comprehensive coverage might be beneficial if your pet has specific health needs or is at higher risk for certain conditions.

Next steps

Spaying or neutering your pet is the responsible thing to do. It improves their long-term health and manages the pet population responsibly. Unless you intentionally skip the snip for breeding purposes, it’s important to look into the financial implications of having your pet sterilized.

Standard pet insurance policies generally don’t offer coverage for these procedures, but coverage can be bought as a rider or wellness or comprehensive plan. Consider factors such as the cost of the procedure in your area, your pet’s breed and size and your financial situation to help you decide whether this coverage is worth it for you.

An informed decision can ensure your pet receives the best care without unexpected financial strain.

