Facing the end of a beloved pet’s life is one of the most challenging moments for any pet owner. During this emotional time, managing the financial burden of end-of-life care can add unnecessary stress. Many of the best pet insurance companies offer end-of-life benefits to help cover these costs, ensuring your pet can receive the compassionate care they deserve without compromising your financial well-being.

End-of-life benefits, which can include coverage for euthanasia, cremation or burial, provide financial relief and help you focus on what truly matters — cherishing your pet’s remaining moments. To prepare you for the inevitable or to help you make informed decisions during this difficult time, it’s good to know the end-of-life benefits pet insurance typically offers in advance.

What is end-of-life care for pets?

End-of-life care, also known as palliative care or pet hospice, focuses on ensuring the comfort of elderly or terminally ill pets during their final days.

The goal is to maintain their quality of life through treatments such as in-home veterinary visits, pain management, antibiotics, fluids to prevent dehydration and assisted mobility devices. Vets may also recommend adjustments to the home environment to keep your furry friend comfortable and involved in daily activities.

In some cases, your vet may suggest euthanasia to alleviate suffering.

Does pet insurance cover end-of-life care?

Most pet insurance companies cover end-of-life care. However, the extent of coverage can vary depending on the policy and provider.

End-of-life care typically includes services like euthanasia, cremation and burial, which are essential for giving your pet a dignified and compassionate farewell. Some pet insurance plans may also cover hospice care, which focuses on making your pet comfortable in their final days.

Carefully review your policy to understand what specific end-of-life benefits are included. While some insurers offer comprehensive coverage for a wide range of end-of-life services, others might only cover euthanasia or require you to purchase an add-on or rider for more extensive coverage. Additionally, there may be limitations on the amount the insurance will pay for these services.

Cremation costs

Because cremation is not a medical expense, pet insurance doesn’t usually reimburse for this cost. Some pet insurance plans include cremation as part of their end-of-life benefits, often under a special rider or add-on. However, not all policies offer this coverage, and those that do might have limits on the reimbursement amount.

Euthanasia

From Greek, meaning “good death,” euthanasia is the act of ending an animal’s life peacefully and humanely. Veterinarians may recommend euthanasia when an animal is terminally ill, critically injured or suffering from a condition that is impeding a natural and comfortable life.

Most pet insurance companies will cover euthanasia for humane reasons. Accident-only plans may not extend to euthanasia, but some companies include it when deemed necessary as a result of a covered accident. Accident and illness policies usually cover humane euthanasia unless it is for a pre-existing condition.

Memorial items

Pet insurance typically does not cover memorial items such as urns and keepsakes. These items are generally considered personal expenses and fall outside the scope of what most pet insurance policies will reimburse.

Palliative care

Pet insurance may cover various palliative care costs, depending on the policy and provider. Coverage may include:

Acupuncture and hydrotherapy : Some pet insurance plans include alternative therapies like acupuncture and hydrotherapy. However, these are often covered only if they are part of a broader treatment plan for a covered condition.

: Some pet insurance plans include alternative therapies like acupuncture and hydrotherapy. However, these are often covered only if they are part of a broader treatment plan for a covered condition. Home visits : Coverage for in-home veterinary visits is less common and may require a special rider or be part of a more comprehensive plan.

: Coverage for in-home veterinary visits is less common and may require a special rider or be part of a more comprehensive plan. Pain medications and antibiotics : These are generally covered by most pet insurance policies, especially if they are prescribed to treat a diagnosed illness or injury.

: These are generally covered by most pet insurance policies, especially if they are prescribed to treat a diagnosed illness or injury. Prescription diets: Coverage for prescription diets varies widely. Some plans offer partial reimbursement, while others exclude these costs altogether.

Pet burials

Insurance for pet burials is not always included in a standard insurance policy. When pet insurers offer pet burial insurance, it is usually through a pet life insurance policy.

Pet life insurance is typically only available for animals earning money for their owners. Examples include prize-winning show animals, pure-bred breeding cats or dogs or pets who earn money from social media or product endorsements.

Costs of end-of-life pet care

End-of-life care for pets can involve a range of expenses, from pain management and hospice care to euthanasia and cremation. These costs can vary widely depending on your pet’s breed and size, location and the specific services needed. Understanding the nuances is essential for planning and ensuring your pet’s final days are as comfortable as possible.

Pain management and medications

The cost of pain management and drugs such as antibiotics or corticosteroids will vary greatly. Your location, pet’s size, age and breed and the type of medication will all play a role. Most accident and illness policies will cover the cost of these treatments if they are for a condition covered by that policy.

Holistic therapies

Some pet insurance companies cover holistic therapies, such as acupuncture or massage therapy, recommended to ease your pet’s pain. The cost of these and the extent of your coverage will vary depending on your selected policy, your location and your pet’s particulars.

Euthanasia

The cost of putting your pet to sleep will depend on their breed, size, where you live and where you decide to have the procedure done (at home or the vet’s clinic).

If your vet is willing to come to your home to do the procedure, you can expect to pay between $240 and $375.

