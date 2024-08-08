At Bankrate we strive to help you make smarter financial decisions. While we adhere to strict editorial integrity , this post may contain references to products from our partners. Here's an explanation for how we make money .

As pets age, they often require more medical attention, making many pet owners wonder if they can still get pet insurance. The good news is that pet insurance is available for older pets. It’s important to understand how it works, the exclusions and restrictions that may apply and the best ways to secure affordable coverage.

How pet insurance applies to older animals

Pet insurance for senior pets functions similarly to coverage for younger animals, providing financial assistance for unexpected veterinary expenses. However, as pets age, insurers may impose certain restrictions or adjust the terms of coverage.

A pet’s classification as “senior” can also vary depending on its species, breed and size.

The American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) considers cats to be seniors from the age of 10 years.

Because of their differences in size, dog life stage classifications are more complex. Generally, dogs are considered seniors when they reach the last 25 percent of their expected lifespan. Due to their shorter lifespans, giant dog breeds may classify as senior as early as six years. On the other hand, small or toy breeds may only reach this point at age 11.

Exclusions or restrictions for older pets

Insuring senior pets often has more limitations than with younger pets:

Age limits: Some insurance companies set age limits for enrolling pets in new policies. While many companies offer coverage for senior pets, they may have a cutoff age after which new enrollments are not accepted.

Some insurance companies set age limits for enrolling pets in new policies. While many companies offer coverage for senior pets, they may have a cutoff age after which new enrollments are not accepted. Comprehensive vs. limited coverage: Some insurers may only offer limited coverage for older pets, such as accident-only policies. These policies cover injuries but not illnesses, which may be a significant consideration for senior animals.

Some insurers may only offer limited coverage for older pets, such as accident-only policies. These policies cover injuries but not illnesses, which may be a significant consideration for senior animals. Exclusions and limitations: Policies for older pets may have more exclusions, especially concerning pre-existing conditions. Most insurers do not cover health issues that existed before the policy’s start date, which can be more common in older pets.

Policies for older pets may have more exclusions, especially concerning pre-existing conditions. Most insurers do not cover health issues that existed before the policy’s start date, which can be more common in older pets. Higher risk of health issues : As pets age, they are more likely to develop chronic conditions and other health issues. This increased risk can influence the coverage options available and the cost of premiums.

: As pets age, they are more likely to develop chronic conditions and other health issues. This increased risk can influence the coverage options available and the cost of premiums. Medical history requirements: Insurers often require a detailed medical history for older pets to determine eligibility and coverage levels. This helps assess the risk and identify any pre-existing conditions.

Insurers often require a detailed medical history for older pets to determine eligibility and coverage levels. This helps assess the risk and identify any pre-existing conditions. Premiums: Insurance premiums for older pets are typically higher than those for younger animals. This is due to the greater likelihood of your four-legged friend needing medical care as they age.

The value of insurance for older pets

Despite the potential for higher premiums and exclusions, pet insurance for older animals can still offer significant value. It can help cover the costs of unexpected illnesses and injuries, providing peace of mind and financial relief.

Financial protection against unexpected costs

Older pets are more prone to developing health issues such as chronic diseases, arthritis and dental problems. Pet insurance can help cover the costs of treating these conditions, reducing the financial burden on pet owners.

Coverage for chronic conditions

Some pet insurance policies cover chronic conditions, which can be particularly beneficial for older pets who may develop long-term illnesses like diabetes, kidney disease or cancer. Managing these conditions can be expensive, and insurance can help offset ongoing treatment costs.

Emergency care

Accidents and emergencies can happen at any age. Pet insurance can provide coverage for unexpected incidents, such as injuries from falls or ingestion of foreign objects, which are common concerns for furry friends of any age.

Specialized treatments

Older pets may require specialized treatments, including physical therapy, surgery or advanced diagnostics like MRIs and CT scans. Pet insurance can make these treatments more accessible by covering a portion of the costs.

Peace of mind

Knowing that pet insurance can help cover potential medical expenses allows pet owners to make decisions based on their pets’ best interests rather than financial constraints. This peace of mind is invaluable, especially for those with older pets who may require frequent veterinary visits.

End-of-life care

Some pet insurance policies cover end-of-life care, including euthanasia and cremation. This can provide support during a difficult time, helping to manage the associated costs.

Regular vet check-ups

Regular veterinary check-ups are crucial for older pets, as they are more susceptible to chronic diseases such as hypothyroidism, cancer and diabetes.

Annual or bi-annual check-ups — covered under some insurance plans — can help catch these conditions early. Early detection increases the chances of successful treatment and management.

Companies that offer insurance for older pets

Several pet insurance companies specialize in providing insurance for older pets. Here are some of the top providers:

ASPCA Pet Health Insurance : The ASPCA provides coverage for senior pets, including plans with accident-only options. The company also covers prescription medications for eligible conditions, which can be useful for older pets with chronic conditions.

The ASPCA provides coverage for senior pets, including plans with accident-only options. The company also covers prescription medications for eligible conditions, which can be useful for older pets with chronic conditions. Embrace : Embrace offers highly customizable, comprehensive coverage for pets up to 14 years old and accident-only plans afterward. Its options for wellness rewards and routine care can help manage the costs of routine care for senior fur kids.

Embrace offers highly customizable, comprehensive coverage for pets up to 14 years old and accident-only plans afterward. Its options for wellness rewards and routine care can help manage the costs of routine care for senior fur kids. Fetch: Fetch’s comprehensive insurance plans cover accidents, illnesses, dental care and breed-related hereditary issues which become a concern for pet parents of aging pets. They are also one of the only insurance providers to cover exam fees, meaning that your senior pet can visit their doctor with minimal out-of-pocket expenses for you.