If you opt for in-clinic euthanasia, the cost will be between $80 and $195.

Cremation

Cremation costs depend largely on the size or weight of the pet and whether pet parents choose a private or communal cremation. A private cremation means that your four-legged friend is cremated in a private chamber, and you are guaranteed to receive their ashes. A communal cremation is a more affordable option where several pets are cremated together, and there is no attempt to separate the ashes.

Pet’s weight Communal Cremation Private Cremation Source: CareCredit 0 to 30 pounds $45 to $75 $100 to $175 31 to 50 pounds $50 to $80 $150 to $250 51 to 70 pounds $50 to $100 $200 to $300 71 to 90 pounds $100 to $150 $250 to $375 Over 90 pounds $150 to $200 $350 to $450

Pet insurance companies with end-of-life coverage

Several top pet insurance providers include at least some coverage for end-of-life care.

ASPCA

ASPCA pet insurance offers full Rainbow Bridge Support. This includes euthanasia, cremation and burial. Its Complete Coverage℠ policy covers alternative treatments to help manage pain and improve mobility in covered conditions as well as prescription foods and supplements.

Embrace

Embrace pet insurance covers humane euthanasia under its accident and illness policy. It also reimburses for memorial costs such as cremation, burial and keepsake items under its optional Wellness Rewards plan.

Figo

Figo will cover veterinarian-recommended euthanasia and medically necessary treatment for accidents or illnesses covered by your policy.

Hartville

Hartville covers end-of-life expenses under its accident-only policy and its Complete Coverage℠ policy. Both policies also include coverage for prescription food and supplements when required to treat covered conditions. However, they do not cover house call fees.

Lemonade

Lemonade’s base accident and illness policy is just that — basic to keep its premiums competitive. However, Lemonade offers various add-ons that pet parents can select for additional coverage. Pet owners can opt-in for end-of-life remembrance and benefits, which include coverage for humane euthanasia, cremation and commemorative items.

Unlike most pet insurance companies, Lemonade’s end-of-life coverage reimburses vet-recommended euthanasia for pre-existing conditions. This add-on is not subject to your base policy deductibles and reimbursement rates. Reimbursement is capped at $500 per policy year.

Liberty Mutual

Liberty Mutual’s accidental death benefit covers euthanasia as well as cremation or burial for injury-related death under all three of its policies. This benefit is not subject to your policy’s deductibles and co-pays.

ManyPets

The comprehensive accident and illness plan from ManyPets covers euthanasia and cremation resulting from an accident or illness covered by your policy.

MetLife

The Standard Plan from MetLife provides coverage for burial or cremation. Unique to this company, MetLife also offers grief counseling services for pet parents through an agreement with TELUS Health.

Nationwide

Nationwide covers several veterinary expenses related to end-of-life services. These include euthanasia, cremation, urns, burial fees, aqua cremation, necropsy and paw prints. The company also covers these expenses even if death is associated with an ineligible or pre-existing condition.

Nationwide reimburses up to $250 per policy term, and your policy deductibles and coinsurance terms do not apply to this coverage.

Pets Best

Pets Best plans cover humane euthanasia but do not include coverage for cremation, burial or any other after-life procedures or care.

Progressive

Progressive’s pet insurance plans cover the costs of humane euthanasia. However, they do not cover cremation or burial expenses as these are deemed a non-veterinary cost.

Spot

Spot’s pet insurance policies cover alternative therapies, advanced care and other end-of-life expenses. However, they do not cover house visits or funeral service and memorial item costs.

Trupanion

Trupanion policies cover euthanasia recommended by a licensed veterinarian. Coverage for cremation and burial fees is included in the Pet Owner Assistance Package add-on.

Other ways to cover end-of-life expenses for your pet

If your pet insurance policy doesn’t include end-of-life coverage or you prefer not to pay for an end-of-life rider, there are several alternatives to cover end-of-life costs for pets:

Charities and assistance programs : Various animal welfare organizations and charities offer financial assistance for pet care, including end-of-life services, to those in need.

: Various animal welfare organizations and charities offer financial assistance for pet care, including end-of-life services, to those in need. Credit options : Pet care-specific or general credit cards can help cover costs, but consider the interest cost if you plan to pay off the balance over time.

: Pet care-specific or general credit cards can help cover costs, but consider the interest cost if you plan to pay off the balance over time. Payment plans : Some veterinary clinics offer payment plans, allowing you to spread the cost of end-of-life care over several months.

: Some veterinary clinics offer payment plans, allowing you to spread the cost of end-of-life care over several months. Savings: Setting aside a dedicated emergency fund for your pet’s care can help cover unexpected expenses, including end-of-life services.

The bottom line

End-of-life care for pets is an emotionally challenging and potentially costly experience. Pet insurance can help alleviate some of the financial burden by covering services like euthanasia, cremation and even memorial items, depending on the policy. Understanding your coverage options can make this difficult time a little easier.

As you prepare for your pet’s final moments, consider reviewing your insurance policy and exploring other financial resources to ensure you’re fully prepared to provide your pet with the compassionate care they deserve.