Fetch’s comprehensive insurance plans cover accidents, illnesses, dental care and breed-related hereditary issues which become a concern for pet parents of aging pets. They are also one of the only insurance providers to cover exam fees, meaning that your senior pet can visit their doctor with minimal out-of-pocket expenses for you. Pets Best : You can adjust your monthly premiums to suit your budget with Pets Best’s flexible policies and wide range of deductibles. Pets Best has no upper age limit restrictions and offers coverage for accidents, illness, hereditary and congenital conditions, and routine care.

You can adjust your monthly premiums to suit your budget with Pets Best’s flexible policies and wide range of deductibles. Pets Best has no upper age limit restrictions and offers coverage for accidents, illness, hereditary and congenital conditions, and routine care. Spot: Spot offers one of the most customizable pet insurance policies and has no age restrictions for enrolling senior pooches and kitties. You don’t have to fret about paying for chronic condition meds with no lifetime cap for accidents or illnesses.

How to save money on pet insurance for senior pets

Pet insurance premiums are typically more expensive than those for their younger counterparts. While insuring an older pet can be more expensive, there are ways to manage costs:

Adjust coverage levels : Consider adjusting the coverage levels, such as increasing the deductible or lowering the reimbursement percentage, to reduce premium costs.

: Consider adjusting the coverage levels, such as increasing the deductible or lowering the reimbursement percentage, to reduce premium costs. Check for discounts : Many insurers offer discounts for various reasons, such as enrolling multiple pets, paying annually or being a member of certain organizations. Always inquire about available discounts.

: Many insurers offer discounts for various reasons, such as enrolling multiple pets, paying annually or being a member of certain organizations. Always inquire about available discounts. Consider an accident-only policy : An accident-only policy can be a more affordable option. These plans provide coverage for unexpected injuries while excluding illnesses and routine care.

: An accident-only policy can be a more affordable option. These plans provide coverage for unexpected injuries while excluding illnesses and routine care. Compare quotes: Comparing quotes from multiple insurers can help you find the best coverage at the most affordable price. Each provider has different pricing structures and underwriting guidelines, so shopping around is essential.

Other ways to pay for veterinary care for your aging pet

If you don’t have pet insurance and need to cover veterinary care for your older pet, there are several strategies you can consider to manage costs:

CareCredit: CareCredit is a health care credit card that offers financing options for veterinary care. Many veterinarians accept CareCredit, which you can use to cover various treatments, including surgeries and emergency services. Be sure to review the terms and interest rates before using this option.

CareCredit is a health care credit card that offers financing options for veterinary care. Many veterinarians accept CareCredit, which you can use to cover various treatments, including surgeries and emergency services. Be sure to review the terms and interest rates before using this option. Charitable organizations and nonprofits : Some organizations and nonprofits offer financial assistance for pet owners facing unexpected veterinary expenses. Groups like the Pet Fund, RedRover and the Humane Society may provide grants or low-cost services for those in need.

: Some organizations and nonprofits offer financial assistance for pet owners facing unexpected veterinary expenses. Groups like the Pet Fund, RedRover and the Humane Society may provide grants or low-cost services for those in need. Low-cost veterinary clinics: Some communities have low-cost veterinary clinics or animal hospitals that offer services at reduced rates. These clinics may provide vaccinations, spaying/neutering, dental care and more.

Some communities have low-cost veterinary clinics or animal hospitals that offer services at reduced rates. These clinics may provide vaccinations, spaying/neutering, dental care and more. Payment plans : Some veterinary clinics offer payment plans that allow you to pay for services over time. Discuss this option with your vet to see if it’s available and whether it suits your financial situation.

: Some veterinary clinics offer payment plans that allow you to pay for services over time. Discuss this option with your vet to see if it’s available and whether it suits your financial situation. Personal loans or credit cards: As a last resort, consider using personal loans or credit cards to cover large veterinary expenses. However, be mindful of interest rates and repayment terms, and use this option only if you’re confident you can manage the debt.

As a last resort, consider using personal loans or credit cards to cover large veterinary expenses. However, be mindful of interest rates and repayment terms, and use this option only if you’re confident you can manage the debt. Pet prescription discount programs: Some pharmacies and organizations offer discount programs for pet medications. These programs can help reduce the cost of prescriptions for chronic conditions or other ongoing treatments.

Some pharmacies and organizations offer discount programs for pet medications. These programs can help reduce the cost of prescriptions for chronic conditions or other ongoing treatments. Pet savings account : Set up a dedicated savings account for pet-related expenses. Regular contributions to this account can build a fund for routine check-ups, medications and emergency care. This proactive approach can help you budget for anticipated and unexpected expenses.

: Set up a dedicated savings account for pet-related expenses. Regular contributions to this account can build a fund for routine check-ups, medications and emergency care. This proactive approach can help you budget for anticipated and unexpected expenses. Veterinary school clinics: Veterinary schools often run teaching hospitals that offer lower-cost services as part of their training programs. Under experienced veterinarians’ supervision, students provide care at reduced fees.

The bottom line

Pet insurance for older pets offers significant value by providing financial assistance for medical expenses, covering a range of treatments and giving pet owners peace of mind. It can help you ensure that older pets receive necessary care without being concerned about prohibitive costs. While there may be higher premiums and certain exclusions, the peace of mind can be worth the investment.

For those who can’t secure insurance, exploring alternative payment methods and staying proactive with regular veterinary care can help manage the costs of caring for an aging pet.

Frequently asked questions